What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Matt’s first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell. Also, some of the women dress up for a wedding photo shoot in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Kids Baking Championship For this challenge, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman task the young bakers with working in teams to create cupcake rainbows. 8 p.m. Food Network

100 Day Dream Home (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

American Experience New episode “The Codebreaker” offers a fascinating portrait of Elizabeth Smith Friedman, a suburban wife and mother whose painstaking secret work as a cryptanalyst for the U.S. government helped send infamous gangsters to prison, brought down a massive Nazi spy ring during World War II and was the foundation for the National Security Agency (NSA). 9 p.m. KOCE

30 Coins Elena and Paco (Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre) receive word of a local mirror that seems to be haunted. As Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) spends a night investigating the tricks the mirror can play, he begins to feel an irresistible pull. Macarena Gómez also stars in this new episode. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO

Ty Breaker Ty Pennington enlists the help of some of his fellow designers to help conflicted homeowners who are unhappy in their current space in this new home series. 9 p.m. HGTV

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on Dr. Lim (Christina Chang), as she tries to help a returned soldier cope with a severe case of PTSD in this new episode of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas and Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Musician and filmmaker and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) directed the new documentary “A Day in the Life of America,” capturing a portrait of a country in turmoil by filming across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., during a single day: July 4, 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPECIALS

All American Stories NFL veteran Spencer Paysinger presents true stories of athletes who overcame challenges to succeed in various fields of play. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Basketball Connecticut visits DePaul, 3 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”); Tom Payne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show David Oyelowo; Wilmer Valderrama; Syd and Shea McGee (“Dream Home Makeover”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors COVID and the sense of taste; erectile dysfunction treatment for people younger than 40. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil After spending thousands of dollars on her Nigerian husband, a woman suspects he is scamming her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccine shortage. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Keke Palmer (“Alice”); guest cohost Angie Martinez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rashida Jones; Bill Burr; Old Dominion performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar; Future Islands performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Zoe Wees performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (Season premiere) (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

The School of Rock (2003) 9:35 a.m. HBO

The Karate Kid (2010) 10 a.m. MTV; 5 p.m. Sundance

Urban Cowboy (1980) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Space Cowboys (2000) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Taken (2008) 11:15 a.m. Starz

Downton Abbey (2019) 11:25 a.m. HBO

1917 (2019) 11:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Breakdown (1997) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FXX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

36 Hours (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC

First Blood (1982) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Warrior (2011) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Dark of the Sun (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 3:20 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax

Changing Lanes (2002) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Twister (1996) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. Showtime

The Four Feathers (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

Speed (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Jungle Book (1942) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Scarface (1983) 8 p.m. Encore

A Bronx Tale (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

A Star Is Born (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Baby Boy (2001) 9 p.m. BET

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9:30 p.m. AMC

The Help (2011) 9:45 p.m. Paramount

The Green Mile (1999) 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Carlito’s Way (1993) 10:53 p.m. Encore

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:35 p.m. Epix

