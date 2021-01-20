What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform
SERIES
Young Sheldon Freshman orientation at college doesn’t go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned. Also, Mary (Zoe Perry) is mistaken for a university student and invited to a campus party in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Mr. Mayor A special assignment forces Arpi and Jayden (Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan) to get to know each other. The Mayor (Ted Danson) tries to reconnect with Orly (Kyla Kenedy) after she gets into a little trouble in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker The 1993-2001 action-adventure series starring Chuck Norris gets a reboot starring Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as the widowed Texas Ranger with an unflinching moral code. Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai compete for charity. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen After a demonstration by Gordon Ramsay, the chefs must faithfully re-create his take on Caesar salad in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Beat Bobby Flay Damaris Phillips and Sunny Anderson compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network
Grown-ish This spinoff from “black-ish” returns with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) taking what looks like a dream job after dropping out of Cal U. Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC
B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while she’s dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement. Thomas Middleditch also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Jill (Jaime Pressly) goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (Will Sasso) back on track. Allison Janney also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies The coronavirus pandemic shut down production on this supernatural drama; the season premiere picks up where the last episode left off. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd and Peyton Alex Smith return with recurring guest star Ben Geurens. 9 p.m. The CW
The Chase (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) comes to stay with Kat (Mayim Bialik) to avoid being home alone in this new episode. Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox
The Unicorn When Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to introduce Shannon (Natalie Zea) to his friends, things take an awkward turn in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Star Trek: Discovery Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) plans to move forward with a coup against the emperor (Michelle Yeoh). Also, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) must make a quick decision to save herself and the ship in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
The Rev (premiere) This new unscripted series follows Pastor Richard Hartley, his church choir and his family. 10:30 p.m. USA
SPORTS
College Basketball USC visits Stanford, 2 p.m. FS1; Wichita State visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Santa Clara, 7 p.m. FS Prime; Colorado State visits Utah State, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw; Tyler Hubbard; Adrianna Bach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Yara Shahidi; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Jared Padalecki (“Walker”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Amanda Freitag (“Chopped”); Gina Torres (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Carmen Electra. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jane Krakowski. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ty Pennington (“Ty Breaker”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kat Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”; Paul Bettany; Maria Bakalova. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kevin Frazier has a colonoscopy; Chase Rice. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says she was wrongfully arrested and charged with crimes of elder abuse and battery. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Ashe performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Francia Raisa. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Rachel Brosnahan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Alison Brie; Pa Salieu performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Derek DelGaudio; Frank Oz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Allison Janney; Dana Bash; Best Coast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Abby Phillip; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina King; Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Braveheart (1995) 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Starz
Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC
Copycat (1995) 9:45 a.m. and 6:53 p.m. Encore
No Time for Comedy (1940) 10 a.m. TCM
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10:45 a.m. AMC
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 11 a.m. FX
I Am Legend (2007) 11 a.m. MTV
Real Women Have Curves (2002) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Trading Places (1983) 1:26 and 9 p.m. Encore
Rocket Science (2007) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 p.m. Epix
Hereditary (2018) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Richest Girl in the World (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Moana (2016) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Stand and Deliver (1988) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
House Party (1990) 6:30 p.m. BET
Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. CMT
Face/Off (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
These Three (1936) 8 p.m. TCM
Tin Cup (1996) 8:26 p.m. Starz
Tangled (2010) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Scary Movie (2000) 8:40 p.m. LOGO
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Barton Fink (1991) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
Woman Chases Man (1937) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. AMC
Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Encore
The Fighter (2010) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 12:10 a.m. Epix
