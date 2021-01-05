What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Name that Tune’ on Fox; ‘Jeopardy!’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC

The Price Is Right at Night (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and nurse April (Yaya DaCosta) work together to treat a mysterious patient. Also, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) must make a life-or-death judgment call for one of the patients in his trial. Dominic Rains also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto and Karamo Brown are in the hot seat in the first of three new episodes. Brown returns in the second episode and Ray Romano plays in the third. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. ABC



The Masked Dancer The second group of five characters is introduced in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Chicago Fire After suffering a terrifying mishap on the aerial ladder in the middle of a rescue an Mouch (Christian Stolte), an experienced firefighter, starts second guessing his abilities. Meanwhile in this new episode, Kidd (Miranda Mayo) turns to Severide (Taylor Kinney) for support while Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) discuss their future together. David Eigenberg and Eamonn Walker also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Name That Tune Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson is the band leader in this reboot of the classic game show. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET

Chicago P.D. During a routine patrol Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) find a child alone and dazed walking in the middle of the street. Also, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is approached by the FBI with a job offer. 10 p.m. NBC

When Disaster Strikes “A Perfect Storm: Mozambique,” the premiere episode of this documentary series, examines the aftermath of Cyclone Idai and the flooding that followed in Mozambique. 10 p.m. KOCE

Nature Gone Wild In this new documentary series host Greg Aiello highlights video footage that captures animal attacks, scenes of natural disasters and more. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

PBS American Portrait “I Dream” (N) 11 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Basketball Arkansas visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Butler, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Virginia, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Air Force visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rachel Cruze; Paul Mescal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”); Julia Collin Davison (“America’s Test Kitchen”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Ken Jeong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Real estate broker Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing New York”); chef Rosemary Shrager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Krakowski. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rare; Mayim Bialik; Bobby Moynihan; Andrew Rea; Don Miguel Ruiz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Adam Carolla; Lisa Swayze; Scott Hamilton. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Staples during quarantine. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real S. Epatha Merkerson (“Chicago Med”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Taylor Kinney; Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Paul Mescal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King; Jake Tapper; Best Coast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Seventeen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Little Lord Fauntleroy (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM

World War Z (2013) 10 a.m. FXX

Meet the Parents (2000) 10 a.m. Showtime

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Captains Courageous (1937) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 10:35 a.m. HBO

A Simple Favor (2018) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Monsters University (2013) 11:34 a.m. and 7:13 p.m. Starz

Working Girl (1988) Noon Showtime

Interstellar (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Lord Jeff (1938) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 12:35 p.m. MTV

Groundhog Day (1993) 1 p.m. AMC

Patriot Games (1992) 1 p.m. TMC

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 1:20 p.m. HBO

Frozen (2013) 1:21 p.m. Starz

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:55 p.m. Syfy

Rio (2011) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 and 9 p.m. E!

Everest (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 3 p.m. TMC

300 (2006) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Pretty in Pink (1986) 5 p.m. Freeform

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5:40 p.m. Showtime

The Dead Zone (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

The Goonies (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

The Breakfast Club (1985) 7 p.m. Freeform

Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1

Cloverfield (2008) 7:35 p.m. Epix

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Batman (1989) 8 p.m. Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 9 p.m. Freeform

Wedding Crashers (2005) 9 p.m. Paramount

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Crawl (2019) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Ready or Not (2019) 11:16 p.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 11:20 p.m. Paramount

