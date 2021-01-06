Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Call Me Kat’ on Fox; ‘Jeopardy!’

Swoosie Kurtz, left, and Mayim Bialik in "Call Me Kat" on Fox.
Swoosie Kurtz, left, and Mayim Bialik play mother and daughter in new comedy “Call Me Kat” on Fox.
(Lisa Rose / Fox)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC

Mr. Mayor Ted Danson stars as a retired businessman who decided to run for mayor of Los Angeles and somehow won. Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) and Bobby Moynihan costar in this comedy premiering with two episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

ABC game shows Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson and Tony Hawk play for charity in the premiere of the spinoff series “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 8 p.m. That’s followed at 9 by the new quiz show “The Chase” and at 10 by a new episode of “The Hustler.”

Hell’s Kitchen Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition moves to Las Vegas, home to the original Hell’s Kitchen restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox

Beat Bobby Flay Chef Bobby Flay makes a dangerous wager with Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Call Me Kat Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) mother (Swoosie Kurtz) sets her up on a blind date on the same night that Max (Cheyenne Jackson) asked her to be his karaoke partner as this new fourth-wall-breaking comedy moves into its regular timeslot. Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible In Billings, Mont., chef Robert Irvine helps a widowed restaurant owner move past her grief to save her business. Also, Irvine returns to Perella’s Ristorante in Warren, R.I., to encourage the owner to change with the times. 9 p.m. Food Network

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hires a repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Tim Allen). Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Molly Ephraim and Hector Elizondo also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

2020 Fox Sports Pro Football Awards (N) 10 p.m. FS1

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Iowa visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Washington visits Stanford, 6 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Colorado, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lil Nas X. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jaime Pressly (“Mom”); Vanna White (“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lil Nas X; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Clinton (“She Persisted”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”; Tim Allen; Jay Leno; Mary Mouser; Brené Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Guests who want to make major changes but need help getting motivated. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”); Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”). 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Delays in getting vaccinated for COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”); Saweetie. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Sarah Silverman. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Daisy Edgar-Jones; the Avett Brothers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Brosnahan; Julien Baker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tessa Thompson; Paul Bettany; Steve Earle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; Jo Ellen Pellman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Interstellar (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Crawl (2019) 8:55 a.m. Epix

In the Bedroom (2001) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax

Downton Abbey (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Grease (1978) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Everest (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Darkest Hour (2017) 11:26 a.m. Cinemax

300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Idiot’s Delight (1939) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 2 p.m. MTV

The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. Showtime

The Longest Yard (2005) 2:30 p.m. AMC; 9:50 p.m. Epix

Escape (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 3 p.m. Starz

Chaplin (1992) 3:30 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX

Top Gun (1986) 4 p.m. Showtime

21 Jump Street (2012) 4:28 p.m. Encore

Raising Arizona (1987) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

13 Going on 30 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 5 p.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 6 p.m. BBC America

Furious 7 (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Hustlers (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime

Trouble in Paradise (1932) 7 p.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) 7 p.m. VH1

G.I. Jane (1997) 8 p.m. AMC

The Patriot (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dark Waters (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Panic Room (2002) 9:51 p.m. Encore

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC

Hope Springs (2012) 11:46 p.m. Encore

Arachnophobia (1990) 11:55 p.m. Epix

