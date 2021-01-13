SAG Awards rescheduled again: A new April date makes way for the Grammys in March

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been pushed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which aside from wreaking havoc on the health and well-being of humans around the world has also crowded and protracted Hollywood’s grueling award season.

The ceremony, which honors onscreen talent in TV and film, now will be held on April 4. It already had been postponed once, from Jan. 24 to mid-March.

The new date for the SAG Awards presumably makes way for the Grammy Awards. Music’s so-called biggest night will take place on the SAG Awards’ previously scheduled date of March 14. The Academy Awards, which traditionally conclude award season around the end of February, are set for April 25.

The 2021 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 6 p.m. Pacific. The nominees will be announced at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 in what the guild promises will be “a new take on the traditional nominations announcement, honoring the outstanding film and television performances of 2020.”

(The eligibility period for the new batch of nominees runs from Jan. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.)

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” said a Wednesday statement from SAG. “We embrace that spirit as we reimagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I Am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”