What’s on TV Monday: ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT and more

SERIES
The Neighborhood (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer and Billy (Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs) realize they’re going to have to earn the respect of the football team after the players don’t give them the hero’s welcome they expected in this new episode. Michael Evans Behling also stars. 8 p.m. the CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles in this new episode. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi star. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to create hand pies and a dressed-up version of ants on a log in the first of two new episodes. In the second, the challenge is to create desserts that feature a Chinese five-spice blend of star anise, Szechuan peppercorns, fennel, cinnamon and clove. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob’s (Billy Gardell) hopes for a happy future with his Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) hit another obstacle when her estranged husband (guest star Dayo Ade), visiting Detroit from Nigeria, insists that he never will agree to a divorce in this new episode. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Gina Yashere also star with guest stars Joel Brooks and Conphidance. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) has to go on maternity leave after going into early labor on the bench. At home she tries to participate remotely in Judge Benner’s (Marg Helgenberger) training about brain science and the law. Also, Mark (Wilson Bethel) hits another obstacle in his high-stakes case against a sheriff’s deputy. J. Alex Brinson and Jessica Camacho also star. 9 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
9-1-1: Lone Star A volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, Texas, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
30 Coins Elena’s (Megan Montaner) husband, who mysteriously vanished without a trace two years ago, returns. Also, in Rome, Santoro (Manolo Solo) tries to recruit Vergara (Eduard Fernández), tempting him with promises of unimaginable power. Miguel Ángel Silvestre also stars in this new episode of the supernatural drama. (In Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) threatens the train and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) makes a move that can’t be undone. Daveed Diggs also stars in the season premiere of the science fiction adventure. Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard join the cast. 9 p.m. TNT
POV Director Maite Alberti’s documentary “The Mole Agent” traces the story of a Chilean widower who responds to a classified ad from a private investigation service for men between the ages of 80 and 90. He is soon hired to infiltrate a nursing home where a client has become concerned about the treatment a relative is receiving from the staff. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The team collaborates on the case of a gymnast whose intensive training is taking a serious toll on her health in this new episode. Also, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) meets Lea’s (Paige Spara) parents for the first time. Antonia Thomas also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
The Salisbury Poisonings (Premiere) This docudrama miniseries recalls the 2018 incident in which a toxic nerve agent was deployed in a quiet English town, sending a pair of Russian expatriates and a constable to the ICU. Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, Stella Gonet, Annabel Scholey, Sophia Ally and Mark Addy star. 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
College Basketball Syracuse visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Maye Musk. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “It’s a Little Too Late”; Khloé Kardashian; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Doctor On Demand; whether the trait of clumsiness is tied to one’s name; stopping digital drain. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man admits he is a con artist and says he can get money from anyone, especially his father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Science-based evidence clears up confusion and misinformation about COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Brie and Nikki Bella (“Total Bellas”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Jane Lynch; Jade Bird performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Serena Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gillian Anderson; Kate Flannery; Bartees Strange performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer-songwriter Halsey; Penn & Teller perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mike Colter. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
WarGames (1983) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:37 a.m. Encore
Trio (1950) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. MTV; 4 p.m. MTV
Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Inside Man (2006) 11 a.m. AMC
The Painted Veil (1934) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Raising Arizona (1987) 11:45 a.m. Cinemax
Eighth Grade (2018) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
Into the Woods (2014) 12:50 p.m. Encore
Rain (1932) 1 p.m. TCM
In Good Company (2004) 1:25 p.m. HBO
Cujo (1983) 1:35 p.m. Epix
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 2 p.m. AMC
Trainwreck (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 2:58 p.m. Encore
Jerry Maguire (1996) 3 p.m. Sundance
The Dead Zone (1983) 3:10 p.m. Epix
Split (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Meet the Parents (2000) 4 p.m. E!
Dumb and Dumber (1994) 4 p.m. Freeform
Cloverfield (2008) 4:55 p.m. Epix
Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Unstoppable (2010) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Seabiscuit (2003) 6 p.m. FS1
Space Cowboys (2000) 6 p.m. Sundance
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Our Idiot Brother (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 6:49 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC
The Good Lie (2014) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Hoffa (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Patriot (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX
The King of Staten Island (2020) 10:05 p.m. HBO
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11:05 p.m. AMC
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:26 p.m. Starz
Green Room (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC
The Best Man (1999) 11:30 p.m. VH1
