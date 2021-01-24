What’s on TV Monday: ‘Snowpiercer’ on TNT and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer and Billy (Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs) realize they’re going to have to earn the respect of the football team after the players don’t give them the hero’s welcome they expected in this new episode. Michael Evans Behling also stars. 8 p.m. the CW

Advertisement

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles in this new episode. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi star. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to create hand pies and a dressed-up version of ants on a log in the first of two new episodes. In the second, the challenge is to create desserts that feature a Chinese five-spice blend of star anise, Szechuan peppercorns, fennel, cinnamon and clove. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob’s (Billy Gardell) hopes for a happy future with his Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) hit another obstacle when her estranged husband (guest star Dayo Ade), visiting Detroit from Nigeria, insists that he never will agree to a divorce in this new episode. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Gina Yashere also star with guest stars Joel Brooks and Conphidance. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) has to go on maternity leave after going into early labor on the bench. At home she tries to participate remotely in Judge Benner’s (Marg Helgenberger) training about brain science and the law. Also, Mark (Wilson Bethel) hits another obstacle in his high-stakes case against a sheriff’s deputy. J. Alex Brinson and Jessica Camacho also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star A volcanic eruption wreaks havoc in Austin, Texas, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

30 Coins Elena’s (Megan Montaner) husband, who mysteriously vanished without a trace two years ago, returns. Also, in Rome, Santoro (Manolo Solo) tries to recruit Vergara (Eduard Fernández), tempting him with promises of unimaginable power. Miguel Ángel Silvestre also stars in this new episode of the supernatural drama. (In Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) threatens the train and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) makes a move that can’t be undone. Daveed Diggs also stars in the season premiere of the science fiction adventure. Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard join the cast. 9 p.m. TNT

POV Director Maite Alberti’s documentary “The Mole Agent” traces the story of a Chilean widower who responds to a classified ad from a private investigation service for men between the ages of 80 and 90. He is soon hired to infiltrate a nursing home where a client has become concerned about the treatment a relative is receiving from the staff. 9:30 p.m. KOCE

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor The team collaborates on the case of a gymnast whose intensive training is taking a serious toll on her health in this new episode. Also, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) meets Lea’s (Paige Spara) parents for the first time. Antonia Thomas also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

The Salisbury Poisonings (Premiere) This docudrama miniseries recalls the 2018 incident in which a toxic nerve agent was deployed in a quiet English town, sending a pair of Russian expatriates and a constable to the ICU. Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, Stella Gonet, Annabel Scholey, Sophia Ally and Mark Addy star. 10 p.m. AMC



SPORTS

College Basketball Syracuse visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Iowa State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Arizona, 8 p.m. ESPN2

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Maye Musk. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “It’s a Little Too Late”; Khloé Kardashian; Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Doctor On Demand; whether the trait of clumsiness is tied to one’s name; stopping digital drain. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man admits he is a con artist and says he can get money from anyone, especially his father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Ingrid Andress performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Science-based evidence clears up confusion and misinformation about COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Brie and Nikki Bella (“Total Bellas”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nicole Byer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Jane Lynch; Jade Bird performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Serena Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gillian Anderson; Kate Flannery; Bartees Strange performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer-songwriter Halsey; Penn & Teller perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mike Colter. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

WarGames (1983) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:37 a.m. Encore

Trio (1950) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 10 a.m. MTV; 4 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Inside Man (2006) 11 a.m. AMC

The Painted Veil (1934) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Raising Arizona (1987) 11:45 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Eighth Grade (2018) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Into the Woods (2014) 12:50 p.m. Encore

Rain (1932) 1 p.m. TCM

In Good Company (2004) 1:25 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Cujo (1983) 1:35 p.m. Epix

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 2 p.m. AMC

Trainwreck (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 2:58 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Jerry Maguire (1996) 3 p.m. Sundance

The Dead Zone (1983) 3:10 p.m. Epix

Split (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Meet the Parents (2000) 4 p.m. E!

Advertisement

Dumb and Dumber (1994) 4 p.m. Freeform

Cloverfield (2008) 4:55 p.m. Epix

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 5:05 p.m. TNT

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Unstoppable (2010) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Seabiscuit (2003) 6 p.m. FS1

Space Cowboys (2000) 6 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Our Idiot Brother (2011) 6:30 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 6:49 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Twister (1996) 7:30 p.m. AMC

The Good Lie (2014) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Hoffa (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

The Patriot (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Girls Trip (2017) 10 p.m. FX

The King of Staten Island (2020) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11:05 p.m. AMC

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:26 p.m. Starz

Green Room (2015) 11:30 p.m. TMC

The Best Man (1999) 11:30 p.m. VH1

Advertisement

Advertisement