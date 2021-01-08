Movies on TV this week:'Citizen Kane’ on TCM; ‘Glory’ on Encore

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 10 - 16, 2021

Advertisement

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Encore Sat. 7:06 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Encore Wed. 9:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:18 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Four Feathers (1939) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Glory (1989) Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The Inspector General (1949) TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Madame Bovary (1949) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Rain Man (1988) REELZ Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) History Sat. 8 p.m. History Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Searchers (1956) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Wed. 2:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:46 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 10 - 16, 2021

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:13 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Bravo Sat. 6:08 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4:07 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:18 p.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:40 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:05 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:25 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 10 - 16, 2021

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Sat. 5 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:35 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 5:41 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ MTV Thur. 2:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ E! Mon. 7:30 p.m. E! Mon. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ TMC Mon. 6:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Fri. 8:37 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:33 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ ABC Tues. 8 p.m. KEYT Tues. 8 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3:20 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Tues. 5:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:36 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Starz Mon. 12:49 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:08 a.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Encore Sat. 1 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 9:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Tues. Noon

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Wed. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ TMC Mon. 1 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Encore Sun. 4:03 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ KEYT Sun. 1:30 p.m. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:05 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Sat. 4:08 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:52 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ MTV Thur. Noon MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:06 p.m.

Advertisement

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ REELZ Sun. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 5 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Tues. 7:33 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:26 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 1:30 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:30 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:16 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 10:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 1 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Starz Sun. 3:34 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ AMC Sun. 11 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ USA Sat. 11:30 a.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. USA Sat. 9 a.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Showtime Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Wed. 7:50 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Fri. 8:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:11 p.m.

Advertisement

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:30 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ REELZ Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Showtime Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Showtime Mon. 3:20 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 7:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ History Sat. 8 p.m. History Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 5:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 1 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:14 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. Noon

Speed (1994) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Wed. 10:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:46 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Encore Fri. 2:48 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:42 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Thur. 10:34 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:31 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 2:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:46 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ History Wed. Noon History Thur. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Tues. 2:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 10 - 16, 2021

Advertisement

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. Un policía hace temblar al sistema al revelar que existe un cartel de drogas operando bajo el beneplácito de la CIA. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:32 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:28 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Action in the North Atlantic (1943) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Raymond Massey. The captain, mates and crew of a Liberty Ship dodge U-boats, dive bombers and foul weather to reach port. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Advertisement

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:36 p.m.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) ★ Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid. In the future, the owner of a nightclub on the moon refuses to sell his business to a mobster. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 6:45 a.m.

After Auschwitz (2017) Renee Firestone, Erika Jacoby. Hoping to find a sense of normalcy, six female Holocaust survivors immigrate to America, get married and raise children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KLCS Wed. 2 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Advertisement

¡Ahí madre! (1970) Enrique Cuenca, Eduardo Manzano. En una vecindad viven un general, un viejo buscador de tesoros y unos maestros de canto que están en constante disputa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Air (2015) Norman Reedus, Djimon Hounsou. When breathable air becomes nonexistent, two engineers must guard the remaining survivors who reside in a controlled state of suspended animation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 8:12 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Thur. 11:55 a.m.

All Fall Down (1962) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Eva Marie Saint. A teenager’s idolization of his older brother is shattered after his sibling returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Sat. 1:45 a.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Along Came Jones (1945) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Loretta Young. A cowboy with a sidekick is taken for an outlaw and saved by a woman sharpshooter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 9:53 p.m.

Alpha Dog (2006) ★★ Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch. A teenage dealer and his friends kidnap the impressionable younger brother of a junkie who won’t pay for the drugs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 5:26 a.m.

Advertisement

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 11:58 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Sat. 5 p.m.

American Ultra (2015) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. When his secret past comes back to haunt him, a small-town stoner must use his latent, deadly skills to prevent the CIA from taking him out. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 1:11 p.m.

Advertisement

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 1 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 p.m.

Anna Karenina (2012) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. A 19th-century Russian aristocrat faces a difficult decision when her husband finds out about her scandalous affair with a dashing cavalry officer. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1948) ★★ Vivien Leigh, Ralph Richardson. Tolstoy’s tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte. Slick jailbird Reggie hits the street with sloppy policeman Jack, this time to nab a drug king. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:35 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:35 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 3:01 p.m.

Advertisement

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

The Art of Political Murder (2019) An investigation into the truth behind the murder of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi, who was killed in 1998 just days after trying to hold the country’s military accountable for the atrocities committed during its civil war. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Assassins Run (2012) Christian Slater, Sofya Skya. Maya’s husband is murdered by the Russian mafia after financial documents go missing. Corrupt cops frame her and she is sent to prison -- when she is released her daughter is kidnapped and she has to fight to save them both. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. FX Mon. 1 a.m.

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Astronaut Farmer (2007) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Virginia Madsen. Pursuing a lifelong dream, a rancher, who once trained to be an astronaut, builds his own rocket and plans to launch it into space. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Thur. 6:50 a.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:45 p.m.

Attrition (2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 1:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Mon. 2 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Babysplitters (2019) Danny Pudi, Emily C. Chang. Two couples who are ambivalent about having children decide to share one baby. It seems like the perfect compromise until things spiral out of control. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 3:09 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:41 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 12:48 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:44 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. MTV Thur. 2:30 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Bad Date Chronicles (2017) Merritt Patterson, Justin Kelly. Leigh runs the websiteBad Date Chronicles, which allows people to anonymously post horrible date experiences. When rival blogger Conner becomes the subject of one of her posts, they agree to date each other to see which one is the bad dater. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Bad Education (2019) Allison Janney, Hugh Jackman. A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Bad News Bears (2005) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Greg Kinnear. A single mother recruits a former baseball player to coach a ragtag team of misfit Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

El Baño de Afrodita (1949) Luis Sandrini, Charito Granado. Un profesor es confundido con un autor de libros eróticos y se finge loco para no ser castigado por faltas a la moral. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Barton Fink (1991) ★★★ John Turturro, John Goodman. A serious Broadway playwright sweats out a B-movie script in a weird 1941 Hollywood hotel. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m. Sundance Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:28 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. Noon

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Sat. 5:14 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

A Beautiful Place to Die: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. After being forced into early retirement, former detective Jeff Jackson returns to a quiet life on Martha’s Vineyard. Quiet, at least, until a body washes up and he’s drawn back into crime solving. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (2020) Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb. Brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb find early fame in the 1960s and go on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits. This film follows the group’s meteoric rise as they navigate the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. E! Mon. 7:30 p.m. E! Mon. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Before Midnight (1934) ★★★ Ralph Bellamy, June Collyer. A big-city detective solves a murder committed in his presence one minute before midnight. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 p.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:04 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Best in Show (2000) ★★★ Michael Hitchcock, Parker Posey. Pampered pooches and their quirky owners converge on Philadelphia to compete in a prestigious dog show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 6:05 a.m. TMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:52 a.m.

Advertisement

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 a.m. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

Bhowani Junction (1956) ★★ Ava Gardner, Stewart Granger. A British colonel falls in love with an Anglo-Indian woman in World War II India. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Big Top Pee-wee (1988) ★★ Paul Reubens, Kris Kristofferson. Childlike Pee-wee Herman falls for a circus star whose troupe is stranded on his strange farm. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:53 a.m.

Bigger (2018) ★ Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard. Siblings Joe and Ben Weider overcome anti-Semitism, conventional wisdom and poverty to become fitness entrepreneurs. Against all odds, the brothers launch the gym movement, create an empire and discover a bodybuilder named Arnold Schwarzenegger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:26 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 1 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 8:59 a.m.

Advertisement

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Fri. 8:37 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:33 p.m.

Black Widow Killer (2018) Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins. Abbey, a high school senior, starts her own investigation into a murder. She soon unveils her new teacher’s dark past, but the teacher is one step ahead of her. When Abbey’s mother goes missing, Abbey must find a way to save her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Blackhat (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tang Wei. A convicted hacker is released from prison and joins forces with American and Chinese partners to track down a high-level, international cybercrime network. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:38 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:05 p.m.

Bleeding Steel (2017) Jackie Chan, Nana Ou-Yang. Hong Kong police inspector Lin Dong learns that a biochemical invention has been surgically implanted into his missing daughter. With help from a hacker, Lin tries to connect the dots between the device, a sinister army and a strange phenomenon. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Thur. 10 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Sat. 4 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 8:33 a.m. Starz Wed. 1:44 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Thur. 8:35 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 1:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:56 a.m.

Breathless (1983) ★★ Richard Gere, Valérie Kaprisky. A French coed flees with a West Coast car thief who lives by comic books and Jerry Lee Lewis music. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:25 a.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 6:26 p.m. Encore Mon. 11:37 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:10 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:11 a.m.

Advertisement

A Bronx Tale (1993) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Chazz Palminteri. The son of an honest bus driver looks up to a local mob boss amid racial tension in 1960s New York. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Don Cheadle. A massive drug operation changes the lives of three conflicted police officers in one of New York’s most-violent precincts. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 9:38 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:26 p.m.

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Maria Schell. In 19th-century Russia, the murder of a domineering man affects his four sons differently. (NR) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Advertisement

A Bug’s Life (1998) ★★★ Voices of Dave Foley, Kevin Spacey. Animated. An inventor ant teams up with other insects to keep a gang of grasshoppers from terrorizing his colony. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Bulldog Drummond’s Secret Police (1939) ★ John Howard, Heather Angel. The British sleuth enters a castle of horrors and catches a man of many faces. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:20 a.m.

Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Carol Lynley. A Scotland Yard inspector seeks a woman’s missing daughter, who no one can prove exists. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sat. 7:06 p.m.

C

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Cabaret (1972) ★★★ Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey. Multiple Oscars went to this tale about an American chanteuse in Berlin caught in the rising tide of Nazism. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

El cabaretero y sus golfas (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Una noche en el cabaret, un narcotraficante coloca droga en el bolsillo de un hombre sin que este se percate. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Cadillac Records (2008) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Beyoncé Knowles. In 1950s Chicago, Leonard Chess starts his own recording company and launches the careers of Etta James, Muddy Waters and others. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 5:55 a.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ Harrison Ford, Omar Sy. Live action/animated. Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. ABC Tues. 8 p.m. KEYT Tues. 8 p.m.

Captain Marvel (2019) ★★ Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson. Captain Marvel is an alien Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, she soon tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her powers to end the war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Captive Nanny (2020) Austin Highsmith, Karynn Moore. Hired under mysterious circumstances, a live-in nanny soon uncovers a sinister secret about her security-obsessed employer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Mon. 2:52 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:53 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 3:20 p.m. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 9 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sat. 3 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:10 p.m.

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Charleston (1960) Silvia Pinal, Alberto Closas. Dos amigos se ven forzados a formalizar su relación amistosa como una relación de pareja para hacer felices a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Tues. 5:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:36 p.m.

The Child of the Sahara (2018) Ahd Saddik, Jean-Claude Aumont. Days after his adoptive parents die in a car wreck, a French teenager learns that his biological parents live in a small village in the Sahara. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:14 a.m.

Chloe (2009) ★★ Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson. Convinced that her husband is unfaithful, a woman hires a prostitute to meet her husband and see if he gives in to temptation. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 3:46 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:37 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Cinco asesinos esperan (1964) Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Noé Murayama. Un asaltante frustrado porque no pudo robar un tren planea vengarse del comisario raptando a su esposa y sus dos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:49 a.m. Syfy Fri. 11:03 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Class Action (1991) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. A civil-rights lawyer opposes his corporate-lawyer daughter in court. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 6:31 a.m.

Advertisement

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Cobb (1994) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Wuhl. Baseball legend Ty Cobb pressures biographer Al Stump to whitewash the sordid details of his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. MLB Sat. 8 p.m.

El comando del diablo 2 (2011) Óscar López, Fabián López. Luego de la supuesta muerte de Damián, el comando del diablo va tras todas las personas de la corporación que los traicionaron. Damián regresa al comando y junto a los policías aliados inicia una guerra final por el control total del Cartel. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:20 p.m.

A Connecticut Yankee (1931) ★★★ Will Rogers, Maureen O’Sullivan. Round Table knights in small British cars rescue King Arthur and Sir Boss, who is having a dream. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Country at Heart (2020) Jessy Schram, Niall Matter. A struggling country singer meets a Nashville songwriter in need of inspiration. Teaming up to write a song, their work gets complicated but results in both a hit song and true love. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m.

The Courier (2019) Gary Oldman, Dermot Mulroney. A courier in London discovers that one of the packages she’s transporting is a bomb. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 6 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Wed. 7 p.m. E! Wed. 9:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Thur. 7 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Cry of the Hunted (1953) ★★ Vittorio Gassman, Barry Sullivan. A state prison officer chases an escaped convict to the Louisiana bayou. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Cuatro a la Fuga (1993) Sergio Goyri, Raúl Trujillo. Tres agentes de la policía se ponen de acuerdo con la hija de un poderoso narcotraficante para simular un secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Cucurrucucú Paloma (1965) Pedro Vargas, Lupita Ferrer. Una pueblerina alcanza en la capital el triunfo artístico como cantante, pero a costa de tribulaciones amorosas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Cucuy: The Boogeyman (2018) Marisol Nichols, Brian Krause. A teenage girl under house arrest discovers that the nightmarish urban legend of the Mexican boogeyman, El Cucuy, is true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

The Cup (2011) ★ Brendan Gleeson, Stephen Curry. In 2002, jockey Damien Oliver loses his brother in a tragic racetrack accident mere days before he’s due to ride in Australia’s prestigious Melbourne Cup. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 a.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Mon. 6 a.m.

The Curse of La Llorona (2019) ★★ Linda Cardellini, Roman Christou. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother, a social worker and her own children are drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope of surviving the legendary ghost La Llorona is a disillusioned priest who practices mysticism. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 p.m.

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A lonely child lives in a dreamworld with her father’s dead first wife as a playmate. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 4:55 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sat. 10 p.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Dark Habits (1984) ★★ Carmen Maura, Chus Lampreave. A nightclub singer hides out with eccentric nuns after her boyfriend dies of an overdose. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

Dark of the Sun (1968) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Yvette Mimieux. A mercenary and a native take a troop train through the Congo to find fugitives and uncut diamonds. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Dark Tide (2012) ★ Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez. A traumatized shark expert must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into a dangerous section of water known as Shark Alley. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Wed. 7:22 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:55 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark (2005) ★★ Maria Bello, Sean Bean. After the death of her daughter, a woman meets a mysterious girl who supposedly died in a mass suicide 50 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 4:10 p.m.

Darkness (2002) ★ Anna Paquin, Lena Olin. Strange occurrences plague a teen and her family after they move into a house in the Spanish countryside. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:50 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 12:10 p.m. Starz Sat. 10 p.m.

The Day of the Jackal (1973) ★★★ Edward Fox, Michel Lonsdale. A master detective tracks a master assassin whose target is Charles de Gaulle. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Encore Sat. 7:56 a.m.

Advertisement

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 12:49 p.m. Starz Tues. 7:08 a.m.

De-Lovely (2004) ★★ Kevin Kline, Ashley Judd. Composer Cole Porter creates hit songs for Broadway musicals, marries a beautiful socialite and has liaisons with men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:15 a.m.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019) ★★ Bill Murray, Adam Driver. The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Advertisement

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. USA Wed. 10:38 p.m. Syfy Sat. 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:05 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Sat. 1 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. El agente especial Doug Carlin viaja en el tiempo para investigar un ataque terrorista que se cobró la vida de 543 personas en un ferry de Nueva Orleans. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Destination Wedding (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:24 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

The Divorce of Lady X (1938) ★★★ Merle Oberon, Laurence Olivier. The morning after a London barrister lets a mystery woman stay in his suite, a friend files for divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ Omar Sharif, Julie Christie. The Russian Revolution forms the backdrop for this tale of a sensitive Russian physician who is torn between his loyal, long-suffering wife and the great love of his life. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Journey (2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Fri. 6 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 p.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:33 a.m.

Advertisement

Dope (2015) ★★★ Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori. A high-school senior and his friends have a wild adventure in Los Angeles as they try to stay one step ahead of armed thugs who want the Ecstasy that a drug dealer secretly stashed in the youth’s backpack. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m.

Dos Caballeros de Espada (1962) Rodolfo de Anda, Ariadne Welter. Dos caballeros, padre e hijo, salvan a una mujer de su captura y al rey de su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Dos gallos y dos gallinas (1963) Miguel Aceves Mejía, Marco Antonio Muñiz. Dos rancheros en una situación económica muy precaria heredan el rancho de un tío. Sin embargo, su tía quiere despojarlos de todo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Down Argentine Way (1940) ★★ Betty Grable, Don Ameche. A rich, blond New York show-jumper follows the son of a horse breeder back to Argentina. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:50 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 9:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:18 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Fri. 2:30 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Dumb Girl of Portici (1916) Anna Pavlova, Rupert Julian. Silent. A poor Italian woman’s affair with a disguised Spanish nobleman triggers a revolution. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 a.m.

E

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Easter Parade (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Fred Astaire. A New York dancer grooms a chorus girl to be his new partner, falling in love along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Easter Under Wraps (2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes under cover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down and meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Easy Come, Easy Go (1967) ★ Elvis Presley, Dodie Marshall. A singing Navy frogman spots sunken treasure and returns later with help to retrieve it. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

84 Charing Cross Road (1987) ★★★ Anne Bancroft, Anthony Hopkins. New Yorker Helene Hanff corresponds with London bookseller Frank Doel and his colleagues from 1949 until 1969. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:32 p.m.

The End of the Tour (2015) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel. Writer and journalist David Lipsky interviews author David Foster Wallace for Rolling Stone magazine. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon

Escape From Fort Bravo (1953) ★★★ William Holden, Eleanor Parker. A Southern belle frees a Rebel officer and his men from a Union captain’s Arizona fort. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 7:27 a.m. Starz Sat. 8:14 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:44 p.m.

Euphoria (2017) Alicia Vikander, Eva Green. Two estranged sisters reconnect when one suggests traveling to a mysterious and remote castle. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

The Evil Twin (2021) Emily Piggford, Ish Morris. A woman escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown, only to discover she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 1:57 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:45 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) ★★★ Timothy Hutton, Sean Penn. A seminary dropout and his cocaine-hooked buddy sell U.S. secrets to the Soviets in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Falcon Rising (2014) ★★ Michael Jai White, Neal McDonough. Un exoficial viaja a Brasil para perseguir a los mafiosos japoneses que atacaron a su hermana. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Falcon’s Brother (1942) ★★ George Sanders, Tom Conway. The debonair Falcon’s debonair brother takes over his role, tracking Nazis in South America. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 1 a.m. FX Sat. 3 a.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Fashionably Yours (2020) Kat Graham, Kendrick Sampson. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. MTV Mon. 1:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 6:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 11:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. MTV Mon. 4 p.m. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Fatal Fiancé (2021) Brittany Underwood, Camila Banus. When Leah is kidnapped on her wedding day by her fiance’s delusional ex-girlfriend, Faith, she does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether Faith was just trying to save her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. LOGO Fri. 8:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Faults (2014) Leland Orser, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A renowned authority on mind control encounters a formidable challenge when he is hired to deprogram a strong-willed cultist. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) ★★ Johnny Depp, Benicio Del Toro. In town for a motorcycle race, a sportswriter and his attorney engage in prolific substance abuse. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 12:46 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m. Freeform Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

The Festival (2018) Joe Thomas, Hammed Animashaun. After his girlfriend dumps him at graduation, a young man thinks his life is over. His best friend has the perfect solution: three days at a giant music festival. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Wed. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Sun. 10:15 p.m. E! Fri. 7:30 p.m. E! Fri. 9:45 p.m. E! Sat. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Film Fun (1955) Narrated by Ward Wilson. A nostalgic look at films from the silent era. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animada. Con la ayuda de Nemo y Marlin, Dory, quien siempre olvida todo, se embarca en la misión para reunirse con sus padres. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. Noon

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 10:11 a.m.

Advertisement

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

First Daughter (2004) ★★ Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president’s daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Thur. 3:31 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 2:51 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:21 a.m.

Advertisement

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Flight of the Intruder (1991) ★★ Danny Glover, Willem Dafoe. Two Navy pilots hatch a rogue mission to bomb Hanoi with a special low-altitude plane. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 a.m.

Flip That Romance (2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Footlight Parade (1933) ★★ James Cagney, Joan Blondell. A director creates and stages extravagant musical prologues for movie theaters. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

For Better or for Worse (2014) Lisa Whelchel, Antonio Cupo. A widow who coordinates weddings meets a lawyer who specializes in divorces. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Wed. 11:36 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Four Feathers (1939) ★★★★ John Clements, Ralph Richardson. An English officer fights in the Sudan after receiving white feathers of cowardice from friends. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Tues. 11:58 a.m. Syfy Wed. 9:29 a.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Fractured Land (2015) A young indigenous leader confronts the fractures in his community as he fights to reconcile traditional teachings with the law to protect the land. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KVCR Sat. 10 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Bravo Sat. 2:05 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:13 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:08 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Advertisement

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Sun. 1:28 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 1 a.m. TMC Fri. 3 a.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m.

G

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Gangs of New York (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis. During the era of Tammany Hall’s sway, a young man vows vengeance on the vicious gangster who killed his father. (R) 2 hrs. 48 mins. HBO Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Garden State (2004) ★★★ Zach Braff, Ian Holm. An emotionally numb actor finds a soulmate in a quirky young woman after he returns to New Jersey for his mother’s funeral. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 1:31 p.m.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) ★★★ Jane Russell, Marilyn Monroe. Two showgirls on the lookout for rich eligible bachelors run into numerous complications during a trip to Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10 p.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:45 a.m.

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Rex Harrison. A London widow falls in love with a sea captain’s ghost haunting her cottage by the sea. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Girl in Progress (2012) ★★ Eva Mendes, Cierra Ramirez. With her mom seemingly too busy to pay attention to her, a teen hatches a misguided plan to skip adolescence and jump right into adulthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Glass Bottom Boat (1966) ★★★ Doris Day, Rod Taylor. Spies follow a PR woman who works for a space scientist and whose father runs a sightseeing boat. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 3:45 a.m.

The Glass Key (1942) ★★★ Brian Donlevy, Alan Ladd. A reformed underworld tough attempts to clear his friend’s name of murder in this tale of politicians and gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (2012) ★ Charlie Sheen, Jason Schwartzman. A graphic designer plays out unusual fantasies in his head as a way of coping with the departure of his longtime lover. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Encore Sun. 4:03 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:07 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:30 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. A&E Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Good Nanny (2017) Briana Evigan, Ellen Hollman. A nanny begins to suspect that something is wrong with the wealthy family that hired her to care for their peculiar little girl. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

The Good Witch (2008) ★★ Catherine Bell, Chris Potter. A woman moves into a supposedly haunted house and changes the lives of the townspeople. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

Gravity (2013) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, George Clooney. The destruction of their shuttle leaves two astronauts stranded in space with no hope of rescue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KEYT Sun. 1:30 p.m. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m. KEYT Sat. 9 a.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

The Great Sinner (1949) ★★ Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner. A lucky writer tries to get his girlfriend and her gambler father out of debt to a casino owner. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 1:58 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:39 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Mon. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Green Room (2015) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots. Members of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman battle murderous white supremacists at a remote Oregon roadhouse. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sun. 1 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11 p.m.

H

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:31 a.m. Syfy Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 p.m.

A Handful of Dust (1988) ★★★ James Wilby, Kristin Scott Thomas. An aristocrat’s wife has an affair with an upstart in 1930s England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:17 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 4:05 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Mon. 4 p.m. FXX Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Havana Motor Club (2015) ★★★ Reynaldo López. Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Hearts of Winter (2020) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 5:57 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Hero (2019) Kofi Adjorlolo, Jimmy Akingbola. The life and accomplishments of Ulric Cross. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

A Hidden Life (2019) ★★★ August Diehl, Valerie Pachner. Austrian farmer Franz Jagerstatter faces the threat of execution for refusing to fight for the Nazis during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 54 mins. HBO Fri. 9:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 9:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

His Kind of Woman (1951) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Russell. Lured to Mexico, a gambler meets a cafe singer and learns a gangster wants his face. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. El creciente acercamiento de un asesino con una joven mujer traumatizada se convierte en una amenaza para su vida cuando los siguen agentes rusos y de Interpol. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E! Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m.

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Hometown Hero (2017) Brooke Nevin, Jake Sandvig. A young divorce mediator remains cynical until a client’s dog pairs her with a local vet. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:05 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 7:04 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:57 a.m.

Advertisement

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:17 a.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015) ★ Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson. The magical hot tub sends Lou, Nick and Jacob to the year 2025 to prevent an unknown assailant from shooting Lou. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Hotel (1967) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Catherine Spaak. The manager of a posh New Orleans hotel handles a hostile takeover, a scandal and a thief. (GP) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 2:18 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 a.m.

How to Train Your Husband (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Jonathan Chase. A successful marriage therapist and best-selling author suddenly realizes that she may not know how to fix her own marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Advertisement

The Hucksters (1947) ★★★ Clark Gable, Deborah Kerr. A World War II veteran rejoins Madison Avenue and plays dirty for a ruthless soap tycoon. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Sat. 4:08 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:52 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 a.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:10 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. HBO Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Tues. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:05 p.m.

I

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. MTV Thur. Noon MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

I Used to Go Here (2020) Gillian Jacobs, Jemaine Clement. A successful author finds herself deeply enmeshed in the lives of a group of college students after being asked to speak at her alma mater. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 1 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 5 p.m.

An Ideal Husband (1948) ★★ Paulette Goddard, Michael Wilding. Mrs. Cheveley blackmails Sir Robert with his Suez Canal indiscretion. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Impostor (2001) ★★ Gary Sinise, Madeleine Stowe. In the year 2079 a federal agent relentlessly pursues a weapons designer suspected of being a deadly clone. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:17 a.m.

In & Out (1997) ★★ Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack. An actor’s comment stirs media speculation about his prim Midwestern teacher’s sexuality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) ★★★★ Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Encore Sat. 11:06 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:05 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Inspector General (1949) ★★★★ Danny Kaye, Walter Slezak. Corrupt Russian officials mistake a traveling buffoon for the czar’s dreaded inspector general. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 11:05 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Advertisement

International Falls (2019) Rachael Harris, Matthew Glave. A woman who dreams of becoming a comic meets a washed up and burned out comedian in a small snowbound border town. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 7:20 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Interview With the Vampire (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. REELZ Sun. 6:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 5 p.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 12:10 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 2:25 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:24 a.m.

Advertisement

Invasion U.S.A. (1985) ★ Chuck Norris, Richard Lynch. Slavic mercenaries with bazookas hit Florida at Christmas, drawing an agent out of retirement. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

The Invisible (2007) ★ Justin Chatwin, Margarita Levieva. After a violent attack, a young man is trapped between the realm of the living and that of the dead, and he must unravel what happened to him or be lost forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:10 a.m.

The Irresistible Blueberry Farm (2016) Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas. A woman tries to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by delivering a strange letter. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

J

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson. Two slackers venture to Hollywood to sabotage the production of a new movie based on their alter egos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018) Jim Gaffigan. Comic Jim Gaffigan proves that laughter is the best medicine when he talks about a family medical crisis and other topics during his hilarious stand-up routine. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 11 p.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 11:50 a.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:18 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sun. 6 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 4:33 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. A working-class single mother builds a business dynasty while dealing with her dysfunctional parents and ex-husband. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon

Judy (2019) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley. Beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform at the Talk of the Town nightclub in 1968. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 8 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 10:13 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

June in January (2014) Brooke D’Orsay, Wes Brown. When her fiance receives a job offer, a woman must suddenly plan her wedding in three weeks. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Jungle Book (1942) ★★★ Sabu, Joseph Calleia. Kipling’s boy hero Mowgli, lost in the jungle, is adopted by animals and taught how they talk. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Just Add Romance (2019) Meghann Fahy, Luke MacFarlane. Two talented chefs, exact opposites in culinary style and personality, find themselves competing on a cable cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:03 a.m.

Kickboxer (1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. An American kickboxer trains with an Asian master to avenge his crippled brother in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Kidnapped in Paradise (2021) Claire van der Boom, Todd Lasance. A couple’s trip to Australia turns into a living nightmare when their 5-year-old daughter disappears from a resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sat. 9:51 p.m.

The Killer Downstairs (2019) Cindy Busby, Marcus Rosner. A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when the man she rents her basement suite to becomes obsessed with her and begins threatening the lives of the people around her. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:20 a.m.

Advertisement

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 6:38 p.m. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:08 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Kiss Me Kate (1953) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. Lilli and Fred act the same way offstage as they do in The Taming of the Shrew. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Kisses for My President (1964) ★★ Fred MacMurray, Polly Bergen. A hapless husband takes a back seat to his wife, the first female president of the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Knight Without Armour (1937) ★★★ Marlene Dietrich, Robert Donat. A British spy released from Siberia helps a widowed countess flee during the Russian Revolution. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Sun. 10:40 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. Noon E! Sat. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:57 p.m.

Advertisement

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:50 p.m.

Lady With Red Hair (1940) ★★ Miriam Hopkins, Claude Rains. Divorced stage actress Mrs. Leslie Carter works with New York theater impresario David Belasco. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018) Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon. Explorers stumble upon an island that harbors an abandoned facility and a deadly predator that is eager to feast on naive visitors. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 7:33 p.m. Starz Wed. 10:26 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 1:30 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:30 a.m. Starz Sat. 7:16 p.m.

Last Chance Harvey (2008) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson. Love blooms unexpectedly between an unemployed jingle writer and a prickly British government worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:40 a.m.

The Last Face (2016) Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem. A charming Spanish doctor and a driven, compassionate relief worker must balance their blossoming love for each other with their passion for the work they are doing. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FXX Fri. 9 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Word (2017) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried. A once-successful businesswoman develops a strong bond with the young local writer who’s penning her life story. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 1:18 a.m.

Le notti bianche (1957) ★★ Maria Schell, Marcello Mastroianni. A lonely clerk attempts to win the love of a woman who still awaits the return of her long-absent suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Tues. 10:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Lean on Pete (2017) ★★★ Charlie Plummer, Chloë Sevigny. Charley, a teen living with his single father, finds work caring for an aging racehorse named Lean on Pete. When he learns Pete is bound for slaughter, the two embark on an odyssey across the new American frontier in search of a place to call home. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Thur. 8:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Leatherface (2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 5:55 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 9:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Liberal Arts (2012) ★★ Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen. A New York college adviser becomes involved with a student when he returns to his alma mater in Ohio for a favorite professor’s retirement party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Life Is Beautiful (1997) ★★★ Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi. With a game, an Italian Jew shields his son from Nazi horrors in a concentration camp during World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 5:50 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Voices of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons. Animated. After the death of his royal father, a young lion returns to battle his scheming uncle for the jungle throne. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 12:52 p.m.

The Liquidator (1966) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Trevor Howard. A British spy chief recruits and trains a squeamish playboy to be an on-call assassin. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Little Princess (1939) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Richard Greene. A poor but proud girl searches army hospitals for her father, reported dead in the Boer War. (G) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:19 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

Lola Versus (2012) ★★ Greta Gerwig, Joel Kinnaman. A young woman tries to get back into the swing of single life when her fiance dumps her shortly before their wedding. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Fri. 1:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. 11 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Love Affair (1939) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Charles Boyer. A painter and singer meet on a ship and set a date to meet later atop the Empire State Building. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Love in the Forecast (2020) Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell. An aspiring meteorologist befriends a neighbor who teaches her the importance of trusting nature and each other. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Love in Winterland (2020) Italia Ricci, Chad Michael Murray. Ally, a final contestant on a dating show, must face her high school sweetheart when she is chosen for the Hometown Date. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Love on the Sidelines (2016) Emily Kinney, John Reardon. A woman down on her luck falls into a job as the assistant to a football player out on injury. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Love Takes Flight (2019) Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner. A workaholic hospital director is forced to re-examine her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

La Última Fuga (1990) Sergio Goyri, Juan Peláez. Un hombre es condenado al encarcelamiento por el resto de su vida por un crimen que no cometió. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Tues. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Lucy in the Sky (2019) ★ Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm. After an awe-inspiring experience in outer space, an astronaut returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in a world that now seems too small. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:34 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:58 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:07 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Mackinac Island (1944) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. Filmmakers explore Mackinac Island in Lake Michigan. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 1 p.m.

Madame Bovary (1949) ★★★★ Jennifer Jones, Van Heflin. A woman’s unquenchable thirst for romance ultimately proves to be her undoing. Based on Gustave Flaubert’s novel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Madame X (1937) ★★ Gladys George, John Beal. A young lawyer defends an alcoholic woman for murder, unaware she is his mother. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Man of Steel (2013) ★★ Henry Cavill, Amy Adams. Though struggling with the ramifications of his extraordinary origin and abilities, young Clark Kent must become a hero and save those he loves from a dire threat. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 5:01 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:04 a.m.

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) ★★★★ James Stewart, Doris Day. Plotters kidnap a U.S. couple’s son to hide an assassination at Royal Albert Hall. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

The Mark of Zorro (1940) ★★★ Tyrone Power, Linda Darnell. Foppish Don Diego Vega courts the daughter of a tyrant, whose henchman he fights as a masked avenger. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Married to the Mob (1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:32 p.m.

Advertisement

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Sun. 3:34 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:55 a.m.

Advertisement

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sun. 8 a.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Sun. 11 a.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. A computer hacker joins forces with rebel warriors to battle a malevolent cyberintelligence. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 11:30 a.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. USA Sat. 9 a.m. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. History Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. A bungling gangster must reform to please his girlfriend but still has one last job to fulfill. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 3 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Midwife’s Deception (2018) Katie Savoy, Penelope Mitchell. Jina, a midwife, is a dream come true for 7-month pregnant Sara. Sara eventually suspects that Jina may have ulterior motives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Mon. 1:05 a.m. Encore Mon. 9:50 a.m. Encore Mon. 6:13 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:17 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Tues. 4:44 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:31 p.m. Encore Sun. 3:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Mission to Mars (2000) ★ Gary Sinise, Tim Robbins. In 2020 after the crew of a spaceflight to Mars disappears, a second team goes to investigate and makes an incredible discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. El equipo enfrenta al Sindicato, una peligrosa corporación de agentes especiales muy preparados, y dispuestos a todo para establecer un nuevo orden mundial. Ethan regresa a la acción, acompañado de la enigmática agente doble británica Ilsa Faust. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Mississippi Grind (2015) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Ben Mendelsohn. Convinced that his newfound friend is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

Mister Buddwing (1966) ★★ James Garner, Jean Simmons. An amnesiac wakes up in New York and turns to women he might have known, hoping to remember. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney Fri. 5:40 p.m. Disney Sat. 4 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:29 p.m.

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Mountains & Manhood (2017) For 35 years, a man leads his sons and others on an annual backpacking trip into the Rocky Mountains as a masculine benchmark. (NR) 59 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:04 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Murder by Death (1976) ★★★ Peter Falk, Peter Sellers. A bored millionaire invites a gumshoe, a Chinese detective and other famous literary sleuths to his mansion to solve the perfect crime. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 (2019) Jack Wagner, Cindy Busby. A young, ambitious wedding planner partners with Olivia to plan the perfect wedding. What she doesn’t know is the groom’s best man is none other than her ex-boyfriend, who she hasn’t spoken to in five years. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1 a.m. Paramount Sat. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

My Nightmare Landlord (2020) Caroline Harris, Ignacyo Matynia. Lydia moves into a new apartment after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend, but she finds herself increasingly isolated when the manager becomes obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Mystery House (1938) ★★ Dick Purcell, Ann Sheridan. A private eye follows a trail of murders at a hunting lodge full of suspicious bankers. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Mystery of the 13th Guest (1943) ★ Dick Purcell, Helen Parrish. A young woman opens her grandfather’s will when she turns 21, and someone starts murdering the heirs. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence (2019) Kylie Minogue, Helena Christensen. Archival footage, private home movies and intimate interviews offer insight into the extraordinary life and career of former INXS singer Michael Hutchence. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

N

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) ★★★ Leslie Nielsen, George Kennedy. A blundering Los Angeles detective and his boss foil a plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. MLB Tues. 6 p.m.

The Nanny Is Watching (2018) Talya Carroll, Adam Huber. Following a break-in, Scott and Mara decide to install a deluxe home security system and give their new nanny all of the pass codes. With the codes, the nanny torments the couple by controlling the smart home’s system from her laptop. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Nanny Murders (2021) Mia Topalian, Coby Ryan McLaughlin. Jamie is thrilled when a famed business mogul hires her as a nanny for his children. However, when he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers he has a dark side -- and he’s willing to kill to keep it a secret. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Nanny (1965) ★★★ Bette Davis, Wendy Craig. A bratty British boy accuses his frumpy nanny of awful things. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Narc (2002) ★★★ Ray Liotta, Jason Patric. El agente Nick Tellis y su compañero Henry, un policía violento, participan en una investigación sobre el asesinato de otro agente encubierto. La desconfianza mutua aumenta por momentos mientras buscan al asesino. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 5:15 a.m. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Sat. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 11:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:45 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:30 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Thur. 6 p.m. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Never Back Down (2008) ★ Djimon Hounsou, Sean Faris. A rebellious teenager learns to fight from a veteran of mixed martial arts after joining an underground fight club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:11 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 4:14 a.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 11:55 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:09 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:45 a.m.

A New Year’s Resolution (2021) Aimee Teagarden, Michael Rady. A morning show producer reluctantly becomes the subject of her own program’s on-air experiment about her New Year’s resolution to agree to every social invitation for a month. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 8:57 p.m.

Next Day Air (2009) ★ Donald Faison, Mike Epps. A courier lands in the middle of a drug deal gone awry when he accidentally delivers a box of cocaine to the wrong address. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sat. 4:07 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:18 p.m.

Advertisement

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Fri. 8:23 a.m. Encore Fri. 7:11 p.m.

The Night of the Hunter (1955) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters. The Rev. Harry Powell, a religious fanatic and serial killer, meets condemned murderer Ben Harper in prison, who tells him about hiding $10,000 in stolen loot. After he’s released, Powell tracks down Harper’s widow, Willa, and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:01 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 p.m.

El Norte (1983) ★★★ Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez, David Villalpando. A Guatemalan brother and sister make their way through Mexico to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:47 a.m.

Advertisement

Nosotros los nobles (2013) Gonzalo Vega, Karla Souza. Tres jóvenes privilegiados tienen inconvenientes para acceder a la fortuna familiar y se ven obligados a buscar un trabajo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m. BET Fri. 12:30 p.m.

La novicia soñadora (1971) Rocío Dúrcal, Guillermo Murray. Una joven ganadera sale de su pueblo para ingresar en un convento de donde la envían a trabajar en un sanatorio. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) ★★★ Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher. A revealing look at the meteoric rise of seminal ‘90s rock band Oasis, weaving never-before-seen concert footage with candid interviews and a firsthand account of the backstage sibling rivalry that threatened to destroy the band. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TNT Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 6:35 a.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston. A computer programmer’s hypnosis-induced, lackadaisical attitude about work puts him on the corporate fast-track. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Tues. 1:29 p.m.

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Officer Down (2013) Stephen Dorff, James Woods. El pasado sombrío de un policía regresa para atormentarlo mientras investiga una serie de ataques en contra de las mujeres de un club de desnudistas. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

Old Acquaintance (1943) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Two best friends from girlhood clash over the years as serious writer and racy novelist. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

The Old Maid (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Miriam Hopkins. Her suitor’s Civil War death forces an unwed mother to let her married cousin raise her daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. USA Thur. 8:30 p.m. USA Thur. 11:02 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Advertisement

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Fri. 8:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Oro y polvo (2015) Cody Kasch, Carolina Guerra. Danny y Marisela quieren apoderarse del negocio criminal del tráfico de droga y provocan una guerra de bandas narcotraficantes que azota a mexicanos, colombianos y dominicanos. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

Our Mother’s House (1967) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Margaret Brooks. Seven British children bury their mother and hide her death, until their long-lost father returns. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Tues. 8:47 a.m.

P

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Papillon (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek. The epic story of Henri Papillon Charrière, framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island. Determined to regain his freedom, Papillon forms an alliance with counterfeiter Louis Dega to finance his escape. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Sun. 1:19 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:30 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:02 a.m.

Peter Rabbit (2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 9 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Phantom of Crestwood (1932) ★★★ Ricardo Cortez, Karen Morley. A police detective grills five men about a shady woman found slain. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 3:05 a.m.

Advertisement

The Pianist (2002) ★★★ Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann. Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman survives five years in the Nazi-controlled Warsaw ghetto during World War II. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon

Picture Mommy Dead (1966) ★★ Don Ameche, Martha Hyer. Shaken by her mother’s death, an heiress comes home to a father, stepmother and cousin she cannot trust. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Pipe Dreams (1976) ★★ Gladys Knight, Barry Hankerson. A woman trails her estranged husband to the Alaskan pipeline in hope of averting their impending divorce. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Piranha 3D (2010) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Adam Scott. Spring break turns gory at a popular waterside resort, where hundreds of prehistoric man-eating fish have come to dine on hapless humans. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Mon. 1:10 a.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions (2010) ★★ Voices of Sean Schemmel, Sarah Natochenny. Animated. As Ash and his friends journey to Crown City to join the crowds watching the Pokémon Baccer World Cup, mysterious forces are in motion that could bring misfortune to them all! What secrets does Zorua, a Pokémon they befriend along the way hide? (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Mon. 3 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Mon. 2:40 a.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Por mis pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Thur. 4:34 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:42 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Primal (2019) Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen. Hunter and collector Frank Walsh sails to America with a priceless white jaguar and a dangerous political assassin. When the prisoner manages to break free, Walsh must utilize his expert skills to capture the dangerous killer -- not dead, but alive. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:25 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Sun. 6:41 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:18 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:46 p.m.

El pueblo fantasma (1965) Rodolfo de Anda, Elsa Cárdenas. Un hombre descubre un pueblo aterrorizado por la desaparición de cadáveres y reta a duelo a un pistolero sobrenatural. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:58 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:59 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 11:47 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:43 p.m.

Advertisement

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:05 a.m. Syfy Thur. 10:47 a.m.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) ★★★ Will Smith, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith. A single father and his young son endure many hardships as the father struggles to provide a better future for both of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:10 a.m. EPIX Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Q

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Quarantine (2008) ★★ Jennifer Carpenter, Steve Harris. Trapped in an apartment building, a reporter and her cameraman record the outbreak of a horrifying disease that turns humans into voracious cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 1:58 a.m.

Advertisement

A Qué le Tiras Cuando Sueñas Mexicano (1979) ★★ Luis de Alba. Un profesor se enamora de una mujer que tiene una deuda pendiente con unos criminales que quieren atraparla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) ★★★ Loretta Young, William Holden. A frontier widower treats his bride like a servant, until a passing stranger pays her attention. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. REELZ Sun. 4 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:14 a.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:54 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:20 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animada. Rango es un camaleón que lleva toda su vida viviendo como mascota en un terrario. Sin embargo, un buen día, mientras transportan su terrario, el recipiente se cae del auto en medio del desierto y acaba en un pueblo salvaje donde lo nombran alguacil. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Ransom for a Dead Man (1971) ★★ Peter Falk, Lee Grant. Lt. Columbo outwits a lawyer who has killed her husband but made it look like a kidnapping. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:13 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:23 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 12:22 p.m. Starz Wed. 5:47 p.m.

Advertisement

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4 p.m.

Red Sparrow (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton. Dominika Egorova learns to use her mind and body as a weapon after joining a secret intelligence service. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Reds (1981) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton. U.S. journalist John Reed and wife Louise Bryant witness the Russian Revolution. (PG) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:01 a.m.

Advertisement

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 p.m.

The Remains of the Day (1993) ★★★ Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson. An English butler’s devotion to service keeps him from the housekeeper he loves in 1930s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

Remember My Name (1978) ★★ Geraldine Chaplin, Anthony Perkins. An ex-convict invades the life of her former husband and his new wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 4 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:32 a.m.

Advertisement

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sun. Noon Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 8 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:25 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Riddled With Deceit: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2020) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with Dr. Zee Madeiras to track down their friend’s missing emerald brooch, a thief and a murderer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Ring by Spring (2014) Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Tues. 3:53 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 11:49 a.m.

Advertisement

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 10:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. A young princess, tired of her constraints, runs off with a U.S. newsman in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 2:07 p.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 3 a.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. FS1 Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Salvation Boulevard (2011) ★ Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear. A man becomes the target of a fundamentalist preacher’s minions after he sees the preacher accidentally shoot an atheist. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

The Sandman (2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:57 a.m.

Advertisement

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 a.m. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. History Sat. 8 p.m. History Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Mon. 5:19 a.m. Encore Mon. 8 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m. HBO Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FS1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) ★★★★ Kim Stanley, Richard Attenborough. A medium orders her husband to kidnap a child so she can stage a seance later to find it. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Wed. 12:15 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Secuestro en Acapulco (1983) Yuri, María Antonieta de las Nieves. Un grupo de cantantes juveniles llega a México de gira, conocen a una cantante y dos de ellos se enamoran de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 8:50 a.m.

The Set-Up (1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Seven Seas to Calais (1963) ★★ Rod Taylor, Keith Michell. Sir Francis Drake and his buccaneers save the queen and fight the Spanish Armada. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

The Shallows (2016) ★★ Blake Lively, Óscar Jaenada. Stranded on a giant rock 200 yards from shore, an injured surfer must fight for her life as a great white shark circles her in its feeding ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Shut In (2016) ★ Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt. Living in isolation in rural Maine, a widowed child psychologist starts to believe that the ghost of a missing boy is in her house during a dangerous ice storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. Noon Syfy Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 11:44 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:52 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:13 p.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sat. 9 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 8:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:14 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 5 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:30 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:48 p.m.

Snitch (2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Barry Pepper. Para salvar a su hijo adolescente de una injusta sentencia a prisión, un hombre de negocios hace un trato con un abogado estadounidense para infiltrarse en un peligroso cartel narcotraficante y convertirse en un informante. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m. BBC America Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Soldiers of Fortune (2012) ★★ Christian Slater, Sean Bean. A former Special Forces soldier must protect a group of thrill-seeking millionaires who have paid big bucks to take part in a military excursion. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:40 a.m.

Advertisement

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Somos novios (1969) Palito Ortega, Angélica María. Para salvar un programa de televisión, un administrador propone un programa donde participen tres jóvenes cantantes. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:50 a.m.

Advertisement

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 10:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m. Freeform Sun. Noon

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 3:05 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Four Hispanic high-school students take on reigning champions M.I.T. in a national contest with a robot they built with $800 and parts from used cars. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 10:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:46 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Peter Parker undergoes an ominous transformation when his Spider-Man suit turns black and brings out the dark, vengeful side of his personality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Fri. 2:48 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:42 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:36 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 10:34 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:31 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 1 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Stage Mother (2020) Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu. Worlds collide when a Texas church choir director inherits her late son’s drag queen club in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 2:27 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:46 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:20 a.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:40 p.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TBS Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBC America Sun. Noon BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Stealth (2005) ★★ Josh Lucas, Jessica Biel. Three naval pilots must stop a fighter jet controlled by artificial intelligence that has run amok. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Mon. 9:10 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:26 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 9 a.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 11:27 p.m.

Advertisement

Still Here (2020) Johnny Whitworth, Maurice McRae. A journalist risks his life and career to solve the case of a missing 12-year-old girl in New York City. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor. Two losers dressed as big birds for a bank’s PR stunt go to prison after two other big birds rob it. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 1:18 a.m. Starz Fri. 3:57 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon VH1 Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming (2010) Collins Pennie, David Banner. A troubled youth must put his problems aside to lead a dance troupe in a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon

The Stranger (2010) Steve Austin, Adam Beach. Perseguido por mafiosos rusos y el FBI, un antiguo miembro de una fuerza especial de élite debe armar el rompecabezas de su memoria perdida. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:32 a.m.

A Summer Romance (2019) Erin Krakow, Ryan Paevey. A young woman starts to fall for a New York real estate developer who wants to buy her family’s picturesque ranch in Montana. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

El supersabio (1948) ★★ Cantinflas, Alejandro Cobo. Cantinflas es el ayudante de un científico, que al morir le deja todas las fórmulas de sus invenciones. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Supervized (2019) Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges. Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 1:10 a.m.

The Swap (2016) Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand. After magically swapping bodies, a high school gymnast and hockey player must figure out how to return back to their normal lives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Sweetest Thing (2002) ★ Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate. A confirmed flirt and her best friend search for the charming guy who slipped through her fingers at a dance club. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sat. 4:46 a.m.

Swing Time (1936) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. Gambler/dancer Lucky falls for dance teacher Penny while engaged to Margaret. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

T

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m.

Tal Para Cual (1953) Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante. Dos rancheros inventan una historia de mentiras para poder obtener dinero y seguir con su vida bohemia. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Tarzan and the Green Goddess (1938) ★ Herman Brix, Ula Holt. Tarzan gets caught in the crossfire when two safaris led by rival explorers converge on his jungle domain. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Advertisement

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 6:27 a.m.

Tempted by Danger (2020) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Gabrielle Graham. A successful attorney begins a new relationship with an executive who becomes increasingly obsessed with her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Ten Little Indians (1966) ★★★ Hugh O’Brian, Shirley Eaton. Unwary houseguests meet their deaths when they are invited by an unknown host to a secluded mountain mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Terminator Salvation (2009) ★★ Christian Bale, Sam Worthington. As the machines prepare for a final attack, John Connor and a mysterious stranger delve into the heart of Skynet and uncover a terrible secret involving the annihilation of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 2:39 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. EPIX Mon. 11:35 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:25 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Theodora Goes Wild (1936) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Melvyn Douglas. A small-town New England author meets her racy novel’s urbane illustrator in Manhattan. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) ★★★★ Sabu, John Justin. A boy thief and a genie in a bottle help a blinded prince recover his kingdom from a grand vizier. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Third Man (1949) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Visiting postwar Vienna, a writer of pulp Westerns probes the suspicious death of an old friend. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

36 Hours (1964) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. A disguised Nazi officer seeks D-Day data from a drugged U.S. major in what looks like a U.S. hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kevin Costner. Two ex-cons and their partners in crime plan a Las Vegas casino heist during the week of an Elvis convention. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 10:13 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:37 p.m.

Advertisement

Timeless Love (2018) Rachel Skarsten, Brant Daugherty. A woman awakens from a coma only to discover that her seemingly perfect life with a wonderful husband and two children never existed. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Wed. 9:18 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. History Wed. Noon History Thur. 8 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Tues. 4 p.m. Golf Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Too Many Girls (1940) ★★ Lucille Ball, Richard Carlson. An heiress attends a Southwest college with four football-star bodyguards hired by her father. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Mon. 1:30 p.m. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Tracker (2019) Dolph Lundgren, Marco Mazzoli. After failing to save his kidnapped wife and daughter, a vengeful man embarks on a bloody mission to punish those responsible for their deaths. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m.

Trader Horn (1973) ★★ Rod Taylor, Anne Heywood. Two traders and one’s bride face natives, a stampede and crossfire in World War I Africa. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Wed. 2 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Advertisement

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Wed. 10 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret, pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Trust Me (2013) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Clark Gregg. Hollywood agent Howard Holloway cannot find any real success until he signs Lydia, a talented and troubled 14-year-old with an alcoholic father. Every day he navigates challenging obstacles to make a future for Lydia and himself. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

The Truth About Killer Robots (2018) Leon Gonzalez, Hiroshi Ishiguro. Filmmaker Maxim Pozdorovkin explores the many ways in which artificial intelligence is taking over people’s lives and making them increasingly obsolete. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Tumbledown (2015) ★★ Rebecca Hall, Jason Sudeikis. A professor collaborates with a grieving widow to write a biography about her husband, a folk singer who attracted a cult following. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:48 a.m.

Advertisement

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 8 p.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 2:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 4 p.m.

Two for the Win (2021) Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan. A world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Clint Eastwood. Profane Sister Sara recruits a drifter to help Mexican rebels attack a French fort. (M) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Two Tickets to Broadway (1951) ★★ Tony Martin, Janet Leigh. An unknown singer gets his girlfriend’s quartet on bandleader Bob Crosby’s live television show. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 4:45 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m.

2nd Chance for Christmas (2019) Brittany Underwood, Tara Reid. After trading love for fame and fortune long ago, a spoiled pop star is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

U

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:50 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:18 p.m.

Until the End of the World (1991) ★★ William Hurt, Solveig Dommartin. A Frenchwoman with bank loot follows a globe-trotter on his urgent mission in 1999. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Mon. 10:05 a.m.

USS Christmas (2020) Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan. A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation From Marriage (1945) ★★★ Robert Donat, Deborah Kerr. An unhappy British couple serve in World War II and come out better, but wanting a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Vagabundo en la Lluvia (1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Al llegar de una fiesta, una mujer encuentra a un vagabundo en su casa, pero sobrevive con la ayuda de su mejor amiga. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:35 a.m.

Advertisement

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2 p.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Sat. 1:53 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:56 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 4:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:05 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 11:45 a.m. IFC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Advertisement

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:45 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Thur. 6:33 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Waiting for Guffman (1996) ★★★ Christopher Guest, Eugene Levy. An effeminate theater director assembles blithely talentless Missourians for a musical celebrating a town milestone. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 10:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Fri. 9:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:05 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:05 a.m. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:50 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:40 p.m.

Advertisement

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

The Way I See It (2020) Pete Souza. Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. MSNBC Sat. 7 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 11:10 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:20 a.m.

Advertisement

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:45 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m. VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Fri. 1 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:35 a.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 4:55 a.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Sat. 5:30 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

When You Grow Up (1973) Youths learn about the world of work and how to choose a rewarding career. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 6:15 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

While You Were Sleeping (1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Wed. 4 p.m.

Why Stop Now? (2012) ★ Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo. Scoring drugs for his addict mother is but one of a piano prodigy’s problems as he tries to get his family’s affairs in order before he heads out to an important audition. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sun. 7:15 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Wise Girl (1937) ★★ Miriam Hopkins, Ray Milland. A socialite goes bohemian to save her sister’s children from their starving-artist father in Greenwich Village. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Witness to Murder (1954) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, George Sanders. A woman looks out a window and sees a man kill someone; he’s so tricky no one believes her. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Wiz (1978) ★★ Diana Ross, Michael Jackson. Dorothy eases on down the road to see the Wiz with Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:15 a.m.

The Wolf Hour (2019) Jennifer Ehle, Naomi Watts. An unseen tormentor harasses a reclusive author as a citywide blackout triggers fires, looting and escalating violence during the Summer of Sam in New York in 1977. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 3:02 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:25 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. History Wed. 8 a.m.

X

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Wed. 6:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 a.m. HBO Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 3 p.m.

Your Move (2017) Luke Goss, Robert Davi. Cuando su familia sufre un brutal ataque, un hombre embarca en un viaje para encontrar a los responsables y vengar a los suyos. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 p.m.

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Henry Fonda. A widow with eight children meets, courts and weds a widowed Navy officer with a brood of 10. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 11:25 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Zathura (2005) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, Jonah Bobo. Two young brothers play a mysterious game that propels them into an outer-space adventure. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:31 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:01 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 11:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Zeroville (2019) James Franco, Megan Fox. With two tattoos of Montgomery Clift and Elizabeth Taylor on his shaved head, Vikar rides a bus into Hollywood and soon makes an impression on a beautiful actress -- thus beginning a dreamlike journey through the film business in the 1970s. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Zombies 2 (2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Disney Sun. 1 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

