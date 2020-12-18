What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk shows: ‘Global Citizen Prize’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Rose Parade Uncovered This new episode profiles float builders. It also tours the Tournament of Roses Pasadena headquarters. 7:30 p.m. CW

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode gets ready for the holidays with croque madame for brunch. Also on the menu are individual lobster and shrimp pot pies for dinner and white hot chocolate for dessert. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Baby Chimp Rescue The team is now caring for 38 chimps, but one is lost to illness. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Former series regular Kristen Wiig returns as host with musical guest Dua Lipa. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC



SPECIALS

Global Citizen Prize John Legend returns to host this special that honors leaders who are shaping the world in positive ways, including taking action to end poverty. 7:30 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

College Basketball Kentucky versus UCLA, 11 a.m. CBS. Also, Butler versus Indiana, 8:30 a.m. FS1; Iowa versus Gonzaga, 9 a.m. CBS; Louisville visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Purdue versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits Dayton, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Jacksonville visits Miami, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Delaware visits La Salle, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; North Carolina versus Ohio State, 2 p.m. CBS; Houston Baptist visits Oklahoma, 2 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Coppin State visits Virginia Tech, 2:30 p.m. FS Prime; Virginia versus Villanova, 5 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

College Football Stanford visits UCLA, 4 p.m. ESPN. Also, Big 12 Championship: Oklahoma versus Iowa State, 9 a.m. ABC; B1G Championship: Ohio State versus Northwestern, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Utah, 10:30 a.m. FS1; Louisiana visits Coastal Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; ACC Championship: Clemson versus Notre Dame, 1 p.m. ABC; Mountain West Championship: Boise State versus San Jose State, 1 p.m. Fox; Illinois visits Penn State, 2:30 p.m. FS1; SEC Championship: Alabama versus Florida, 5 p.m. CBS; American Conference Championship: Tulsa visits Cincinnati, 5 p.m. ABC; Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the Carolina Panthers visit the Green Bay Packers, 5:30 p.m. NFL

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Black Women and the Biden Cabinet: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-Wash. D.C.); Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity; Eric Matson, ReproAction; Patrice Onwuka, Independent Women’s Voice. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Transportation Secretary designate Pete Buttigieg. Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs. (N) 6 and 9 a.m.; 8 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Jen Psaki, Biden-Harris transition. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Morrill Worcester, Wreaths Across America. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Page, USA Today; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russian hacking and cyber warfare: Author David Sanger (“The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age”). Joe Biden’s foreign policy and undoing the damage from the Trump administration: Former National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon. Post-pandemic world: Author Devi Sridhar (“Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?”). The 10th anniversary of the Arab Spring: Author Noah Feldman (“The Arab Winter: A Tragedy”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”). Former NFL player Herschel Walker. Political commentator Christian Walker. (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

Face the Nation Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Ron Klain, President-elect Biden’s chief of staff. Kevin Mandia, FireEye. David Ricks, Eli Lilly. Mary Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press Kyle McGowan and Amanda Campbell, forme CDC officials.Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security: Chris Krebs. Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Hallie Jackson; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Nominee for Sec. of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of the Trump years: Marty Baron, the Washington Post. Right-wing media and radicalization: Elizabeth Neumann; Rosie Gray, BuzzFeed. A week of highs and lows in journalism: Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post; David Folkenflik, NPR; Oliver Darcy, CNN. Mississippi and the clash between science and politics during the COVID-19 pandemic: Donna Ladd, Jackson Free Press. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Advertisement

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

A Christmas Carousel Rachel Boston stars in this 2020 royal romance as a woman hired by the royal family of Ancadia to repair an antique carousel. Given the ride’s value, the prince himself offers his assistance to ensure the carousel is restored to its full regal splendor. Neal Bledsoe, Jennifer Vallance and Kathryn Davis also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Wendy Director Benh Zeitlin transplants the “Peter Pan” story to the Deep South in this 2020 fantasy drama. Devin France stars as 9-year-old Wendy Darling, whose mother (Shay Walker) gave up her childhood dreams to raise a family and works as a waitress at a diner. Wendy and her twin brothers Douglas and James (Gage and Gavin Naquin) are swept into an adventure with a rambunctious boy named Peter (Yashua Mack). Kevin Pugh plays Captain Hook. 8 p.m. HBO

A Christmas Exchange As the Christmas season approaches a woman (Laura Vandervoort) swaps her quaint farmhouse for a posh London flat owned by a financier (Rainbow Sun Francks) in this 2020 romance. Yanic Truesdale, Martin Roach and Rachael Crawford also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. Paramount

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8 a.m. Syfy

Big Hero 6 (2014) 8:24 a.m. Encore

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. POP

Advertisement

The Blues Brothers (1980) 8:55 a.m. Showtime

Fitzwilly (1967) 9 a.m. TCM

Dreamgirls (2006) 9 a.m. WGN America

Love Actually (2003) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

In a World ... (2013) 9:53 a.m. Cinemax

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 10 a.m. Epix

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:05 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Elf (2003) 10:17 and 4:27 p.m. Starz

The Family Man (2000) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:58 a.m. Syfy

Meet the Parents (2000) 11 a.m. VH1

Advertisement

Living in Oblivion (1995) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:40 a.m. POP

Home Alone (1990) 11:45 a.m. Freeform

Mystic Pizza (1988) 11:58 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) Noon Nickelodeon

The Jungle Book (2016) Noon TNT

Gremlins (1984) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Tombstone (1993) 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Bad Santa (2003) 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. Paramount

Do the Right Thing (1989) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. IFC

Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. REELZ

Advertisement

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 1 p.m. Showtime

Desk Set (1957) 1 p.m. TCM

Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:45 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:25 p.m. Syfy

True Grit (2010) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2:45 p.m. TBS

Winter’s Bone (2010) 2:56 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Scrooged (1988) 3 p.m. AMC

Rush Hour (1998) 3 p.m. BET

The Bishop’s Wife (1947) 3 p.m. TCM

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 3 and 8:30 p.m. USA

Advertisement

Warrior (2011) 3:45 p.m. Epix

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 4 p.m. Sundance

Tommy (1975) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Inside Man (2006) 4:10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central

We’re No Angels (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. IFC

Premium Rush (2012) 5:36 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) 6 p.m. CMT

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 6 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy

Smallfoot (2018) 6 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

Ant-Man (2015) 6 p.m. USA

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Pale Rider (1985) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:18 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Trolls (2016) 7 p.m. FX

Lady on a Train (1945) 7 p.m. TCM

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 and 8 p.m. TOON

The Hurt Locker (2008) 8 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

A Christmas Carousel (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Wendy (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8 p.m. IFC

A Christmas Exchange (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8:30 and 10:48 p.m. TNT

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 9 p.m. Encore

Sing (2016) 9 p.m. FX

Kiss of Death (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 9:15 p.m. Sundance

13 Going on 30 (2004) 9:30 and 11:30 p.m. E!

Crimson Tide (1995) 10:15 p.m. Epix

The Terminator (1984) 11 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11:20 p.m. Freeform

King Kong (2005) 11:24 p.m. Starz

Pretty Woman (1990) 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Pleasantville (1998) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement



