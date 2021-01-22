What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday Talk shows: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Real Time New York City chef Claire Robinson shows how easy it is to be your own chef as she cooks in real time in this new culinary series. The menu for the premiere includes Bloody Mary steak and bread pudding. 8:30 a.m. Food Network

A Wild Year on Earth Best known for her role as Lady Edith Crawley in “Downton Abbey,” Laura Carmichael narrates this visually stunning new documentary series, which charts Earth’s natural events such as migration, rebirth and transformation over the course of 12 months. In the premiere, “January-February: The Year Begins,” the Northern Hemisphere plunges into winter. 8 p.m. BBC America

The Eisen Hour Sports broadcaster Rich Eisen hosts this new series. 10:05 p.m. Epix

SPECIALS

Dr. Seema Yasmin, Viral BS Epidemiologist Seema Yasmin offers her thoughts on the misinformation disseminated during the COVID-19 pandemic in this new special. 2:15 p.m. CSPAN2

Special Report: Living History Anderson Cooper, Doris Kearns Goodwin and filmmaker Ken Burns reflect on the historical significance of the last four years and the challenges facing the Biden administration in this new special. 8 p.m. CNN

Selena: The Crimes That Changed Us This new special revisits the death of the Mexican-American Tejano singer. 8 p.m. ID

Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa The hip-hop stars are featured in this half-hour special, airing in conjunction with tonight’s Lifetime TV movie about their 35-year collaboration. Loni Love hosts. 11:03 p.m. Lifetime

SPORTS

College Basketball UCLA visits Stanford, 2 p.m. Fox. Also, Houston visits Temple, 9 a.m. CBS; Connecticut visits Creighton, 9 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN; Auburn visits South Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; George Mason visits St. Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. CBS; NC State visits North Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN; Florida visits Georgia, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Villanova, 11:30 a.m. Fox; La Salle visits Richmond, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Clemson visits Florida State, Noon ABC; Ohio State visits Wisconsin, 1 p.m. CBS; Duke visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Utah Valley visits St. John’s, 1 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; DePaul visits Marquette, 3 p.m. FS1; Santa Clara visits Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Colorado visits Washington State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Xavier Becerra. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.). Host Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Global reactions to the new president: author Jorge Castañeda (“America Through Foreign Eyes”); author Wolfgang Ischinger (“World in Danger: Germany and Europe in an Uncertain Time”); Keyu Jin, London School of Economics; David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. COVID-19; how to maintain brain health: author Sanjay Gupta (“Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Chad Wolf. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept. John Solomon, Just the News. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump’s coronavirus task force. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). Panel: Tim Alberta, Politico; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; David Brooks, the New York Times; Andrea Mitchell. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Surgeon General nominee Dr. Vivek Murthy. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Matthew Dowd; Margaret Hoover. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”). Panel: Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal; Donna Brazile; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Three former White House press secretaries discuss the relationship between presidents and the press: Jay Carney, Obama administration; Scott McClellan, G.W. Bush administration; Joe Lockhart, Clinton administration. Covering President Biden’s first week; COVID-19: Zeke Miller, AP; Karen Attiah, the Washington Post. Author Dr. Seema Yasmin (“Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them”). The impact of Fox News reporting: Stuart Stevens. President Trump’s final days in office: Jim Acosta. Rick Davis, CNN. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ray Suarez, Euronews; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Jedediah Bila; Peter Doocy; pollster Frank Luntz; Mara Liasson; Kat Timpf. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews Historian and author Richard H. Immerman. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Don’t Let Go David Oyelowo (“Selma”) stars in writer-director Jacob Aaron Estes’ 2019 supernatural horror film as a homicide detective drawn into an eerie case after his niece, her mother and her stepfather are found murdered in their home. Storm Reid, Byron Mann, Mykelti Williamson, Alfred Molina and Brian Tyree Henry costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Salt-N-Pepa This new biographical drama charts the careers of the groundbreaking hip-hop duo starting when Cheryl “Salt” James (G.G. Townson) and Sandra “Pepa” Denton (Laila Odom) were nursing students at New York’s Queensborough Community College. Cleveland Berto, Monique Paul and Jermel Howard also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Winter Getaway After an unassuming “regular guy” is given a luxury trip, his circumstances lead some of those around him to mistake him for a millionaire in this 2021 romance starring Nazneen Contractor and Brooks Darnell. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Frozen (2013) 8:05 a.m. Starz

Terms of Endearment (1983) 8:11 a.m. Encore

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9 a.m. AMC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX

Black Legion (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:50 a.m. Starz

Rain Man (1988) 10 a.m. REELZ

The Best Man (1964) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Zathura (2005) 11 a.m. Syfy

In the Bedroom (2001) 11:25 a.m. Cinemax

Hercules (1997) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Despicable Me 2 (2013) Noon Nickelodeon

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 12:09 p.m. TNT

Interview With the Vampire (1994) 12:30 p.m. REELZ

Take the High Ground (1953) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) 1 and 11 p.m. VH1

The Cooler (2003) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Chronicle (2012) 1:25 p.m. HBO

The Rover (2014) 1:50 p.m. TMC

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 2 p.m. FX

Red River (1948) 2:30 p.m. TBM; 2:30 p.m. TCM

Erin Brockovich (2000) 3 p.m. POP

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 3:17 p.m. TNT

Gladiator (2000) 3:30 p.m. AMC

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

The Big Lebowski (1998) 3:35 p.m. TMC

The Apartment (1960) 4 p.m. KCET

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. E!

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 4 p.m. FXX

1917 (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime

Public Enemies (2009) 4:22 p.m. Starz

The Others (2001) 4:44 p.m. Cinemax

Rudy (1993) 5 p.m. FS1

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 5 p.m. MLB

Out of the Past (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Speed (1994) 5:13 p.m. Bravo

Executive Decision (1996) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Up (2009) 5:35 p.m. Freeform

Mississippi Grind (2015) 5:35 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 6:04 p.m. TNT

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Platoon (1986) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

True Lies (1994) 7 p.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 7 p.m. MLB

The Night of the Hunter (1955) 7 p.m. TCM

Airplane! (1980) 7:29 p.m. Encore

Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central

The Longest Yard (2005) 7:30 p.m. IFC; 8 p.m. Epix

Mulan (1998) 7:45 p.m. Freeform

The Doors (1991) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 p.m. FX

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8:52 p.m. TNT

Fury (2014) 9 p.m. Sundance

WALL-E (2008) 9:50 p.m. Freeform

The Rock (1996) 10 p.m. AMC

Knocked Up (2007) 10 p.m. E!

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10:22 p.m. Cinemax

Logan (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

It Should Happen to You (1954) 11 p.m. TCM

