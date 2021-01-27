Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Television

Entertainers remember comedy legend Cloris Leachman: ‘Save a laugh for us’

Cloris Leachman with hair around her eyes
Prolific actress Cloris Leachman died Tuesday evening at age 94.
(George Brich / Associated Press)
By Christi Carras
Christie D’Zurilla
Share

Condolences and fond memories flooded social media Wednesday afternoon after the death of screen icon Cloris Leachman, known for myriad Emmy-winning TV roles on series including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her Oscar-winning performance in “The Last Picture Show.”

Mostly, the woman who played Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” was remembered for her comedic chops (which is why die-hard fans may have thought they heard a horse whinnying just now).

Entertainment luminaries including Ed Asner, George Takei, Bob Saget and John Stamos were among the first to react to Leachman’s passing, which came Tuesday evening at her Encinitas home. The pioneering actress was 94.

“Always beautiful,” said Asner, who played newsroom boss Lou Grant on “Mary Tyler Moore.” “Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling.”

Advertisement

Obituaries

Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actress and prolific TV star, dies at 94

Actress Cloris Leachman photographed in her Los Angeles home.

Obituaries

Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actress and prolific TV star, dies at 94

Cloris Leachman, who worked well into her 90s and became the oldest contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” has died at 94.

More Coverage

Entertainers remember comedy legend Cloris Leachman: ‘Save a laugh for us’

Ellen DeGeneres, Jackée Harry, Stephen King, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Martin were also among the many who weighed in.

“Cloris Leachman had a razor sharp wit that I’ll always admire,” Harry tweeted with a picture of herself hugging the late actress. “Rest peacefully, love.”

“What a brilliant, fearless firecracker she was and will be remembered as,” tweeted actress Amber Tamblyn, who worked with Leachman on the sitcom “Joan of Arcadia.”

Advertisement

Actor Eddie McClintock worked with Leachman on a pilot years ago. “She re-enacted all our favorite lines from ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘High Anxiety.’ Then, one day during rehearsal, she mooned us all. Amazing. I’ll never forget it, or her,” he tweeted.

Here’s a look at how she was remembered by colleagues and other admirers:

Advertisement

TelevisionMovies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement