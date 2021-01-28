Blackpink teases sneak preview of its virtual concert and Rosé's solo debut

Blackpink in your living room?

On Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” K-pop supergroup Blackpink teased its highly anticipated virtual concert, which fans will soon be able to stream from the comfort of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking from the colorful and elaborate set of their upcoming livestream, Blackpink stars Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé filled host James Corden in on the event.

“Since it’s a virtual concert, we were very worried at the start, but preparing it, it was so much fun. And we’re actually currently at the venue of our livestream concert, as you can see,” Jennie said as she and her bandmates gestured to their glow-in-the-dark cave surroundings.

Advertisement

“We had great, great stuff — great band, great everything — so everything was pretty much fun, and we’re really excited for our fans to see it.”

The forthcoming digital performance has been months in the making after Blackpink was forced to postpone the livestream because of COVID-19 protocols in South Korea. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the show is now set to premiere on Blackpink’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.

During the digital event, simply titled “The Show,” Rosé will make her solo debut by performing the lead single off her upcoming EP. Rosé is the second member of Blackpink to pursue a standalone project after Jennie released her smash hit single, “Solo,” in 2018.

Advertisement

“Just to be able to sing my song at the concert for my fans — that in itself is really exciting,” Rosé told Corden. “I’m sure that a lot of my fans have been waiting, and they are really excited for it, so that’s very special.”

In October, Blackpink released its long-awaited debut album, “The Album,” featuring high-profile collaborations with Selena Gomez (“Ice Cream”) and Cardi B (“Bet You Wanna”).

On Wednesday, the collective offered a glimpse into its virtual concert with a dynamic performance of the song “Pretty Savage.” Check out the dance-heavy production below.