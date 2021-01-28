What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’
SERIES
The Blacklist As Red (James Spader) and the task force search for Liz (Megan Boone), she puts a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences in this new episode. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Guest comic Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants use their design skills in a pageant showcasing bag-themed looks in this new episode. Nicole Byer is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Jeki Yoo, Matthew Pomeroy, Natasha Lamb, Peter Wood and Lewis Starnes. 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Guy Fieri visits a market-butcher eatery in South Dakota and a bakery cafe that makes sticky pecan rolls and a savory French pastry dish in North Dakota. 9 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Chip and Joanna Gaines return for more stunning home transformations in this multichannel special launching new episodes. 8 p.m. Animal Planet; Discovery; Food Network; HGTV; Travel
SPORTS
Women’s College Gymnastics LSU visits Auburn, 2 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball St. Louis visits Richmond, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Xavier visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; South Alabama visits Georgia State, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Illinois, 6 p.m. FS1; Boise State visits Colorado State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Orlando Magic, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. ESPN
X Games Winter X Games 2021, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Michael Phelps and wife Nicole on mental health; Dr. Jordan Metzl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Nicole Beharie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Naomi Watts (“Penguin Bloom”); Cicely Tyson (“Just as I Am”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ashley Tisdale (“The Masked Dancer”); Marlee Matlin; Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Leah Remini (“People Puzzler”); Patrick Starrr; Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down”; Peter Krause; Jennifer Coolidge. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors New technology for losing quarantine pounds. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman returns to the show and says her daughter’s behavior has worsened. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real”); guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Wendy Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The pandemic; the vaccine rollout; the upcoming impeachment trial; the Senate’s power-sharing agreement; fate of the filibuster: Garrett Haake, NBC; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Sarah Kliff, the New York Times; Anita Kumar, Politico. Guest moderator Amna Nawaz. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Authors Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein (“A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century”). Panel: Van Jones, CNN; James Pogue, Harper’s. (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justin Timberlake; London Hughes; Ozuna; Anuel AA. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The best of President Biden and Vice President Harris. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Oliver; Charles P. Pierce; Ashley McBryde performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Sarah Thawer performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bryan Cranston; Rufus Wainwright performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 1 a.m. KCET and KLCS
MOVIES
O Brother, Where Art Thou? Made by Joel and Ethan Coen, this 2000 comedy inspired by Homer’s classic “The Odyssey” puts three escaped convicts (George Clooney, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson) on the run in 1930s Mississippi. 8 p.m. AMC
Hereditary When a family’s matriarch dies, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic secrets about their ancestry that reveal the sinister fate they have inherited in this 2018 thriller from writer-director Ari Aster. Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Ann Dowd and Milly Shapiro star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Jungle Book (1942) 8:30 a.m. TCM
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Public Enemies (2009) 9:13 a.m. Starz
Split (2016) 10 a.m. FX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Friday Night Lights (2004) 10:45 a.m. HBO
Mean Girls (2004) 11 a.m. MTV
Black Mass (2015) 11:25 a.m. IFC
Everything Must Go (2010) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Premium Rush (2012) 11:35 a.m. and 6:25 p.m. Starz
The Karate Kid (1984) Noon AMC
Mother of George (2013) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
American Made (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:30 p.m. VH1
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Looper (2012) 1:08 and 10:47 p.m. Starz
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 2:30 p.m. IFC
The Yearling (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
Creed (2015) 3 p.m. BET
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 4 p.m. TMC
Backdraft (1991) 4:27 p.m. Cinemax
Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. Syfy
Citizen Kane (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 5:01 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Sicario (2015) 5:30 p.m. FX
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:30 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
The Fisher King (1991) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Face/Off (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix
The Woman in Black (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
Good Will Hunting (1997) 6:50 p.m. Encore
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount
Casino Royale (2006) 7:53 p.m. BBC America
The Big Lebowski (1998) 8 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Oliver! (1968) 8:02 p.m. KCET
The Green Mile (1999) 9 p.m. Bravo
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9 p.m. USA
Executive Decision (1996) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:35 p.m. POP
Widows (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 p.m. TNT
The Apartment (1960) 10:45 p.m. KCET
Casino (1995) 11 p.m. Paramount
Glory (1989) 11:24 p.m. Encore
Barton Fink (1991) 11:30 p.m. TMC
