‘Queer Eye’ stars congratulate Jonathan Van Ness on his secret 2020 wedding

Can you believe?

“Queer Eye” beauty expert Jonathan Van Ness casually revealed Thursday that he married his “best friend” earlier this year in a private ceremony. Van Ness’ fellow Netflix stars were quick to congratulate him on social media for the first time after he dropped the big news.

“Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other,” Van Ness captioned an Instagram photo carousel of 2020 highlights: campaigning for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, touring the globe, hitting the gym with Simone Biles and — checks notes — holding hands with his new spouse, Mark Peacock.

“I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

Cue the tidal wave of shock and excitement from fans who — after the initial double-take — showered the celebrity hairstylist with heart emojis and comments such as, “I’m sorry...you just gonna slip ‘I got married’ in this wrap up?!” and “YOU- WHAT???!!? YOU GOT WHAT NOW? JONATHAN??!!???”

Van Ness explained in a follow-up tweet that he and Peacock “got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer” as their parents watched via FaceTime.

“Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news,” he added. “Happy New Year!”

Surprise 💁🏻❤️ we got married in the backyard of a house we rented over the summer with a socially distanced judge & a photographer. Our parents watched over FaceTime. Love my Mark & we’re so happy to share this news. Happy New Year! 💗 https://t.co/b4PZr8oBqI — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 31, 2020

The cast of “Queer Eye” and others in Van Ness’ inner circle who already knew of the marriage couldn’t wait to “finally celebrate it publicly,” as culture expert Karamo Brown put it in response to Van Ness’ surprise Instagram announcement.

“Yay!” Brown commented. “So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year.”

“That was a hard secret to keep!!” interior designer Bobby Berk posted, along with a crying laughing emoji. “Love you Mark and Johnny!”

“Queer Eye” chef Antoni Porowski also chimed in with a sarcastic, “wait you got a dog?!?!?!,” while style maven Tan France optimistically manifested a more wedding-friendly, COVID-free 2021.

“Happy New Year, Jackaaay!” France wrote. “I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage.”

Details of Van Ness’ relationship with Peacock — such as when they met and how long they’ve been together — are unclear, and the former did not tag his partner in his latest tweet or Instagram post, which also spotlighted Emmy recognition for “Queer Eye” and, yes, his new pet dog, Pablo.

"[F]or all the hardships this year I do think our country is taking steps to heal and as painful as it is I’m hopeful for our future,” he wrote.

“I tumbled with the icon of icons @simonebiles, we got a lovely Pablo dog @austinpetsalive & @karamo @tanfrance @antoni @bobby & I FaceTimed to celebrate our Host Emmy nomination amongst other catch-ups 😭 miss our @queereye community! Last but not least the last time I got to see my mom who I’m so so proud of all she’s done this year & can’t wait to see her again soon. I hope you’re all staying safe and healthy in these coming days.”