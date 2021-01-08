What’s on TV Saturday, Jan. 9, plus Sunday talk shows
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Escape to the Chateau A couple trades an English apartment for a 19th-century French chateau in this new episode. 8 p.m. HGTV
48 Hours “The Suspicious Death of Christian Andreacchio.” (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
COVID-19 Response & Vaccine Distribution Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. 7:05 and 10:10 p.m. C-SPAN
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Alabama visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Creighton, 9 a.m. FS1; Miami visits NC State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; George Washington visits St. Bonaventure, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Texas visits West Virginia, 10 a.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Texas A&M, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Florida State visits Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Fordham visits Duquesne, 11 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits TCU, Noon ESPN; Texas Tech visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; UNLV visits Colorado State, 1 p.m. FS1; La Salle visits Massachusetts, 1 p.m. NBCSP; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 1:30 p.m. CBS; Kentucky visits Florida, 2 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; St. Louis visits St. Joseph’s, 3 p.m. NBCSP; Clemson visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m. CBS; the Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Washington, 5:15 p.m. NBC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Kay Adams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland . Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Time magazine Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. Panel: Josh Holmes; Marie Harf, Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The insurrection at the Capitol: Author Colin Powell (“It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership”). The insurrection at the Capitol: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Ezra Klein, Vox. The insurrection at the Capitol and its historical precedents: author Eric Foner (“The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.); State Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Ga.); Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Washington’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Bob Schieffer and John Dickerson. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). Panel: Kasie Hunt; Hallie Jackson; former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; Peggy Noonan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur, CNN. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The insurrection at the Capitol: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. Holding Big Tech and pro-Trump media outlets accountable: Julie Roginsky; Alex Stamos. Covering the insurrection at the Capitol: Alexander Marquardt; Manu Raju; Phil Mattingly; Lauren Fox. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Clarence Page, Chicago Tribune; Griff Jenkins; Ari Fleischer; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.). (N) 8 a.m. FNC
Frank Buckley Interviews Hospitals and their ICU’s handling of COVID-19 cases: Dr. Carl Chudnofsky. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). (N) 8 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
North by Northwest Cary Grant stars in this 1959 Alfred Hitchcock classic as an advertising executive whom enemy spies mistake for a government agent. He goes on the run aided by a beautiful woman (Eva Marie Saint). 5 p.m. TCM
Munich Director Steven Spielberg combines news footage and scripted sequences in this 2005 drama about the aftermath of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics in Germany. Eric Bana stars as an operative enlisted to carry out a covert revenge mission against the masterminds of the terrorist attack. Daniel Craig, Ciaran Hinds and Geoffrey Rush also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
The King of Staten Island “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, who lost his firefighter father during the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York, co-wrote and stars in this 2020 semi-biographical comedy-drama. Davidson plays a 24-year-old high-school dropout who lives with his mother (Marisa Tomei) on Staten Island. Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow and Steve Buscemi also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Monty Python Comedies Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin each star in multiple roles in the 1975 sendup of the King Arthur legend “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” 8 p.m. Sundance. That’s followed at 10 by 1979’s New Testament parody “Monty Python’s Life of Brian.”
A New Year’s Resolution A Milwaukee morning TV show producer (Aimee Teegarden) resolves to say yes to every social invitation she receives for a month and soon starts to fall for a charismatic businessman (Michael Rady) in this new romantic comedy. Patricia Isaac and Michael Strickland also star in this 2021 romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Total Recall (1990) 8 a.m. Paramount
Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) 8:08 a.m. Cinemax
Public Enemies (2009) 8:28 a.m. and 11:14 p.m. Starz
The Green Mile (1999) 9 a.m. and 1:08 p.m. Bravo
Grease (1978) 9 a.m. Showtime
Trading Places (1983) 9:21 a.m. Encore
Sausage Party (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Midnight Lace (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime
Neighbors (2014) Noon FXX
Barton Fink (1991) Noon TMC
Pacific Rim (2013) Noon TNT
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Noon and 7:45 p.m. USA
Erin Brockovich (2000) 12:25 p.m. POP
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
Family Plot (1976) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Death at a Funeral (2007) 12:49 p.m. Cinemax
Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime
American Hustle (2013) 1:30 p.m. IFC
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 2 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games (2012) 2 p.m. Freeform
22 Jump Street (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Ant-Man (2015) 2:45 and 10:30 p.m. USA
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 3 and 8:15 p.m. CMT
Rush Hour (1998) 3 p.m. Comedy Central
First Man (2018) 3 p.m. FX
King Kong (1933) 3 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight (2008) 3:30 and 11 p.m. Paramount
The Brothers (2001) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 4 p.m. KCET
Stir Crazy (1980) 4 p.m. Sundance
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 4:10 p.m. Showtime
Casino Royale (2006) 4:30 p.m. IFC
It Could Happen to You (1994) 5 p.m. KCOP
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform
North by Northwest (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 5 p.m. USA
Out of Sight (1998) 5:05 p.m. Encore
The Doors (1991) 5:38 p.m. Cinemax
The Martian (2015) 6 p.m. FX
Back to School (1986) 6 p.m. Sundance
Bumblebee (2018) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Italian Job (2003) 6:25 p.m. Paramount
John Wick (2014) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Saboteur (1942) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Matrix (1999) 8 p.m. AMC
Munich (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 8 p.m. Epix
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Chicago (2002) 8:07 p.m. Starz
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
A New Year’s Resolution (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Witch (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
The Glass Key (1942) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) 10 p.m. Sundance
Skyfall (2012) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Re-Animator (1985) 10:35 p.m. TMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 11 p.m. Freeform
Batman Begins (2005) 11 p.m. TNT
TV highlights for Jan. 10-16 include Maria Callas on “Great Performances” and the return of “American Gods”
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 10: “Citizen Kane” on TCM; “Glory” on Encore; “In the Heat of the Night” on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.