What’s on TV Monday: ‘American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free’

SERIES
American Greed “The Trials of Michael Avenatti” revisits the case of the attorney who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her dispute with President Donald Trump and then faced legal issues of his own. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The Neighborhood Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) surprises his parents (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) when he brings home a new motorcycle. Also, Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) try to rev up their social life with a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas. 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan and most of the regulars from this sports drama return in the season premiere. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor An emotional controversy erupts as the rose ceremony continues in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 When the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks, Bobby (Peter Krause) and the 118 race into action to save passengers on a city bus. The team also adjusts to life as first responders during the pandemic. Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark also star in the season premiere of the action drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the nine bakers to create breakfast, lunch and dinner imposters in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). 9 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
American Masters Yoruba Richen’s new documentary “How It Feels to Be Free” chronicles the inspirational story of how six Black female entertainers — Lena Horne, jazz vocalist Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier — confronted an industry that was complicit in perpetuating racial stereotypes, transforming both themselves and their audience in the process. 9 p.m. KOCE
30 Coins Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) departs on a journey to Rome, where he has requested a meeting with the Holy Father. When he gets there he learns that Santoro (Manolo Solo) also has scheduled an audience. Miguel Silvestre, Megan Montaner and Macarena Gómez also star in this new episode of the drama. (in Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
9-1-1: Lone Star Gina Torres joins the cast of this spinoff series as a fire captain. Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain also star, with Lisa Edelstein in a recurring role in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) discovers that a very wealthy patient has an obsession with extending his life. Freddie Highmore and Antonia Thomas also star with guest stars Brian Marc, Bria Samone Henderson, Noah Galvin, Summer Brown and Elfina Luk. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
MLK: The Legacy Gayle Anderson visits the Martin Luther King Jr. museum, giving viewers a look at the legacy of this civil rights leader. 7 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Detroit Red Wings, 9 a.m. NBCSP; the Boston Bruins visit the New York Islanders, 2 p.m. NBCSP; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Minnesota Wild visit the Anaheim Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP
College Basketball Notre Dame visits Howard, 11:30 a.m. Fox; St. John’s visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. FS1; Florida State visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits UNLV, 6:30 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 2 p.m. TNT; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
Women’s Soccer International friendly: United States versus Colombia, 4 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Ice-T (“Framed by the Killer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth (podcast “Go Ask Ali”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Angela Bassett; Tamia and Deborah Cox perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Up to the Mountain”; Michael Ealy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Plasma trials; how to find out if a doctor is certified. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Justin Timberlake and 8-year-old costar Ryder Allen (“Palmer”); Dance Theatre of Harlem. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Bernice King. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan (season premiere) Bob Newhart. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alex Rodriguez; Spike Lee; Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Babyface perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Infinity Song performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Anthony Atamanuik; Julia Michaels performs; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Henry Golding; Ella Mai performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
I Am Legend (2007) 8 a.m. Paramount
Spontaneous (2020) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Lilies of the Field (1963) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Monsters University (2013) 9:06 a.m. Starz
Spies in Disguise (2019) 9:17 a.m. HBO
Flight (2012) 10 a.m. TNT
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 10:06 a.m. and 3:06 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Dark Knight (2008) 10:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. Paramount
Get Out (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
A Patch of Blue (1965) 10:30 a.m. TCM
42 (2013) 11 a.m. BET
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform
Fight Club (1999) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Dave (1993) 11:30 a.m. POP
Chronicle (2012) Noon HBO
Patriot Games (1992) Noon and 8 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man (2002) 12:02 p.m. Encore
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Cars (2006) 1 p.m. Freeform
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Men of Honor (2000) 1 p.m. History
Premium Rush (2012) 1:08 p.m. Starz
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 2:06 p.m. Encore
Fury (2014) 2:30 p.m. AMC
A Warm December (1973) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. Showtime
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 3:15 p.m. TOON
Selma (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Starship Troopers (1997) 4 p.m. Sundance
The Help (2011) 4:30 p.m. BET
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. POP
Coming to America (1988) 4:30 and 9 p.m. VH1
You Got to Move (1985) 5 p.m. TCM
Dark Waters (2019) 5:20 p.m. Showtime
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Open Range (2003) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. TMC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore
Hidden Figures (2016) 7 p.m. FX
Star Trek (2009) 7 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 7:05 p.m. HBO
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
The Others (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Black Panther (2018) 8:15 p.m. TBS
Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Rudy (1993) 8:30 p.m. FS1
Say Amen, Somebody (1982) 9 p.m. TCM
The Hate U Give (2018) 10 p.m. FX
Hereditary (2018) 10 p.m. Showtime
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
Jazz on a Summer’s Day (1959) 11 p.m. TCM
Creed (2015) 11:25 p.m. BET
The Green Mile (1999) 11:30 p.m. Bravo
Titanic (1997) 11:46 p.m. Starz
