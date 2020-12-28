What’s on TV Tuesday: Series finale of ‘Tell Me a Story’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis The premiere of this series looks at the diamond business on 47th Street in New York City’s Diamond District. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
American Masters In the new episode “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page” filmmaker Mary McDonagh Murphy profiles the Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65 and turned her frontier childhood into the bestselling “Little House” books. Victor Garber narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
Insane Pools: Deeper Dive (season premiere) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
7 Little Johnstons “Love in the Time of Corona” (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC
Tell Me a Story Tucker and Maddie (Paul Wesley, Odette Annable) resort to desperate measures as they try to escape Olivia’s (Danielle Campbell) clutches. Also, Simone (Ashley Madekwe) grows ever more suspicious and Taylor (Audrey Corsa) sets her final plan in motion in the series finale. 9 p.m. The CW
American Masters “Louisa May Alcott: The Woman Behind Little Women” 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Supermarket Stakeout Alex Guarnaschelli returns as host for a new season of this culinary competition in which four chefs size up actual shoppers leaving a grocery store and negotiate to get their groceries, which they use to create a dish. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Popstar’s Best of 2020 Elizabeth Stanton (“World’s Funniest Animals”) hosts this special counting down what Popstar Magazine’s polls show were the most memorable moments and trends of the year. 8 p.m. The CW
Best of Showtime Boxing 2020 Highlights of the best boxing matches that aired on the premium channel this year. 8:30 p.m. Showtime
The Year: 2020 Robin Roberts hosts this special looking back at events that defined the past 12 months, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election. George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and David Muir are among the cohosts joining Roberts. With Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Kal Penn, Michael Eric Dyson, Christian Siriano, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser, Karamo Brown and Brad Paisley. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma State versus Miami, 2:30 p.m. ESPN; Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas versus Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball South Florida visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Rutgers, 4 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Clemson, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Houston visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Northwestern visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Malcolm Mitchell; Kelly LeVeque; Angelica Ross. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”); Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”); Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Hollywood Reimagined Melvin Robert hosts. 9 p.m. Spectrum News 1
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daniel Craig; Billie Eilish and Finneas perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joe Biden and Jill Biden; Jon Batiste performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Jenny Slate; My Morning Jacket performs; Kaz Rodriguez performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gloria Steinem; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts; Conan Gray. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Buena Vista Social Club (1999) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Tootsie (1982) 8:42 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8:56 and 11:28 a.m. Bravo
Scrooged (1988) 9 a.m. AMC
Buried (2010) 9 a.m. FXX
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:26 a.m. Starz
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:30 a.m. AMC
The Band Wagon (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Apocalypse Now (1979) 10:49 a.m. Cinemax
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:18 a.m. and 10:02 p.m. Starz
Big (1988) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Atomic Blonde (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Jackass 2.5 (2007) 12:30 and 10:30 p.m. IFC
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Private Parts (1997) 12:33 p.m. Encore
It’s Always Fair Weather (1955) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Baby Driver (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Town (2010) 1:45 p.m. TNT
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Do the Right Thing (1989) 2 p.m. TMC
Dave (1993) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Stan & Ollie (2018) 2:26 p.m. Encore
Bells Are Ringing (1960) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Lucy (2014) 3 p.m. FX
The Italian Job (2003) 3:20 p.m. Paramount
The Princess Bride (1987) 4 p.m. Freeform
Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. TMC
Premium Rush (2012) 4:07 p.m. Encore
Elf (2003) 5 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Graduate (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore
Long Shot (2019) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. POP
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 and 11 p.m. Sundance
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. AMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 7 and 9 p.m. Bravo
Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) 7 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
This Is Spinal Tap (1984) 9:15 p.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
House Party (1990) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Men in Black (1997) 11 p.m. Encore
The Belly of an Architect (1987) 11 p.m. TCM
