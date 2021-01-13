What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC
SERIES
Mr. Mayor Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Also, Neil (Ted Danson) gets sidetracked during a town hall. Kyla Kenedy, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell and Mike Cabellon also star. 8 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals The series ends its season with two new episodes. Stephen Kramer Glickman is a guest in the first, and Griffin Gluck in the second. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher and Chrissy Metz play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen Chef Gordon Ramsay challenges the chefs to create a shrimp dish worthy of the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant’s opening-night menu in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Beat Bobby Flay Al Roker and Katie Lee compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Superstore After the store changes its policy of locking up Black beauty products, Garrett (Colton Dunn) leads the employees as they grapple with systemic racism in the store and Glenn (Mark McKinney) tries to right the store’s wrongs. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Chase Contestants James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter (“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”) meet again in a new episode of this quiz show. 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend but doesn’t have anyone to go with in this new episode of the comedy. Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Star Trek: Discovery In this new episode Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) heads to the ISS Charon bearing a special “gift” for the Emperor. Also, with help, Stamets (Anthony Rapp) gets some clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. Doug Jones, Mary Chieffo, Jason Isaacs and Shazad Latif also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Top Secret Videos (season finale) (N) 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPORTS
College Basketball Washington State visits UCLA, 2 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits Gonzaga, 2 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Houston visits South Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sesame Street resident Elmo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Gwen Stefani performs; Alex Toussaint. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hunter Hayes performs; Kristin Cavallari. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Rob Lowe; author Dondré Whitfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Bevy Smith (“Revelations”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tom Selleck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Bethenny Frankel; Joss Stone performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Meagan Good (“If Not Now, When?”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”; Ralph Macchio; Iliza Shlesinger; Brandi Milloy; Rex Chapman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man says he believes “they” are torturing him with electrical devices. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); Chet Faker performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") fights severe COVID-19; men who kill pregnant women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Lisa Edelstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Cristin Milioti; Rico Nasty performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Finneas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kate Winslet; Javicia Leslie; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anne Hathaway; Jane Levy. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Stone Cold Steve Austin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Tombstone (1993) 8 a.m. History
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Lean on Pete (2017) 8:40 a.m. TMC
Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Meet the Parents (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 10:15 a.m. Sundance
Thor (2011) 10:30 a.m. Epix
The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX
Married to the Mob (1988) 12:32 p.m. Cinemax
The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Garden State (2004) 1:31 p.m. Encore
Public Enemies (2009) 1:46 p.m. Starz
Pretty in Pink (1986) 2 p.m. Freeform
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2:18 p.m. Cinemax
Sing (2016) 2:30 p.m. FXX
The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Inspector General (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4 p.m. Freeform
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC
While We’re Young (2014) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Premium Rush (2012) 4:34 and 10:42 p.m. Starz
The Old Maid (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Dead Poets Society (1989) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6 p.m. Freeform
Old Acquaintance (1943) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. CMT
The Brothers McMullen (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
The King of Staten Island (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 8 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Truman Show (1998) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:34 p.m. Encore
Fargo (1996) 11 p.m. AMC
Casino (1995) 11:30 p.m. CMT
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 p.m. Syfy
