What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘For Life’ on ABC and more

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle getting enough patients for his clinical trial in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation takes a twisted turn. Also, Archie (K.J. Apa) must make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Camila Mendes also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs After Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) finds her cookbook in the bargain bin at a bookstore, she enlists Erica (Hayley Orrantia) to sue her publisher in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Dancer Whitney Cummings joins panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature “The Alps: Winter’s Fortress” (Part 2 of 2) 8 p.m. KOCE

American Housewife (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Ensign Davis (Toni Trucks) tracks Ray’s location to a shipping container in the Mediterranean in this new episode of the adventure series. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) decides on a new career path. Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (N) 9:02 p.m. Fox

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

For Life After he receives an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) recruits Safiya (Indira Varma) and heads back to the prison to investigate in this new episode. Joy Bryant and Dorian Missick also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Nature Gone Wild (N) 10 p.m. A&E

C.B. Strike As they continue delving into a horrifying story about a strangled child, Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) make a discovery that seems to back up that grisly account. Kerr Logan, Danny Ashok, Robert Glenister and Christina Cole also star. 10 p.m. HBO

Resident Alien Alan Tudyk stars as an extraterrestrial who crash-lands on Earth, where his mission is to kill all humans. Forced to lie low, he takes on the identity of a rural Colorado doctor and gets drawn into the human world. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Alice Wetterlund costar, and Linda Hamilton has a recurring role. 10 p.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night (N) 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Basketball BYU visits Pepperdine, noon FS Prime; Georgia visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Boston College visits Clemson, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Utah State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Nashville Predators, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Mary McCartney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Bobby Flay; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ricki Lake; chefs Damaris Phillips and Eric Adjepong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosario Dawson (“Go-Big Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nico Santos (“Superstore”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Gina Yashere (“Bob Hearts Abishola”); chef Rocco Sacramone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Katie Couric. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Matt James (“The Bachelor”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”); David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Deborah Norville. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers H.E.R.'s “Hard Place”; Halsey; the Irwins. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The unregulated sperm donor racket; deciding to turn one’s life around; winter warmups. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman is being catfished by someone pretending to be rock stars Nikki Sixx and Bret Michaels. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 may have long-lasting effects on major organs, even if the person had only a mild case. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Courtney B. Vance. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan George Wallace. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rami Malek; Bridget Everett; Jesus Trejo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Naomi Watts; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Stanley Tucci; Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Vir Das. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. Showtime

Green Dolphin Street (1947) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC

Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. IFC

About a Boy (2002) 10 a.m. Showtime

Noah (2014) 10 a.m. Syfy

The Meddler (2015) 10:28 a.m. Starz

Trouble Along the Way (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Fight Club (1999) 11 a.m. AMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:20 a.m. Epix

Frozen (2013) 12:14 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Starz

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 1:25 p.m. Epix

Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC

Open Range (2003) 2:04 p.m. Cinemax

Scarface (1983) 2:47 p.m. Encore

Ransom (1956) 3 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 3 p.m. TMC

The Lobster (2015) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Starman (1984) 3:35 p.m. Epix

Beirut (2018) 3:43 p.m. Starz

Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC

After the Thin Man (1936) 5 p.m. TCM

Places in the Heart (1984) 5:35 p.m. Epix

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America

Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Epix

Misery (1990) 8:10 p.m. HBO

Green for Danger (1946) 8:30 p.m. TCM

A River Runs Through It (1992) 9 p.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10 p.m. FX

The Shining (1980) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Chicago (2002) 10:51 p.m. Starz

Gladiator (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

Terms of Endearment (1983) 11:07 p.m. Encore

