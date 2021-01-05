What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Name that Tune’ on Fox; ‘Jeopardy!’
SERIES
Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC
The Price Is Right at Night (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and nurse April (Yaya DaCosta) work together to treat a mysterious patient. Also, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) must make a life-or-death judgment call for one of the patients in his trial. Dominic Rains also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto and Karamo Brown are in the hot seat in the first of three new episodes. Brown returns in the second episode and Ray Romano plays in the third. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. ABC
The Masked Dancer The second group of five characters is introduced in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Chicago Fire After suffering a terrifying mishap on the aerial ladder in the middle of a rescue an Mouch (Christian Stolte), an experienced firefighter, starts second guessing his abilities. Meanwhile in this new episode, Kidd (Miranda Mayo) turns to Severide (Taylor Kinney) for support while Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) discuss their future together. David Eigenberg and Eamonn Walker also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Name That Tune Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson is the band leader in this reboot of the classic game show. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET
Chicago P.D. During a routine patrol Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) find a child alone and dazed walking in the middle of the street. Also, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is approached by the FBI with a job offer. 10 p.m. NBC
When Disaster Strikes “A Perfect Storm: Mozambique,” the premiere episode of this documentary series, examines the aftermath of Cyclone Idai and the flooding that followed in Mozambique. 10 p.m. KOCE
Nature Gone Wild In this new documentary series host Greg Aiello highlights video footage that captures animal attacks, scenes of natural disasters and more. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E
PBS American Portrait “I Dream” (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Arkansas visits Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Butler, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Wake Forest visits Virginia, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Air Force visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Cruze; Paul Mescal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tim Allen (“Last Man Standing”); Julia Collin Davison (“America’s Test Kitchen”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Ken Jeong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Real estate broker Ryan Serhant (“Million Dollar Listing New York”); chef Rosemary Shrager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Krakowski. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rare; Mayim Bialik; Bobby Moynihan; Andrew Rea; Don Miguel Ruiz. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Adam Carolla; Lisa Swayze; Scott Hamilton. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Staples during quarantine. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real S. Epatha Merkerson (“Chicago Med”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Taylor Kinney; Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Paul Mescal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Regina King; Jake Tapper; Best Coast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ted Danson; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Hailee Steinfeld; Seventeen performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Little Lord Fauntleroy (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM
World War Z (2013) 10 a.m. FXX
Meet the Parents (2000) 10 a.m. Showtime
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Captains Courageous (1937) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 10:35 a.m. HBO
A Simple Favor (2018) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Monsters University (2013) 11:34 a.m. and 7:13 p.m. Starz
Working Girl (1988) Noon Showtime
Interstellar (2014) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Lord Jeff (1938) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 12:35 p.m. MTV
Groundhog Day (1993) 1 p.m. AMC
Patriot Games (1992) 1 p.m. TMC
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 1:20 p.m. HBO
Frozen (2013) 1:21 p.m. Starz
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1:55 p.m. Syfy
Rio (2011) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Knocked Up (2007) 2:30 and 9 p.m. E!
Everest (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 3 p.m. TMC
300 (2006) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Pretty in Pink (1986) 5 p.m. Freeform
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5:40 p.m. Showtime
The Dead Zone (1983) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The Goonies (1985) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
The Breakfast Club (1985) 7 p.m. Freeform
Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1
Cloverfield (2008) 7:35 p.m. Epix
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Batman (1989) 8 p.m. Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 9 p.m. Freeform
Wedding Crashers (2005) 9 p.m. Paramount
Punch-Drunk Love (2002) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Crawl (2019) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Ready or Not (2019) 11:16 p.m. Cinemax
Coming to America (1988) 11:20 p.m. Paramount
