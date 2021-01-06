What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Call Me Kat’ on Fox; ‘Jeopardy!’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC
Mr. Mayor Ted Danson stars as a retired businessman who decided to run for mayor of Los Angeles and somehow won. Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Kyla Kenedy (“Speechless”) and Bobby Moynihan costar in this comedy premiering with two episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
ABC game shows Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson and Tony Hawk play for charity in the premiere of the spinoff series “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 8 p.m. That’s followed at 9 by the new quiz show “The Chase” and at 10 by a new episode of “The Hustler.”
Hell’s Kitchen Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition moves to Las Vegas, home to the original Hell’s Kitchen restaurant. 8 p.m. Fox
Beat Bobby Flay Chef Bobby Flay makes a dangerous wager with Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Call Me Kat Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) mother (Swoosie Kurtz) sets her up on a blind date on the same night that Max (Cheyenne Jackson) asked her to be his karaoke partner as this new fourth-wall-breaking comedy moves into its regular timeslot. Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible In Billings, Mont., chef Robert Irvine helps a widowed restaurant owner move past her grief to save her business. Also, Irvine returns to Perella’s Ristorante in Warren, R.I., to encourage the owner to change with the times. 9 p.m. Food Network
Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hires a repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Tim Allen). Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Amanda Fuller, Molly Ephraim and Hector Elizondo also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
2020 Fox Sports Pro Football Awards (N) 10 p.m. FS1
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Iowa visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. FS1; Washington visits Stanford, 6 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Colorado, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lil Nas X. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jaime Pressly (“Mom”); Vanna White (“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lil Nas X; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Chrissy Metz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Chelsea Clinton (“She Persisted”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home”; Tim Allen; Jay Leno; Mary Mouser; Brené Brown. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Guests who want to make major changes but need help getting motivated. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”); Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Delays in getting vaccinated for COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”); Saweetie. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Sarah Silverman. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Daisy Edgar-Jones; the Avett Brothers. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Brosnahan; Julien Baker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tessa Thompson; Paul Bettany; Steve Earle performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Hader; Chris Coleman performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Sheen; Jo Ellen Pellman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Interstellar (2014) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Crawl (2019) 8:55 a.m. Epix
In the Bedroom (2001) 9:15 a.m. Cinemax
Downton Abbey (2019) 9:20 a.m. HBO
The Blues Brothers (1980) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Grease (1978) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Eve’s Bayou (1997) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Everest (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
Darkest Hour (2017) 11:26 a.m. Cinemax
300 (2006) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Idiot’s Delight (1939) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 2 p.m. MTV
The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. Showtime
The Longest Yard (2005) 2:30 p.m. AMC; 9:50 p.m. Epix
Escape (1940) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 3 p.m. Starz
Chaplin (1992) 3:30 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 4 p.m. FX
Top Gun (1986) 4 p.m. Showtime
21 Jump Street (2012) 4:28 p.m. Encore
Raising Arizona (1987) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
13 Going on 30 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform
The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 5 p.m. TCM
Cliffhanger (1993) 6 p.m. BBC America
Furious 7 (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Hustlers (2019) 7 p.m. Showtime
Trouble in Paradise (1932) 7 p.m. TCM
Drumline (2002) 7 p.m. VH1
G.I. Jane (1997) 8 p.m. AMC
The Patriot (2000) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America
Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Dark Waters (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Panic Room (2002) 9:51 p.m. Encore
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Fury (2014) 11 p.m. AMC
Hope Springs (2012) 11:46 p.m. Encore
Arachnophobia (1990) 11:55 p.m. Epix
