Joe and Jill Biden’s last appearance of 2020? ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

New year, new president.

President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden will ring in the new year Thursday as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” ABC announced Wednesday. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, the star-studded telecast will also include sets from Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Brandy and Billy Porter.

“In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition — ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ — to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021,” said Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions, and Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, in a joint statement.

Not only will @NYRE have performances from @jlo, @theebillyporter, @LewisCapaldi and more — @ryanseacrest says it will also have the last interview of the year with President-elect Biden and future First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden! #RockinEvehttps://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/7zAyinTPfe — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 30, 2020

During the show, the former vice president and the longtime educator will sit down with Seacrest for their final interview of 2020 before transitioning into the White House next month. Also set to emcee the event live from New York City’s Times Square are actors Porter and Lucy Hale, while musicians Ciara and Big Freedia will report from Los Angeles and New Orleans, respectively.

In addition to the Bidens’ interview, the 49th “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration will feature performances from Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen and Machine Gun Kelly. And L.A.-based performers include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, Saweetie and PJ Morton.

Note that this year’s ball-drop extravaganza will be a TV-only event to avoid drawing large crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” begins Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific on ABC.