Television

What’s on TV Monday: ‘Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain’ on PBS

Vernon Jordan
“Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain” on PBS.
(Ralph Barrera / PBS)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

L.A.'s Finest (N) 9 p.m. Fox

His Dark Materials Lyra and Will (Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson) continue their quest at the same time that Jopari and Lee (Andrew Scott, Lin-Manuel Miranda) search for them and are in turn being pursued by the Magisterium in the season finale. Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedmintas and Ruth Wilson also star. 9 p.m. HBO

World’s Most Unexplained (N) 9 p.m. Travel

Paranormal Declassified (N) 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain Dawn Porter directed this profile of one of the most influential Black thought leaders in modern American history. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Basketball Maryland visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots, 5 p.m. ESPN and ABC

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest”); Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary Trump. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan John C. Reilly. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bruce Springsteen; J Balvin; Mandy Moore performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hanks; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Jeremy O. Harris; Sam Hunt; Kaz Rodriguez. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chris Rock; Rauw Alejandro and J Balvin perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount

Chicago (2002) 8:24 a.m. and 7:03 p.m. Encore

Joe (2013) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. AMC

Cinderella (2015) 10 a.m. Disney

The Golden Age of Comedy (1957) 10 a.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 11 a.m. Freeform

Buried (2010) 11 a.m. FXX

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Mud (2013) 11:50 a.m. Epix

Doubt (2008) 12:15 p.m. HBO

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 2 p.m. Freeform

Love & Mercy (2014) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Walk the Line (2005) 2:05 p.m. HBO

Unforgiven (1992) 2:15 p.m. Sundance

Gremlins (1984) 3 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Doc Hollywood (1991) 4 p.m. POP

Green Book (2018) 4 p.m. Showtime

Judy (2019) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 4:15 p.m. Syfy

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

A Chump at Oxford (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

Pale Rider (1985) 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. Sundance

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Rain Man (1988) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Speed (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Saps at Sea (1940) 6:15 p.m. TCM

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 8 p.m. Sundance

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8 and 10:15 p.m. TNT

The Wedding Singer (1998) 8:30 p.m. POP

Air Raid Wardens (1943) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Premium Rush (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 10:55 p.m. Cinemax

About Last Night (2014) 11:15 p.m. VH1

The Major and the Minor (1942) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 11:45 p.m. TMC

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

