What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk shows ‘Critical Thinking’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race The new season of the unscripted competition premiered on MTV Friday and makes its debut on broadcast television. 8 p.m. CW

Kindred Spirits Self-proclaimed psychic medium Chip Coffey and paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry return for another season. 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck Resting at more than 12,500 feet below sea level 380 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, the Titanic is being consumed by a colony of iron-eating bacteria 108 years after sinking. 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

Austin City Limits Hall of Fame: The First Six Years The annual ceremony has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this new special presents highlights from ceremonies over the last six years. Performers include Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris and Lyle Lovett. 11:30 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Basketball Missouri visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. CBS; Creighton visits Providence, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas visits Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; Louisville visits Boston College, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Duquesne visits George Washington, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; LSU visits Florida, 11 a.m. CBS; Iowa visits Rutgers, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Miami, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Davidson visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Colorado State visits San Diego State, 1 p.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m. FS1; George Mason visits Dayton, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Alabama visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Washington, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Massachusetts visits St. Louis, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Duke visits Florida State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Boise State visits San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. FS1

College Football TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State versus Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Outback Bowl: Indiana versus Ole Miss, 9:30 a.m. ABC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Frank Buckley Interviews CEO and entrepreneur Dan Price. 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday 4:30 p.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Qanon and conspiracy theories: Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians and Fake News”); Brandy Zadrozny. Panel: Author Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington”); Geoff Bennett; Leigh Ann Caldwell. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Politics: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Byron Pitts; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker Staff Writer. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Advertisement

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Battle For America: The Georgia Senate Runoffs Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum host. Bill Hemme, Peter Doocy, Griff Jenkins, Alicia Acuna, Steve Harrigan, Jonathan Serrie, Mark Meredith and Matt Finn. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News



MOVIES

Critical Thinking John Leguizamo directed and stars in this 2020 biographical drama inspired by the true story of the Miami Jackson High School chess club, which became the first inner-city team to win the U.S. National Chess Championship. Leguizamo plays Cuban American teacher Mario Martinez, the faculty advisor for the club. The cast also includes Michael K. Williams, Rachel Bay Jones, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel and Will Hochman. 9:16 a.m. Starz

The High Note A longtime personal assistant (Dakota Johnson) to a veteran R&B singer (Tracee Ellis Ross) discovers an aspiring young musician (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in this 2020 drama. Ice Cube, Jonathan Freeman, June Diane Raphael, Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard also star. Look for Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, in a cameo. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Taking a Shot at Love Jenna (Alexa PenaVega) was a professional dancer until an injury ended her career. Now she teaches dance and her sports-agent cousin hopes she may be able to help a hockey client, Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Luke Macfarlane), recover from a very similar sports injury in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Dark Waters A corporate defense lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) launches a 20-year legal battle against the chemical manufacturing corporation Dupont in this 2019 legal thriller based on a 2016 article in the New York Times Magazine. Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:29 a.m. Bravo

The Shape of Water (2017) 9 and 11:30 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

Love Actually (2003) 9 a.m. POP

Rain Man (1988) 9 a.m. REELZ

Treasure Island (1934) 9 a.m. TCM

Critical Thinking (2020) 9:16 a.m. Starz

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 9:30 a.m. AMC

300 (2006) 9:30 a.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon

Unforgiven (1992) 11 a.m. History

Advertisement

The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) 11 a.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 a.m. Bravo

Interview With the Vampire (1994) 11:30 a.m. REELZ

Advertisement

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:30 a.m. TMC

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:38 a.m. Cinemax

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) Noon Ovation

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Noon Showtime

Advertisement

This Is the End (2013) Noon TRU

Friday (1995) Noon and 5:30 p.m. USA

The Italian Job (2003) 12:30 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 1 p.m. TBS

Advertisement

Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Urban Cowboy (1980) 1:45 p.m. TMC

Tombstone (1993) 2 p.m. History

Advertisement

World War Z (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

King Kong (2005) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Year of the Dog (2007) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3 and 9 p.m. Bravo

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. TBS

On the Waterfront (1954) 4 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

The Fisher King (1991) 4 p.m. TMC

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 4:05 p.m. Freeform

Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB

City Lights (1931) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum (2019) 5:48 p.m. Cinemax

Braveheart (1995) 5:59 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:10 p.m. Bravo

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:10 p.m. Freeform

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. TBS

Vertigo (1958) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) 7 p.m. CMT

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Coming to America (1988) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Trading Places (1983) 9 p.m. Encore

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9:30 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

The Others (2001) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement