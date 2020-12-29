What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Heroes on the Front Line’ on The CW

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Billionaire: Building an Empire This documentary series chronicles the efforts by entrepreneur Glenn Stearns to build a million-dollar company from scratch in 90 days. “What It Takes” 4 p.m.; “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” 5 p.m.; “Gambling on Success” 6 p.m.; “Staying Alive”; 7 p.m.; “Critical Fail” 8 p.m.; “Save the Business Model”; 9 p.m.; “Taking the Reins” 10 p.m.; “Moment of Truth” 11 p.m. Discovery

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET

Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Saransh Oberoi and Tom Cuomo face off for a shot at taking down Bobby Flay. With David Burtka and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia. 10 p.m. Food Network



SPECIALS

Heroes on the Front Line Dean Cain (“Masters of Illusion”) serves as host for this new one-hour special that honors frontline workers who risk their own welfare to keep Americans safe and cared for during the global pandemic. 8 p.m. CW

The UFO Phenomenon (N) 8 p.m. Travel

SPORTS

College Football Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest versus Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN

College Basketball Butler visits Providence, 2 p.m. FS1; Arkansas visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Colin O’Brady; Dave Karger; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; Nathan Fillion; Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep”); Noah Schnapp (“Hubie Halloween”); Michael Symon; Rainn Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; Sheryl Crow performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Winslet; author Michael Eric Dyson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mandy Moore; Jeff Tweedy performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden David Oyelowo; Sam Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Top Gun (1986) 8 a.m. Paramount

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The Godfather (1972) 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. AMC

Public Enemies (2009) 9:35 a.m. IFC

Atomic Blonde (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Sundance

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 10:10 a.m. HBO

The China Syndrome (1979) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Bounce (2000) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax

Triumph of the Spirit (1989) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Titanic (1997) 10:41 a.m. Encore

Shanghai Noon (2000) 11 a.m. MTV

Noah (2014) 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Syfy

Matilda (1996) Noon Freeform

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax

The Big Lebowski (1998) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Lucy (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Black Mass (2015) 12:40 p.m. IFC

The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 1 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 1:35 p.m. BET

Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Crawl (2019) 2:50 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 3:13 and 11:06 p.m. Starz

Looper (2012) 3:42 p.m. Encore

Goodfellas (1990) 3:45 p.m. IFC

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 4 p.m. POP

The Birds (1963) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Stan & Ollie (2018) 5:44 p.m. Encore

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Speed (1994) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

Psycho (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Bowfinger (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX

Cape Fear (1962) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Never Goin’ Back (2018) 10 p.m. TMC

Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. TNT

Crimson Tide (1995) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Drumline (2002) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Sisters (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Ex Machina (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC

