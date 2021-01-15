Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Two for the Win’

Trevor Donovan and Charlotte Sullivan in "Two for the Win" on Hallmark
Trevor Donovan and Charlotte Sullivan in the new TV movie “Two for the Win” on Hallmark.
(Albert Camicioli / Hallmark)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SPECIALS

The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A. This new special salutes the inspirational artists, musicians, chefs, cowboys, entrepreneurs and gardeners who make South L.A. a hub of culture and innovation. The program benefits the MLK Community Healthcare Center. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

College Basketball Ohio State visits Illinois, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. FS Prime; San Diego State visits Utah State, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Kentucky visits Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Minnesota, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits St. John’s, 11 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits NC State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; George Mason visits Rhode Island, 11 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN; Florida visits Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Butler, 1 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Clemson, 3 p.m. ESPN; Northern Iowa visits Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola Marymount visits Pacific, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 5 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits San Francisco, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Rams visit the Green Bay Packers, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills, 5:15 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Sandra Vergara. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Former National Security Advisor and author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The national security implications of the attack on the Capitol; can the inauguration of President-elect Biden be conducted safely?: former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Who were the Capitol attackers; sedition and far-right extremism in America: author Cynthia Miller-Idriss (“Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right”). Policy changes Mike Pompeo is making on the way out at the State Department: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. How the U.S. came close to disaster: author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From the Twentieth Century”). (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell; Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Incoming CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.). Mayor Melvin Carter (D-St. Paul, Minn.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Latest polling results: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Rich Lowry; Claire McCaskill; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Kate Bedingfield, incoming White House communications director. Impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Karen Finney. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Incoming director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tim Cook, Apple. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of the Trump era: Maggie Haberman. An inside look at extremism in America and how the media should be covering it: Alex Stamos and Christopher Krebs. Newsrooms take new security precautions: Dan Shelley, Radio Television Digital News Association. The American appetite for news during multiple crises: author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Eugene Daniels, Politico (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Leslie Marshall; Will Cain; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mike Emanuel; Hogan Gidley; Jason Chaffetz; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The security efforts being made to protect the presidential inauguration; the siege on the U.S. Capitol; NFL quarterback Alex Smith’s comeback after nearly losing his leg in a catastrophic on-field injury. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Evil Twin After escaping a long-term abusive relationship, a woman flees to her hometown, where she discovers she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer. Emily Piggford, Ish Morris, Cory Lee and Tomas Chovanec star in this new drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Two for the Win When a world champion ski racer returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life, he finds love on the slopes with a local ski instructor in this new romance. Trevor Donovan, Charlotte Sullivan and Siobhan Murphy star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Dallas Buyers Club Matthew McConaughey is cast as a modern cowboy diagnosed as HIV-positive in 1985. He goes to various, often risky lengths to find a cure on his own. Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner and Steve Zahn also star in this 2013 drama. 10 p.m. Showtime

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 8 a.m. TMC

Best in Show (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime

Action in the North Atlantic (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

Meet the Parents (2000) 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. USA

The School of Rock (2003) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Judy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:22 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Encore

WarGames (1983) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 11:05 a.m. Freeform

Friday Night Lights (2004) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:10 p.m. Starz

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 12:30 p.m. AMC

First Blood (1982) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Rear Window (1954) 1 p.m. TCM

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1 p.m. TMC

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 1 p.m. TNT

Matilda (1996) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

Casino Royale (2006) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. History

Friday (1995) 2:05 and 8:13 p.m. Bravo

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

In the Heat of the Night (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

A Bug’s Life (1998) 3:15 p.m. Freeform

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. TNT

On the Waterfront (1954) 4 p.m. KCET

Moana (2016) 4 p.m. Disney

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 5 p.m. FXX

Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. History

Interview With the Vampire (1994) 5 p.m. REELZ

The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 5:20 p.m. Freeform

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Cliffhanger (1993) 6 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. TNT

Ready or Not (2019) 6:23 p.m. Cinemax

Hustlers (2019) 7:05 p.m. TMC

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 7:06 p.m. Encore

Along Came Jones (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Lion King (1994) 7:25 p.m. Freeform

Skyfall (2012) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Rain Man (1988) 7:30 p.m. REELZ

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. HBO

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. History

Air Force One (1997) 8 p.m. Sundance

Glory (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Green Room (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:51 p.m. HBO

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 p.m. AMC

Creed II (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Widows (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 11 p.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:06 p.m. Encore

La La Land (2016) 11:57 p.m. Cinemax

