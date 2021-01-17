What’s on TV Monday: ‘American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Greed “The Trials of Michael Avenatti” revisits the case of the attorney who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her dispute with President Donald Trump and then faced legal issues of his own. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Neighborhood Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) surprises his parents (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) when he brings home a new motorcycle. Also, Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) try to rev up their social life with a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan and most of the regulars from this sports drama return in the season premiere. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor An emotional controversy erupts as the rose ceremony continues in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus. The team also adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark also star in the season premiere of the action drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the nine bakers to create breakfast, lunch and dinner imposters in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). 9 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

American Masters Yoruba Richen’s new documentary “How It Feels to Be Free” chronicles the inspirational story of how six Black female entertainers — Lena Horne, jazz vocalist Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier — confronted an industry that was complicit in perpetuating racial stereotypes, transforming both themselves and their audience in the process. 9 p.m. KOCE

30 Coins Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) departs on a journey to Rome, where he has requested a meeting with the Holy Father. When he gets there he learns that Santoro (Manolo Solo) also has scheduled an audience. Miguel Silvestre, Megan Montaner and Macarena Gómez also star in this new episode of the drama. (in Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

9-1-1: Lone Star Gina Torres joins the cast of this spinoff series as a fire captain. Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain also star, with Lisa Edelstein in a recurring role in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) discovers that a very wealthy patient has an obsession with extending his life. Freddie Highmore and Antonia Thomas also star with guest stars Brian Marc, Bria Samone Henderson, Noah Galvin, Summer Brown and Elfina Luk. 10 p.m. ABC



SPECIALS

MLK: The Legacy Gayle Anderson visits the Martin Luther King Jr. museum, giving viewers a look at the legacy of this civil rights leader. 7 p.m. The CW



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Detroit Red Wings, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 2 p.m. NBCSP; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Notre Dame visits Howard, 11:30 a.m. Fox; St. John’s visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits UNLV, 6:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 2 p.m. TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

Women’s Soccer International friendly: United States versus Colombia, 4 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Ice-T (“Framed by the Killer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth (podcast “Go Ask Ali”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Angela Bassett; Tamia and Deborah Cox perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Up to the Mountain”; Michael Ealy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Plasma trials; how to find out if a doctor is certified. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake and 8-year-old costar Ryder Allen (“Palmer”); Dance Theatre of Harlem. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Bernice King. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan (season premiere) Bob Newhart. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Spike Lee; Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Infinity Song performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Anthony Atamanuik; Julia Michaels performs; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Golding; Ella Mai performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

I Am Legend (2007) 8 a.m. Paramount

Spontaneous (2020) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Lilies of the Field (1963) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Monsters University (2013) 9:06 a.m. Starz

Spies in Disguise (2019) 9:17 a.m. HBO

Flight (2012) 10 a.m. TNT

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 10:06 a.m. and 3:06 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Dark Knight (2008) 10:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. Paramount

Get Out (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

A Patch of Blue (1965) 10:30 a.m. TCM

42 (2013) 11 a.m. BET

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform

Fight Club (1999) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Dave (1993) 11:30 a.m. POP

Chronicle (2012) Noon HBO

Patriot Games (1992) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man (2002) 12:02 p.m. Encore

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Cars (2006) 1 p.m. Freeform

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Men of Honor (2000) 1 p.m. History

Premium Rush (2012) 1:08 p.m. Starz

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:06 p.m. Encore

Fury (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC

A Warm December (1973) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. Showtime

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 3:15 p.m. TOON

Selma (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Starship Troopers (1997) 4 p.m. Sundance

The Help (2011) 4:30 p.m. BET

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. POP

Coming to America (1988) 4:30 and 9 p.m. VH1

You Got to Move (1985) 5 p.m. TCM

Dark Waters (2019) 5:20 p.m. Showtime

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Open Range (2003) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. TMC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore

Hidden Figures (2016) 7 p.m. FX

Star Trek (2009) 7 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 7:05 p.m. HBO

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Black Panther (2018) 8:15 p.m. TBS

Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Rudy (1993) 8:30 p.m. FS1

Say Amen, Somebody (1982) 9 p.m. TCM

The Hate U Give (2018) 10 p.m. FX

Hereditary (2018) 10 p.m. Showtime

G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC

Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 11 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 11:25 p.m. BET

The Green Mile (1999) 11:30 p.m. Bravo

Titanic (1997) 11:46 p.m. Starz

