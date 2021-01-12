Late-night TV hosts aren’t as happy as they expected to be about Trump’s Twitter ban

The late-night TV circuit was all atwitter Monday night after a slew of social media platforms took action against the president following last week’s pro-Trump attack on the Capitol building.

Talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert all celebrated recent news that Twitter has banned President Trump — as Congress moves forward with what could be his second impeachment.

Among the other internet and social media apps that have placed varying restrictions on Trump are Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Google, Amazon, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch and Apple.

“Trump started this year thinking he should be on Mt. Rushmore — now he can’t even get on Instagram,” Fallon joked on “The Tonight Show.” “Seriously, in one weekend, Trump’s phone became a $2,000 flashlight.”

“What are you waiting for, Pornhub?” Colbert quipped on “The Late Show.”

Some comedians worried that because Trump has been forced off the grid, it will be harder to track his every move up until the fast-approaching inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“It’s been unusually quiet over the past few days,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The only thing scarier than Donald Trump tweeting is Donald Trump not tweeting. It was a way for us to know where he was. It’s like when they put a bell on a cow.”

“I’m not as happy about it as I thought I’d be,” Meyers echoed on “Late Night.” “It kind of feels like that moment in a shark movie where the fin slowly goes back under the water. Like, he’s still gonna ram the boat, but now I don’t know from which side.”

Several hosts also looked forward to Congress potentially impeaching Trump for the second time. On Monday, an article of impeachment was filed in the House for “incitement of insurrection.”

The House plans to continue the impeachment process should Vice President Mike Pence fail to invoke the 25th Amendment, which involves removing a president who is unfit or incapacitated from office.

“This is a lot on Mike Pence,” Corden said on “The Late Late Show.” “He’s so concerned, this afternoon, he almost made a facial expression.”

“Trump gets impeached the way most people get vaccinated: in two doses,” Fallon joked. “Some people say impeaching Trump will divide the country. Really? How much more divided can the country get? We’re currently in a state of Monopoly-game-after-Thanksgiving. That’s where we are.”