What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Heroes on the Front Line’ on The CW
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Undercover Billionaire: Building an Empire This documentary series chronicles the efforts by entrepreneur Glenn Stearns to build a million-dollar company from scratch in 90 days. “What It Takes” 4 p.m.; “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” 5 p.m.; “Gambling on Success” 6 p.m.; “Staying Alive”; 7 p.m.; “Critical Fail” 8 p.m.; “Save the Business Model”; 9 p.m.; “Taking the Reins” 10 p.m.; “Moment of Truth” 11 p.m. Discovery
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET
Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Saransh Oberoi and Tom Cuomo face off for a shot at taking down Bobby Flay. With David Burtka and restaurateur Donatella Arpaia. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Heroes on the Front Line Dean Cain (“Masters of Illusion”) serves as host for this new one-hour special that honors frontline workers who risk their own welfare to keep Americans safe and cared for during the global pandemic. 8 p.m. CW
The UFO Phenomenon (N) 8 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
College Football Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest versus Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN
College Basketball Butler visits Providence, 2 p.m. FS1; Arkansas visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Colin O’Brady; Dave Karger; Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; Nathan Fillion; Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep”); Noah Schnapp (“Hubie Halloween”); Michael Symon; Rainn Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Melissa McCarthy; Sheryl Crow performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Winslet; author Michael Eric Dyson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mandy Moore; Jeff Tweedy performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden David Oyelowo; Sam Smith performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Top Gun (1986) 8 a.m. Paramount
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The Godfather (1972) 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. AMC
Public Enemies (2009) 9:35 a.m. IFC
Atomic Blonde (2017) 10 a.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Sundance
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 10:10 a.m. HBO
The China Syndrome (1979) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Bounce (2000) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax
Triumph of the Spirit (1989) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Titanic (1997) 10:41 a.m. Encore
Shanghai Noon (2000) 11 a.m. MTV
Noah (2014) 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Syfy
Matilda (1996) Noon Freeform
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:06 p.m. Cinemax
The Big Lebowski (1998) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Lucy (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX
The Red Badge of Courage (1951) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Black Mass (2015) 12:40 p.m. IFC
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 1 and 9:30 p.m. AMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 1 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 1:35 p.m. BET
Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Crawl (2019) 2:50 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 3:13 and 11:06 p.m. Starz
Looper (2012) 3:42 p.m. Encore
Goodfellas (1990) 3:45 p.m. IFC
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 4 p.m. POP
The Birds (1963) 5 p.m. TCM
Deadpool (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Stan & Ollie (2018) 5:44 p.m. Encore
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Speed (1994) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Freeform
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
Psycho (1960) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Bowfinger (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Cape Fear (1962) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Never Goin’ Back (2018) 10 p.m. TMC
Gladiator (2000) 10 p.m. TNT
Crimson Tide (1995) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Drumline (2002) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Sisters (1973) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Ex Machina (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC
