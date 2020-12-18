What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk shows: ‘Global Citizen Prize’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Rose Parade Uncovered This new episode profiles float builders. It also tours the Tournament of Roses Pasadena headquarters. 7:30 p.m. CW
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode gets ready for the holidays with croque madame for brunch. Also on the menu are individual lobster and shrimp pot pies for dinner and white hot chocolate for dessert. 8 p.m. CW
Baby Chimp Rescue The team is now caring for 38 chimps, but one is lost to illness. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Former series regular Kristen Wiig returns as host with musical guest Dua Lipa. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Global Citizen Prize John Legend returns to host this special that honors leaders who are shaping the world in positive ways, including taking action to end poverty. 7:30 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Kentucky versus UCLA, 11 a.m. CBS. Also, Butler versus Indiana, 8:30 a.m. FS1; Iowa versus Gonzaga, 9 a.m. CBS; Louisville visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Purdue versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits Dayton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Jacksonville visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Delaware visits La Salle, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; North Carolina versus Ohio State, 2 p.m. CBS; Houston Baptist visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Coppin State visits Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m. FS Prime; Virginia versus Villanova, 5 p.m. Fox
College Football Stanford visits UCLA, 4 p.m. ESPN. Also, Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma versus Iowa State, 9 a.m. ABC; B1G Championship: Ohio State versus Northwestern, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Utah, 10:30 a.m. FS1; Louisiana visits Coastal Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; ACC Championship: Clemson versus Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ABC; Mountain West Championship: Boise State versus San Jose State, 1 p.m. Fox; Illinois visits Penn State, 2:30 p.m. FS1; SEC Championship: Alabama versus Florida, 5 p.m. CBS; American Conference Championship: Tulsa visits Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ABC; Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers, 5:30 p.m. NFL
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Black Women and the Biden Cabinet: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Wash. D.C.); Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity; Eric Matson, ReproAction; Patrice Onwuka, Independent Women’s Voice. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS
Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Transportation Secretary designate Pete Buttigieg. Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs. (N) 6 and 9 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jen Psaki, Biden-Harris transition. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russian hacking and cyber warfare: Author David Sanger (“The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age”). Joe Biden’s foreign policy and undoing the damage from the Trump administration: Former National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon. Post-pandemic world: Author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). The 10th anniversary of the Arab Spring: Author Noah Feldman (“The Arab Winter: A Tragedy”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”). Former NFL player Herschel Walker. Political commentator Christian Walker. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC
Face the Nation Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Ron Klain, President-elect Biden’s chief of staff. Kevin Mandia, FireEye. David Ricks, Eli Lilly. Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell, forme CDC officials.Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security: Chris Krebs. Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Hallie Jackson; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Nominee for Sec. of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of the Trump years: Marty Baron, the Washington Post. Right-wing media and radicalization: Elizabeth Neumann; Rosie Gray, BuzzFeed. A week of highs and lows in journalism: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; David Folkenflik, NPR; Oliver Darcy, CNN. Mississippi and the clash between science and politics during the COVID-19 pandemic: Donna Ladd, Jackson Free Press. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
A Christmas Carousel Rachel Boston stars in this 2020 royal romance as a woman hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair an antique carousel. Given the ride’s value, the prince himself offers his assistance to ensure the carousel is restored to its full regal splendor. Neal Bledsoe, Jennifer Vallance and Kathryn Davis also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin transplants the “Peter Pan” story to the Deep South in this 2020 fantasy drama. Devin France stars as 9-year-old Wendy Darling, whose mother (Shay Walker) gave up her childhood dreams to raise a family and works as a waitress at a diner. Wendy and her twin brothers Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin) are swept into an adventure with a rambunctious boy named Peter (Yashua Mack). Kevin Pugh plays Captain Hook. 8 p.m. HBO
A Christmas Exchange As the Christmas season approaches a woman (Laura Vandervoort) swaps her quaint farmhouse for a posh London flat owned by a financier (Rainbow Sun Francks) in this 2020 romance. Yanic Truesdale, Martin Roach and Rachael Crawford also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. Paramount
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8 a.m. Syfy
Big Hero 6 (2014) 8:24 a.m. Encore
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. POP
The Blues Brothers (1980) 8:55 a.m. Showtime
Fitzwilly (1967) 9 a.m. TCM
Dreamgirls (2006) 9 a.m. WGN America
Love Actually (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC
In a World ... (2013) 9:53 a.m. Cinemax
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 10 a.m. Epix
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:05 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. TMC
Elf (2003) 10:17 and 4:27 p.m. Starz
The Family Man (2000) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:58 a.m. Syfy
Meet the Parents (2000) 11 a.m. VH1
Living in Oblivion (1995) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:40 a.m. POP
Home Alone (1990) 11:45 a.m. Freeform
Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:58 a.m. Encore
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) Noon Nickelodeon
The Jungle Book (2016) Noon TNT
Gremlins (1984) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Tombstone (1993) 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. CMT
Bad Santa (2003) 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Paramount
Do the Right Thing (1989) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. IFC
Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. REELZ
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 1 p.m. Showtime
Desk Set (1957) 1 p.m. TCM
Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:45 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:25 p.m. Syfy
True Grit (2010) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2:45 p.m. TBS
Winter’s Bone (2010) 2:56 p.m. Cinemax
Scrooged (1988) 3 p.m. AMC
Rush Hour (1998) 3 p.m. BET
The Bishop’s Wife (1947) 3 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 3 and 8:30 p.m. USA
Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 4 p.m. Sundance
Tommy (1975) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Inside Man (2006) 4:10 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
We’re No Angels (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
Premium Rush (2012) 5:36 p.m. Encore
Top Gun (1986) 6 p.m. CMT
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy
Smallfoot (2018) 6 p.m. TNT
Ant-Man (2015) 6 p.m. USA
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Pale Rider (1985) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:18 p.m. AMC
Trolls (2016) 7 p.m. FX
Lady on a Train (1945) 7 p.m. TCM
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 and 8 p.m. TOON
The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Epix
A Christmas Carousel (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Wendy (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. IFC
A Christmas Exchange (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8:30 and 10:48 p.m. TNT
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 p.m. Encore
Sing (2016) 9 p.m. FX
Kiss of Death (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9:15 p.m. Sundance
13 Going on 30 (2004) 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. E!
Crimson Tide (1995) 10:15 p.m. Epix
The Terminator (1984) 11 p.m. Ovation
Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11:20 p.m. Freeform
King Kong (2005) 11:24 p.m. Starz
Pretty Woman (1990) 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Pleasantville (1998) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
TV highlights for Dec. 20-26 include “A Christmas Story” and Gal Godot in “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.