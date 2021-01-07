What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; ‘Jeopardy’ on ABC
SERIES
Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final show as host of the quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
The Astronauts Mission Control fails to transfer control to the ground, leaving the kids to try to fly the spacecraft into Venus’ orbit without burning up in its atmosphere. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon star and Paige Howard provides the voice of the ship’s AI system. (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
MacGyver Mac’s (Lucas Till) meeting with Desi’s (Levy Tran) parents gets derailed. Also Russ and Matty (Henry Ian Cusick, Meredith Eaton) must ask an old nemesis for assistance when a new recruit is kidnapped. 8 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (season premiere) Guest comic Jeff Davis. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank A former WNBA player pitches a sports drink for athletes. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants form a pop group to write lyrics and perform choreography to a new version of RuPaul’s song “Condragulations.” Jamal Sims is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Noah Sonie, Malin Nilsson, Peter Samelson and Michael Karl. 9 p.m. The CW
Frontline In her new documentary “A Thousand Cuts,” filmmaker Ramona S. Diaz looks at Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and his crackdown on the press, especially independent journalist Maria Ressa, who currently faces jail time for her reporting. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila join Guy Fieri in Los Angeles where a chef dishes out fiery Thai specialties in this new episode of the culinary series. 9 p.m. Food Network
The UnXplained (N) 9 p.m. History
20/20 This new episode of the newsmagazine series revisits the 1970s case of serial killer Rodney Alcala — convicted of five murders in California and two in New York— who appeared as a contestant on the TV show “The Dating Game.” 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Youngstown State visits Wright State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Dayton visits Davidson, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits New Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Chicago Bulls visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); Michael Ealy; Fitz performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Holly Hunter (“Mr. Mayor”); Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Banners performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jeremy Parsons. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paula Abdul; Francia Raisa. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow”; Nathan Fillion; Gabriel Iglesias; Deepak Chopra. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Financial experts give tips on saving money; money that could be hiding in one’s trash bin. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Tasha Cobbs Leonard. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Wednesday’s assault at the U.S. Capitol; reporting from the White House: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Astead Herndon, the New York Times; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News. Guest moderator Yamiche Alcindor, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rob Lowe; Lil Nas X; Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Tom Hanks; Meryl Streep; the Mountain Goats perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Wiig; Carrie Underwood performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells, Megan Thee Stallion performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Unstoppable Experienced engineer Denzel Washington and his newcomer trainee (Chris Pine) become the only hope of stopping a chemical-laden locomotive hurtling toward a town in this 2010 movie. 8 p.m. AMC
The Truth Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda wrote and directed this 2019 drama starring Catherine Deneuve as a celebrated French actress who has just written her highly anticipated memoirs. Her screenwriter daughter (Juliette Binoche) is dismayed to discover the book was published before she could read it and angered that their stormy mother-daughter relationship reads like something out of a fairy tale. Ethan Hawke, Ludivine Sagnier and Clémentine Grenier also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
Chronicle Three high school friends (Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan) make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers in this 2012 adventure. 10:30 p.m. HBO
1917 (2019) 8:05 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 9:05 a.m. HBO
First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Cliffhanger (1993) 11 a.m. IFC
Creed (2015) 11 a.m. MTV
The Fisher King (1991) 11 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC
Trading Places (1983) 11:20 a.m. and 11:05 p.m. Encore
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Panic Room (2002) 1:20 p.m. Encore
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 1:30 p.m. IFC
The Best Man (1999) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Fury (2014) 2 and 8 p.m. IFC
Sausage Party (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 3:15 p.m. Encore
The Patriot (2000) 3:30 p.m. BBC America
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 p.m. Epix
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4:30 and 11 p.m. IFC
G.I. Jane (1997) 5 p.m. AMC
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Strange One (1957) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 8 p.m. KCET
Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC
The Truth (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime
Public Enemies (2009) 8 p.m. Starz
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. USA
Executive Decision (1996) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Italian Job (2003) 9 p.m. Paramount
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Splendor in the Grass (1961) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Air Force One (1997) 10 p.m. AMC
This Is the End (2013) 10 p.m. TRU
Chronicle (2012) 10:30 p.m. HBO
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:35 p.m. POP
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax
Games (1967) 11:30 p.m. TCM
