What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ on NBC
SERIES
Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) returns to work after an extended bereavement and finds new dynamics in her life in the season premiere of the romantic comedy. One surprise is that two rivals for her affection (Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart) have become friends. Alex Newell also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Journalist Gayle King, screenwriter and director Jordan Peele and Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”) are featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE
This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has a brush with viral fame that leads him to an unexpected discovery. Also, Kevin (Justin Hartley) ponders which path would be the best for him to take. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz also star. 9 p.m. NBC
PBS American Portrait This documentary miniseries draws from more than 11,000 personal stories submitted by people across America exploring what it means to be an American today. 9 p.m. KOCE
Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Proof Is Out There (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. History
ELECTION COVERAGE
Georgia Senate Runoffs Coverage of the vote to fill two seats, which will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years, will be covered as breaking news on major broadcast and cable news networks, along with special programs. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 9 p.m. CNN; 3 and 10 p.m. Fox News; 3, 4, 9 and 11 p.m. MSNBC; 4 p.m. Bloomberg and Fox Business
SPECIALS
2020 Heisman Trophy Presentation Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask are finalists. The 2020 ceremony will be held virtually, hosted by Chris Fowler. 4 p.m. ESPN
Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip Chef Gino D’Acampo and restaurateur Fred Sirieix accompany the TV chef on a culinary tour of the western United States in an RV in this new special. 8 p.m. Fox
SPORTS
College Basketball Florida visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Miami, 5 p.m. ESPN; Rutgers visits Michigan State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Kansas visits TCU, 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tim Tebow; Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham; Ken Jennings. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Ken Jennings (“The Chase”); regulating blood sugar for weight loss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Gary Dourdan; Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon; author Simon Majumdar. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Joel McHale. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kelly Ripa; choreographer Bruno Tonioli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Laura Vanderkam. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Borderline”; Mary Steenburgen; Busta Rhymes; DeVon Franklin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A jobless man doesn’t regularly shower, brush his teeth, shave, clean his room or change his clothes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Why 39 cult members might have taken their own lives; a Hollywood producer arrested for sexual assaults. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Randy Jackson (“Name That Tune”); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Tracee Ellis Ross. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwen Stefani performs; Ralph Macchio. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Anya Taylor-Joy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Parsons; Elizabeth Olsen; Yungblud performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden James Marsden; Tim Minchin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Lion King Jon Favreau directed this 2019 version of the 1994 animated blockbuster that chronicles the coming of age of Simba (Donald Glover), a lion cub whose royal father (James Earl Jones) has been murdered by Simba’s villainous uncle (Chiwetel Ejiofor). The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé and John Oliver. 8 p.m. ABC
Lucy in the Sky After a mission in orbit an astronaut (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in this 2019 feature inspired by real-life events. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Judy (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 11 a.m. AMC
Jerry Maguire (1996) 11 a.m. Sundance
The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
American Hustle (2013) 2 p.m. Sundance
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix
True Romance (1993) 2:10 p.m. Starz
The Lobster (2015) 2:35 p.m. Showtime
Zathura (2005) 2:45 p.m. Syfy
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3 p.m. AMC
Batman Begins (2005) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Pain and Glory (2019) 3:56 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4 p.m. TMC
Taken (2008) 4:12 p.m. Starz
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 4:45 p.m. Syfy
Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform
Dark Victory (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Mean Girls (2004) 5:35 p.m. MTV
Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 5:53 p.m. Encore
Zoolander (2001) 6 p.m. IFC
The Others (2001) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty in Pink (1986) 7 p.m. Freeform
Rio (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
The Breakfast Club (1985) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Goonies (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 9 p.m. TCM
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America
Scary Movie (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Thoroughbreds (2017) 11 p.m. FX
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11 p.m. Ovation
White Heat (1949) 11 p.m. TCM
