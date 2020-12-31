What’s on TV Friday: ‘Doctor Who’; ‘HGTV Dream Home 2021'
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Great Performances Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic as they ring in the New Year with festive Strauss family waltzes. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the Musikverein, in Vienna. 8 p.m. KOCE
Doctor Who John Barrowman returns to his role as dashing and impish Capt. Jack Harkness in “Revolution of the Daleks,” the science fiction series’ New Year special. Harkness was last seen by companions Yaz, Ryan and Graham (Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh) with a stark warning to pass along to the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker). 8 p.m. BBC America
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must perform six lip syncs to defend their place in the unscripted competition in the season premiere. 8 p.m. VH1; LOGO; MTV; POP
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri visits the series’ 50th state as he heads into Sioux Falls, S.D., where a spot is taking chislic — the state’s official “nosh” — to the next level. 9 p.m. Food Network
My Lottery Dream Home In this new episode a grandmother who has 37 piercings, 89 tattoos and countless wigs wants a big house so her elderly mother can move in. 9 p.m. HGTV
Beat Bobby Flay Giada De Laurentiis brings in Meredith Vieira to try to beat Bobby Flay in a challenge using 25 ingredients or less. With chefs Marcos Campos and Nicholas Poulmetis. 9:30 p.m. Food Network
Self-Made Mansions Lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly brings his keen eye for design and a passion for real estate to this new series where he acts as a guide for entrepreneurs who have become overnight millionaires and are now eager to make a major upgrade to home of their dreams. 9:30 p.m. HGTV
Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Comedy Store. 10 p.m. Travel
My Lottery Dream Home International In the first of two new episodes, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen helps a winning couple find their dream home in Newcastle, England. In the second, a man searches for his dream home in Plymouth, England. 10:30 and 11 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration With the annual parade canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb host this new reimagined New Year celebration featuring new musical and marching band performances, celebrity guest appearances, floats from previous years past and more. 11 a.m. NBC
The Cost: Trump, China, and American Revival This new special takes an in-depth look at the U.S. economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump presidency. 4 p.m. Fox News
HGTV Dream Home 2021 This new special unveils the nautical design, details and features in the network’s Newport, R.I., dream home that reflects the creative vision of designers and hosts Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks. 8 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
College Football Citrus Bowl: Auburn versus Northwestern, 10 a.m. ABC
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers visit the Utah Jazz, 6 p.m. FS Prime.
TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America King & Country performs; 2021 fashion. (N) 6 a.m. KABC
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Three things to watch in politics, health, the economy, travel and sports; small business trends. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week 2021; Senate runoffs in Georgia; certification of the electoral college vote; Robert Costa’s final show as moderator: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Firing Line With Margaret Hoover COVID-19 vaccine: Albert Bourla, Pfizer. (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Post Malone; Phoebe Robinson; 2 Chainz performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen; Whoopi Goldberg. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Carey Mulligan; Alanis Morissette performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers the Chicks; Jamie Demetriou; Christina Aguilera performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Back to School (1986) 8 a.m. IFC
Friends With Benefits (2011) 8 a.m. Lifetime
The Godfather (1972) 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Paramount
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 8:40 a.m. Epix
The Producers (1968) 9 a.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 9:02 a.m. HBO
The Hangover (2009) 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. FX
WarGames (1983) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Fortune Cookie (1966) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Ghost (1990) 11:25 a.m. Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
The Godfather, Part II (1974) 11:45 a.m. and 7:50 p.m. Paramount
Rocky (1976) Noon AMC
Baby Boy (2001) Noon and 11:30 p.m. BET
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) Noon IFC
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Noon TBS
Captain America: Civil War (2016) Noon TNT
Airplane! (1980) 12:04 and 8 p.m. Encore
The Fifth Element (1997) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Born Yesterday (1950) 1 p.m. TCM
The River Wild (1994) 1 p.m. TMC
Clueless (1995) 1 p.m. VH1
Back to the Future (1985) 2 p.m. TBS
Rocky II (1979) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Doctor Strange (2016) 2:55 p.m. TNT
Lover Come Back (1961) 3 p.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 3:06 p.m. Cinemax
Seabiscuit (2003) 4 and 6:30 p.m. FS1
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. REELZ
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4:30 p.m. TBS
Rocky III (1982) 5 p.m. AMC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
It’s a Gift (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 5:07 p.m. TNT
Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 6:18 p.m. Starz
Interview With the Vampire (1994) 6:30 p.m. REELZ
The Bad News Bears (1976) 7 p.m. MLB
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 7 p.m. TBS
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 7:45 p.m. TNT
On the Waterfront (1954) 8 p.m. KCET
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Bravo
Ready or Not (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Rocky Balboa (2006) 9:30 p.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 10:20 p.m. HBO
The Sundowners (1960) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Braveheart (1995) 10:46 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11 p.m. Bravo
Love Actually (2003) 11:30 p.m. POP
The Karate Kid (1984) 11:45 p.m. AMC
What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, the Rose Parade, Laura Ingalls Wilder and more
What’s on TV This Week: New Year’s Eve, the Rose Parade, Laura Ingalls Wilder and more
TV highlights for Dec. 27-Jan. 2 include New Year’s Eve celebrations, a Rose Parade special and a profile of Laura Ingalls Wilder on PBS.
TV Grids for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 in PDF format
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021: “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”; “The Graduate”; “The Wizard of Oz” and more
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 27, 2020 - Jan. 2, 2021 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.