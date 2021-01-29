Movies on TV this week: ‘Sounder’ on TCM and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2021

Apocalypse Now (1979) Cinemax Mon. 10:10 a.m.

The Battleship Potemkin (1925) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:05 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) Encore Sun. 8:18 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:32 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) Paramount Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

Platoon (1986) Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Wed. Noon

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Encore Mon. 5:25 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:42 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) Encore Mon. 12:14 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:42 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2021

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:57 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:19 p.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. Noon

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:42 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ AMC Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2021

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ History Fri. 8 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ E! Fri. 5:30 p.m. E! Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 10:20 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:31 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Wed. Noon

Batman (1989) ★★★ TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TMC Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TMC Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10:01 a.m. Syfy Thur. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Ovation Mon. Noon

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Sun. 2:33 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ TMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ A&E Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:52 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:19 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ MLB Tues. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 7 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ POP Sat. 1:45 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Encore Wed. 1:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:56 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Starz Fri. 5:13 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 8:18 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:32 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 12:38 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Starz Tues. 8:25 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AMC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Sat. 6:20 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ A&E Sun. 2:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Starz Tues. 2:23 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Thur. 5:49 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:02 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:09 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ USA Fri. 10:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ USA Fri. 2:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ USA Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Sun. 11:56 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:34 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:44 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:32 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Marvel’s the Avengers (2012) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 7:20 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Encore Wed. 11:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:41 a.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 2:20 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 4:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:37 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 4:52 p.m.

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ POP Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Wed. Noon

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ TMC Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ MTV Thur. 1 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ HBO Wed. 7:50 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Starz Mon. 1:43 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Encore Fri. 9:18 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 5:25 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:42 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ History Fri. 11 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Encore Mon. 12:14 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:42 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:32 a.m. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ TNT Mon. 3:05 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:04 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Tues. 7:20 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Starz Thur. 9:25 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 6 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10:40 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 31 - Feb 6, 2021

A

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

Abandon (2002) ★ Katie Holmes, Benjamin Bratt. A detective discovers new facts regarding the disappearance of a collegian’s boyfriend two years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:04 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:23 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Mon. 9:01 p.m.

Adam (2019) Nicholas Alexander. Awkward teen Adam spends his last high school summer in New York City with his sister, Casey, who throws herself into the city’s lesbian and trans activist scene. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 4:30 p.m. Starz Thur. 2:36 a.m.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002) ★ Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid. In the future, the owner of a nightclub on the moon refuses to sell his business to a mobster. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 4:42 p.m.

After All These Years (2013) Wendie Malick, Andrea Martin. Accused of murdering her ex-husband, a woman evades police while launching her own investigation. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

After Office Hours (1935) ★★ Constance Bennett, Clark Gable. A managing editor sends a socialite reporter to spy on her boyfriend, mixed up in murder. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 6:15 a.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Mon. 12:11 p.m. Encore Tues. 3 a.m. Encore Tues. 9:40 a.m.

Agent Cody Banks (2003) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff. Recruited by the CIA, a teen works under cover to befriend a girl whose father is a pawn for an evil organization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019) ★★ Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz. Animated. Alita is a futuristic cyborg who wakes up in a doctor’s clinic with no memory of who she is. She must soon use her extraordinary fighting abilities to combat deadly forces while trying to uncover the truth behind her mysterious past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:51 a.m.

All About My Mother (1999) ★★★ Cecilia Roth, Eloy Azorín. New friends help a woman struggling to get her life in order after her son’s death. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 1 a.m.

All About Steve (2009) ★ Sandra Bullock, Thomas Haden Church. After a blind date leaves her breathless, a crossword-puzzle creator follows a news cameraman around the country in a bid for his undying love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 4:17 a.m. Starz Wed. 2:47 p.m.

Almost Heroes (1998) ★★ Chris Farley, Matthew Perry. A tracker and his entourage help a fop try to beat Lewis & Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Sundance Mon. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:57 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Altered States (1980) ★★★ William Hurt, Blair Brown. A psychophysiologist experiments with drugs and a sensory-deprivation tank and has visions he believes are genetic memories. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Amazing Mr. Nordill (1947) Leon Ames, Clinton Sundberg. A detective is called in to find a counterfeiter. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 11:15 a.m.

American Psycho (2000) ★★★ Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe. A mentally unhinged yuppie in 1980s New York submits to an uncontrollable bloodlust. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:25 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. History Fri. 8 a.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sun. 1:38 a.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:52 p.m.

Amor a la Mexicana (1979) Felipe Arriaga, Eduardo de la Peña. Dos vendedores de ropa íntima femenina compiten por el premio al mejor vendedor y terminan en romance con las clientes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 p.m.

The Animal (2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Starz Mon. 7:02 a.m.

Anna (2019) ★★ Sasha Luss, Luke Evans. Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 5 p.m.

Apocalypse Now (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel called Kurtz. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed Between the World and Me. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Arbitrage (2012) ★★★ Richard Gere, Tim Roth. Desperate to sell his empire, a hedge-fund magnate seeks help from a former associate to cover up a critical error. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:50 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. E! Fri. 5:30 p.m. E! Fri. 8:45 p.m.

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:48 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Dudley Moore, John Gielgud. A dry British butler helps his tippling master choose love with a waitress or marriage for money. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:30 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 9:45 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Atlantic City (1980) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Susan Sarandon. A boardwalk numbers runner feels young again with a casino clam shucker and a lucky cocaine deal. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 3 p.m.

Avalanche Express (1979) ★★ Robert Shaw, Lee Marvin. A CIA agent plans to use the defection of a Soviet official to kill a Soviet germ-warfare expert on a train. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:20 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BET Sun. 11 p.m. BET Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Thur. 4 p.m. E! Fri. Noon

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man and his inventor friend must take a DeLorean time machine to 2015. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:31 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A young man takes a DeLorean time machine to the Old West, where his inventor friend is courting a schoolmarm. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Bad Boys (1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. MTV Mon. 9 a.m. MTV Mon. 3 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Bad Boys (1983) ★★★ Sean Penn, Reni Santoni. A scar-faced street fighter becomes king of reform school and spots the guy who assaulted his girlfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sun. 9:50 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:59 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:58 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:54 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. MTV Mon. 11:30 a.m. MTV Mon. 5:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

Badlands (1973) ★★★ Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek. A thrill-seeking teenage girl joins a garbageman on a South Dakota killing spree. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Ball of Fire (1941) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck. A stuffy professor of American slang meets a stripper who speaks it. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Bandslam (2009) ★★★ Aly Michalka, Vanessa Hudgens. A gifted singer-songwriter hires a new guy in town to help her fledgling rock band win an upcoming contest. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 9:20 a.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:58 a.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. Un vendedor de carros y su pandilla de ladrones llegan hasta la bóveda de un banco y descubren mucho más que dinero y joyas. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. Noon

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Wed. Noon

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 5:55 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 1:40 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Battle Beneath the Earth (1967) ★★ Kerwin Mathews, Viviane Ventura. The Chinese dig an undersea tunnel with a laser-beam tank to allow for atomic invasions of U.S. cities. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Battleship Potemkin (1925) ★★★★ Aleksandr Antonov, Vladimir Barskiy. Silent. Sergei Eisenstein’s classic film depicts the mutiny aboard a czarist battleship during the failed revolution of 1905. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Mon. 8:43 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:13 p.m.

The Beast of the City (1932) ★★★ Walter Huston, Jean Harlow. A police chief fighting crime and corruption is betrayed by his brother who falls for a gun moll. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Becks (2017) Lena Hall, Mena Suvari. After a devastating breakup, a singer-songwriter moves in with her strictly Catholic mother and forms an unexpected friendship with the wife of an old rival. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:01 a.m. Syfy Thur. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11 p.m.

Before Sunset (2004) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. A novelist and an environmentalist who met on a train nine years earlier reunite in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:09 a.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 11:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:47 a.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Wed. 7:37 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Best of Enemies (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Sat. 11:15 a.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Beverly Hills Wedding (2021) Brooke D’Orsay, Brendan Penny. A meddling woman wins her sister an all-expenses-paid wedding in Beverly Hills, Calif., but soon learns her ex is also helping plan the ceremony. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Billy Elliot (2000) ★★★ Julie Walters, Jamie Bell. A working-class youngster in 1984 England discovers a hidden talent for dance with the help of a hard-bitten teacher. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sun. 6:25 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) ★★★ Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez. Harley Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask and every other thug in Gotham. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Fri. 6:08 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:44 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 10:35 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 2:33 p.m. Starz Mon. 1:20 a.m.

Black Rain (1989) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia. Two New York police detectives take an underworld upstart back to Osaka, Japan. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:29 a.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

Black Sheep (1996) ★ Chris Farley, David Spade. To head off political embarrassment, the aide of a gubernatorial candidate shepherds his boss’s uncouth brother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Fri. 12:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 7:30 p.m.

Blackboard Jungle (1955) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Vic Morrow. A dedicated teacher attempts to restore order in an inner-city high school where teenage lawlessness has taken root. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

Blackwell’s Island (1939) ★★ John Garfield, Stanley Fields. A reporter sends a mobster to prison, then goes in after him posing as a convict. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Blade (1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 7 p.m. Syfy Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Blade 2: Bloodhunt (2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Blade: Trinity (2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Sat. 4:23 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Bless the Child (2000) ★ Kim Basinger, Jimmy Smits. A nurse learns her 6-year-old niece possesses special powers that evil people wish to harness. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Blind Side (2009) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw. A well-to-do white family takes in a homeless black teen and helps him realize his potential on and off the football field. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 2:05 p.m.

Blood Work (2002) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Jeff Daniels. A former FBI agent comes out of retirement to find the killer who murdered his heart donor. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Fri. 7 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 9:54 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:55 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 5:28 a.m.

Blow Out (1981) ★★★ John Travolta, Nancy Allen. A sound man re-creates a political murder-by-car-crash with a sight-and-sound montage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 8:55 p.m. BET Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Body of Deceit (2015) Kristanna Loken, Antonio Cupo. An accident in Malta leaves ghostwriter Alice with memory loss. Suffering from writer’s block, she returns to the island to recover when she meets the sensual Sara. As they bond, a shady stranger begins to taint the stay with mystery. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Body of Evidence (1992) ★★ Madonna, Willem Dafoe. A lawyer defends a gold digger for murder by sex, a charge whose validity he soon sees for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 11 p.m. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Bombshell (2019) ★★ Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman. The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America’s most powerful news networks -- becoming headlines themselves when they risked everything to stand up to the man who made them famous. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009) ★ Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus. The MacManus brothers return to Boston to avenge the murder of their priest. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Bottled With Love (2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Bounty Hunter (2010) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Gerard Butler. Originally hired to track down his bail-jumping ex-wife, a bounty hunter soon finds himself on the run for his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Fri. 10 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:39 a.m.

The Boy Next Door (2015) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman. Una madre recién separada inicia un romance con un vecino adolescente que es amigo de su hijo. Sin embargo, los problemas se presentan cuando ella intenta terminar la relación abruptamente. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 8 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:52 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:19 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Tues. 7:58 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:18 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Broadway Musketeers (1938) ★★ Margaret Lindsay, Ann Sheridan. Three orphans stand together as young women having trouble with men, money and mobsters. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 5:26 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 p.m.

A Brush With Love (2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 3 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. MLB Tues. 6 p.m. MLB Sat. 7 p.m.

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (2018) Voices of Jorge Usón, Fernando Ramos. Animated. In Paris in 1930, Luis Buñuel is left penniless after a film leads to a falling out with Salvador Dalí. On a whim, Buñuel’s good friend, sculptor Ramón Acín, buys a lottery ticket and promises to devote his winnings to fund Buñuel’s next film. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Mon. 3:47 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:41 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6:05 p.m.

El buscabullas (1974) Rodolfo de Anda, Héctor Suárez. Un hombre que siempre anda en pleitos se ve involucrado en el secuestro de un niño. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

C

Caballo prieto afamado (1977) Juan Miranda, Rubén Benavides. Un hombre establece un fuerte vínculo con un caballo salvaje que ha logrado domar. Él es feliz, tiene todo lo que quiere; sin embargo, también tiene un enemigo que no parará hasta matarlo. El corcel vengará la muerte de su amigo. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Cap (2019) Medina Senghore, Tunde Adebimpe. A teen upsets his parents when he brings home an expensive hat. (NR) 16 mins. HBO Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Captain Marvel (2019) ★★ Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson. Captain Marvel is an alien Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of a battle between her people and the Skrulls. With help from Nick Fury, she soon tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her powers to end the war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 6:20 p.m.

The Captive (2014) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Rosario Dawson. Eight years after a child disappeared without a trace, detectives find disturbing clues that indicate that the girl is still alive. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Carlito’s Way (1993) ★★★ Al Pacino, Sean Penn. A reformed ex-convict is torn between his girlfriend and his crooked lawyer in 1975. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Wed. 12:19 p.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:25 a.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animada. El Rayo McQueen y Mate viajan a Japón para participar en una carrera patrocinada por los fabricantes de un tipo de combustible ecológico. Sin embargo, unos villanos pretenden que el nuevo producto fracase. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Caught on Tape (2013) Sticky Fingaz, David Marciano. A boy videotapes a botched bank robbery, and two detectives use the footage to piece together what happened. (R) 1 hr. 10 mins. Starz Thur. 1:01 a.m.

The Cell 2 (2009) Tessie Santiago, Chris Bruno. A psychic investigator must enter the mind of a serial killer to end his bloody reign of terror. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m.

Chance at Romance (2014) Erin Krakow, Ryan McPartlin. A woman begins an online relationship with a famous photographer, not realizing that she is actually communicating with the man’s young son. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. 11 a.m.

Chandler (1971) ★★ Warren Oates, Leslie Caron. A private eye is hired to follow a mobster’s former mistress. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Change of Habit (1969) ★★ Elvis Presley, Mary Tyler Moore. A singing doctor falls for a nun at the free clinic he runs in a tough ethnic neighborhood. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 p.m.

Chaplin (1992) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Dan Aykroyd. From London poverty to Hollywood legend, silent-film star Charlie Chaplin’s life story is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 10:40 a.m.

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Chasing Mavericks (2012) ★★ Gerard Butler, Jonny Weston. Hearing that the mythic Mavericks surf break is real, a teenage surfer asks a local legend to teach him how to ride the wave and live to tell the tale. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:53 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon IFC Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 11 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:05 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

Christmas She Wrote (2020) Danica McKellar, Dylan Neal. When a writer has her column canceled right before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with her family, only to receive an unexpected visit from the man who canceled her column. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Tues. 10:05 a.m. Starz Tues. 11:47 p.m.

The Circle (2017) ★★ Emma Watson, Tom Hanks. The founder of the world’s most powerful technology and social media company encourages a new employee to join a groundbreaking experiment that pushes the boundaries of privacy, ethics and personal freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:45 a.m. Syfy Thur. 9:21 a.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Click (2006) ★★ Adam Sandler, Kate Beckinsale. An overworked architect obtains a universal remote that allows him to control the world around him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sat. 5:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:05 p.m.

Cold Comes the Night (2013) Alice Eve, Bryan Cranston. A motel owner and her daughter are taken hostage by a blind thief to be his eyes while he tracks down his cash. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Tues. 7:45 a.m.

Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) Guy Berryman, Beyoncé. A portrait of rock band Coldplay’s rise to fame, from playing in pubs to selling out stadiums across the world. Members of the band reflect upon their two decades together. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. AXS Fri. 6 a.m.

The Conqueror (1956) ★★ John Wayne, Susan Hayward. Genghis Khan and his 12th-century Mongol horde abduct the daughter of a wicked Tartar. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The Constant Gardener (2005) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Weisz. A mild-mannered English diplomat begins a transcontinental quest to uncover the truth about his wife’s death. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Contigo a la distancia (1954) Ana Bertha Lepe, Rosa de Castilla. Unas hermanas conocen en una cantina a un ranchero y ambas se enamoran, una de ellas es hermana de él y no lo saben. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Contractor (2007) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Elizabeth Bennett. Framed for murder, a former assassin goes on the run to prove his innocence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 4:45 p.m.

The Convenient Groom (2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 5 p.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Wed. 10:46 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:27 p.m.

The Core (2003) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank. In order to save mankind, scientists and astronauts must set off a nuclear device at the center of the Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:50 p.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 7 p.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 10:41 p.m. Encore Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Crash (2004) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle. Racial tensions collide in a collection of intertwined stories involving residents of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:47 a.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 1:55 p.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Crimson Peak (2015) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain. A woman investigates ghostly visions at a remote gothic mansion where she lives with her new husband and mysterious sister-in-law. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:52 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Cry, the Beloved Country (1952) ★★★ Canada Lee, Charles Carson. A preacher’s son kills a rich white farmer’s son in Johannesburg. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Current War: Director’s Cut (2019) ★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon. Rival 19th-century inventors Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse battle for dominance in the use of differing electrical currents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 12:45 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

D

Da Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014) ★★ Stephen Tyrone Williams, Zaraah Abrahams. An anthropologist awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Mon. 2:07 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:22 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:06 p.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. Noon Showtime Fri. 7 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Dark Blue (2002) ★★ Kurt Russell, Brendan Gleeson. A rookie policeman objects when his hard-edged partner conspires with his mentor to pin murders on two ex-convicts. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:54 a.m.

Dark Waters (2019) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway. A tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:25 p.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 12:13 p.m.

A Dash of Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 7 p.m.

Dave (1993) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver. White House aides draft a down-to-earth double to impersonate the president, who has had a stroke. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. POP Sat. 1:45 a.m. POP Sat. 10 a.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:16 a.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Diez años después de la hecatombe, los simios dominan el planeta, pero una colonia de humanos ha sobrevivido al virus. César, el líder de los primates, debe elegir entre tratar de cooperar con los humanos o intentar exterminarlos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 1:04 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:56 p.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Deep Blue Sea 2 (2018) Michael Beach, Danielle Savre. A shark conservationist is hired to consult on a top-secret project on genetically enhanced sharks funded by a pharmaceutical billionaire. Soon after her arrival, the highly intelligent super sharks turn on their masters and begin to pick them off. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Fri. 5:13 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5 p.m.

Destroy All Monsters! (1968) ★ Akira Kubo, Jun Tazaki. Scientists face Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and more obscure Japanese monsters sent by she-aliens. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MTV Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Paul Rudd. Comic misadventures follow when a rising executive brings a blundering IRS agent to a monthly gathering hosted by his boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m. KCOP Mon. Noon

Dive Bomber (1941) ★★ Errol Flynn, Fred MacMurray. A squadron commander tests a high-altitude suit developed by Navy doctors to prevent blackout. (NR) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 9 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:51 a.m.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) ★★★★ Al Pacino, John Cazale. A loser robs a Brooklyn bank with his stupid buddy to pay for his lover’s sex change. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Don Jon (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 1:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 1:50 a.m.

The Doorway to Hell (1930) ★★ Lew Ayres, James Cagney. A Manhattan bootlegger courts a woman who has been flirting with his right-hand man. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Dos inocentes mujeriegos (1964) Julio Aldama, Irma Dorantes. Dos familias que se disputan los linderos de sus ranchos deciden darse una tregua y casar a sus respectivos hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Doubt (2008) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Suspicions of child abuse fuel a traditionalist nun’s personal crusade against a popular priest who wants to reform her school’s strict customs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 6:55 a.m.

Dr. Kildare’s Crisis (1940) ★★ Lew Ayres, Lionel Barrymore. Dr. Gillespie corrects Kildare’s diagnosis of nurse Lamont’s brother’s head problem. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) ★★★ Jason Scott Lee, Lauren Holly. Based on the life of the martial artist from Hong Kong who found fame as a movie star living in danger. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Mon. 10:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 7:53 a.m.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) ★★★★ Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy. An Atlanta widow and her chauffeur reflect the changing times, from 1948 to 1973. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 8:18 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:32 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Sun. 4:53 a.m.

Dune (1984) ★★ Kyle MacLachlan, Sting. Paul Atreides leads the fight for vital spice on a desert planet in the year 10191. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Thur. 7:20 a.m.

E

East of the River (1940) ★★ John Garfield, Brenda Marshall. An Italian woman’s gangster son returns to stop his girlfriend from marrying his adoptive brother. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Edge of the City (1957) ★★★ John Cassavetes, Sidney Poitier. A labor boss harasses a longshoreman and his fugitive white friend. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:38 p.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 1 p.m. Showtime Sat. 1 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 8:25 a.m.

The Emoji Movie (2017) ★ Voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden. Animated. Three emojis embark on an epic adventure through a smartphone to save their world from deletion. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. En 1982, un detective de la policía de Nueva York se pone al mando de una investigación para esclarecer lo que podría convertirse en el robo a un camión blindado más importante de la historia de Estados Unidos. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KFTR Sun. 10 p.m.

Employee of the Month (2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Enemy (2013) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent. A mild-mannered college professor discovers a look-alike actor and delves into the other man’s private affairs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Enemy of the Reich: The Noor Inayat Khan Story (2014) Grace Srinivasan, Joe Isenberg. A young Muslim woman in Paris joins Winston Churchill’s covert operation to give the Allies a chance at victory. (NR) 1 hr. KVCR Tues. 1 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Wed. 10:08 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:10 a.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. Noon

Escape From New York (1981) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Ernest Borgnine. A hardened criminal is offered a pardon if he rescues the president from convicts in the prison city of Manhattan. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Fri. 1:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Tues. 1:17 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:36 a.m. Encore Wed. 6:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1 a.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sun. 10 a.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 8:55 a.m. EPIX Tues. 12:15 p.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 7:05 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:45 p.m.

El extra (1962) Cantinflas, Alma Delia Fuentes. Decidido a triunfar en el mundo del cine, Rogaciano acepta un papel de extra en varias producciones, en las que tiene que interpretar personajes tan variados como el de amante de Margarita Gauthier y otros. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

F

Fade to Black (2004) ★★ Rapper Jay-Z records The Black Album and performs his farewell concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. USA Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. USA Fri. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m.

Fantastic Planet (1973) ★★★ Voices of Barry Bostwick, Mark Gruner. Animated. The 39-foot-tall pastel Draags keep leashes on the Oms, their tiny pets descended from humans. (PG) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Fri. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4:30 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E! Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sat. 11 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Sat. 6 p.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 9:20 a.m.

Finding Forrester (2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Tues. 6:06 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:55 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

First Daughter (2004) ★★ Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas. Under close guard by the Secret Service, the president’s daughter heads to college and finds romance with a fellow student. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 7:11 p.m. Encore Thur. 8:32 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:53 p.m.

First Kill (2017) Hayden Christensen, Bruce Willis. Un corredor de bolsa de Wall Street y su hijo presencian el asesinato de un policía corrupto mientras están de caza. Los criminales secuestran al hijo, y exigen al padre que los ayude a recuperar un dinero y esquivar a la policía, o matarán al joven. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m. TMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Five Heartbeats (1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent ‘60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Five Million Years to Earth (1967) ★★★ James Donald, Andrew Keir. Professor Quatermass finds dead insect men in a martian spaceship unearthed in the London subway. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Fri. 4:24 a.m.

The 5th Wave (2016) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Robinson. With help from a mysterious young man, a desperate teenager tries to find her younger brother as a series of deadly alien attacks decimate the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 4 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Follow Me to Daisy Hills (2020) Cindy Busby, Marshall Williams. Sparks fly between a young woman and her ex-boyfriend when they work together to save her family’s general store. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 3 p.m.

The Food of the Gods (1976) ★★ Marjoe Gortner, Pamela Franklin. A football player rescues a woman and her family from monstrous wasps, worms, rats and chickens. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 4 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Wed. 4:50 p.m. Encore Thur. 3 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:40 a.m.

Force of Evil (1948) ★★★ John Garfield, Beatrice Pearson. A mob-linked Wall Street lawyer tips off his bookie brother to a numbers-racket fix. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Ford v Ferrari (2019) ★★★ Matt Damon, Christian Bale. Automotive designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Sat. 1:40 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Sun. 11 p.m.

Forsaking All Others (1934) ★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. A man loves his childhood sweetheart from afar after her fiance leaves her at the altar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Fort Tilden (2014) ★★★ Bridey Elliott, Clare McNulty. A pair of vapid twentysomethings quickly realize that they have absolutely no idea where they’re going after two cute guys invite them to an afternoon at the beach. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Fri. 3:50 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 6:20 p.m.

42nd Street (1933) ★★★★ Ruby Keeler, Warner Baxter. An understudy gets a shot at stardom when a Broadway performer is sidelined with a twisted ankle. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 4 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Frequency (2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Friday Foster (1975) ★★ Pam Grier, Yaphet Kotto. Photographer Friday Foster travels to an airport to capture a few shots of the richest black man in the United States. As she takes pictures, she witnesses an assassination attempt on her subject and becomes a target of the assassins. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Fright Night (2011) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell. A high-school student suspects that his charismatic new neighbor is a vampire and, when no one believes him, must try to destroy the bloodsucker himself. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 4:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

From Friend to Fiancé (2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Hallmark Tues. 5 p.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift. While a Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor looms, an Army sergeant, a former boxer and an officer’s wife become entangled with others at an Army base on Oahu. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. A&E Sun. 2:30 p.m. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

The Future Is Now (1955) Narrated by Dwight Weist. A showcase of products that will be used in the near future. (NR) 15 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

G

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

El gendarme desconocido (1941) Cantinflas, Mapy Cortés. Cantinflas trabaja para la policía, y se le encomienda la difícil misión de encontrar un diamante que ha sido robado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 4:02 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:38 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 5:10 a.m. Starz Mon. 10:20 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ John Travolta, Gene Hackman. A film-loving loan shark teams with a B-movie producer to become a Hollywood mogul. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 8:10 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Tues. 3:04 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:21 p.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 2 p.m.

The Giant Behemoth (1959) ★★ Gene Evans, Andre Morell. Special effects by Willis O’Brien (King Kong) highlight this tale of a radioactive sea monster’s assault on Britain. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

The Girl With All the Gifts (2016) Gemma Arterton, Glenn Close. In the future, a strange fungus has changed nearly everyone into a thoughtless, flesh-eating monster. When a scientist and a teacher find a girl who seems to be immune to the fungus, they all begin a journey to save humanity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Fri. 1:05 a.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TNT Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. Paramount Sun. 3:45 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. Noon Paramount Sun. 8 p.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Tues. 2:23 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 3:30 a.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Charles Dance. A professional child-finder is recruited to rescue a mystical Tibetan boy from a shape-shifting villain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 10 a.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:04 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:30 p.m.

The Good Liar (2019) ★★ Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen. Career con artist Roy Courtnay can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish online. While Betty opens her heart and home to him, Roy walks the most treacherous tightrope of his life as he hatches a scheme to swindle her. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Thur. 5:49 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:02 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:09 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m.

El Gran Mentiroso (1953) Fernando Soler, Anita Blanch. Un hombre se enamora de una bella joven cuyo padre ha sido no sólo su compañero de parrandas sino aliado en una mentira. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) ★★★ John Cusack, Minnie Driver. A hit man returns to his hometown for a high-school reunion and meets the prom date he stood up years before. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell. February 2nd keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Tues. 10 a.m. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:45 p.m.

Grudge Match (2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

The Grudge (2020) ★ Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir. Two detectives investigate a murder scene in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Sun. 12:01 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Sun. 7:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4 p.m.

A Guy Thing (2003) ★ Jason Lee, Julia Stiles. After his bachelor party, a man wakes up in bed with his fiancee’s cousin, a dancer at the bash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 12:01 p.m.

H

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:52 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Mon. 6:35 p.m.

Half Nelson (2006) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps. A Brooklyn teacher struggles with drug addiction while trying to serve as a father figure for a youngster whose brother is in jail for dealing. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:50 a.m.

Halwa (2018) Vee Kumari, Asit Kumar Vyas. A woman rekindles her relationship with a childhood sweetheart through Facebook messages, but her abusive husband takes notice. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Thur. 9:40 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Hard Night Falling (2019) Andrea Scarduzio, Brice Martinet. An Interpol agent must battle a ruthless crime boss and his mercenaries at an Italian villa in order to save his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 6:02 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:53 p.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. USA Sat. 1:59 p.m. USA Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. USA Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. USA Fri. 10:32 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. USA Fri. 2:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. USA Fri. 7:30 a.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FX Sat. 1:24 a.m.

He Ran All the Way (1951) ★★★ John Garfield, Shelley Winters. A payroll robber meets a woman at a public pool and uses her family’s home as a hide-out. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Hearts of Spring (2016) Lisa Whelchel, Michael Shanks. A famous blogger falls for a single father, not realizing that he is the same reader who criticized her advice online. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 3 p.m.

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) ★★★ Sally Field, Max Greenfield. With help from her best friend’s granddaughter, a smitten woman concocts schemes to get the attention of a younger co-worker in her office. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:55 a.m.

Hembras de Tierra Caliente (1990) Angélica Chain, Alejandro Ruíz. En un pueblo que se prepara para las fiestas de la Pascua, una mujer se enamora de un cura confundido. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Hercules (1983) ★ Lou Ferrigno, Sybil Danning. The muscular hero forms Ursa Major and fights space robots to save a kidnapped princess. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Hercules: The Thracian Wars (2014) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane. Now a traveling mercenary, Hercules must once again become a hero to help the benevolent king of Thrace protect his people from a powerful warlord. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TNT Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 7:36 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 11 a.m.

Hide and Seek (2005) ★★ Robert De Niro, Dakota Fanning. Strange events plague a widowed psychologist and his daughter who claims her imaginary friend is real. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 11:24 a.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5 p.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. MTV Thur. 10 a.m. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E! Sun. Noon

The Hollars (2016) ★★ John Krasinski, Margo Martindale. A man returns home to his dysfunctional family after learning that his mother has a brain tumor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon. 10:21 a.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:31 a.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of Superman actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Honey (2003) ★★ Jessica Alba, Mekhi Phifer. A dancer/choreographer organizes a benefit to raise money for a new studio for inner-city youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Honey 3: Dare to Dance (2016) Cassie Ventura, Kenny Wormald. A college student drops out to use her talents as a dancer in the community. She rents a failing theater to put on a hip-hop production of Romeo and Juliet, but arguments between the cast members threaten to ruin the entire project. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Honey 2 (2011) ★ Katerina Graham, Randy Wayne. A troubled but gifted dancer prepares to compete on a talent show. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Hope Gap (2019) Annette Bening, Bill Nighy. A housewife’s life begins to unravel when her husband of 29 years decides to leave her for another woman. With support from her son, she tries to regain her footing while learning it’s never too late to be happy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 a.m.

Hope Springs (2012) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones. A woman drags her skeptical husband to a renowned counselor’s marriage retreat to try to put the spark back in their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 11:47 a.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Hotel Rwanda (2004) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo. Paul Rusesabagina saves more than 1,200 Tutsi refugees from genocide by hiding them at his posh hotel in Rwanda’s capital city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5:25 p.m.

House (2008) ★ Michael Madsen, Allana Bale. After taking shelter in an evil abode, two stranded couples find themselves at the mercy of a killer who claims to have slain God. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:34 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 4 p.m.

The Humanity Bureau (2017) Nicolas Cage, Sarah Lind. In the near future, a government agency exiles unproductive members of American society to a colony known as New Eden. A caseworker soon makes it his mission to expose the bureau’s secrets while also trying to save a banished woman and her young son. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

Hurricane Season (2009) Forest Whitaker, Taraji P. Henson. One year after Hurricane Katrina, coach Al Collins gathers displaced students and turns them into a championship basketball team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:30 p.m.

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) ★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Pierce Brosnan. A new account in New York requiring a lot of travel threatens to derail a Boston-based financial executive’s attempt to juggle work and family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

I Married a Witch (1942) ★★★ Fredric March, Veronica Lake. A politician’s campaign for governor is complicated by a seductive witch with romance and revenge on her mind. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 2:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:50 p.m. Syfy Wed. Noon

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 2 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 10 a.m.

Imparables: Una batalla para morirse de risa (2018) Omar Chaparro, Adrián Uribe. Un espectáculo que agotó cada función en su gira. Una batalla para morirse de risa, donde los comediantes se enfrentan y le dan un nuevo reto a sus personajes. ¡Lleno de sorpresas y risas! (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:35 a.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) ★★★★ Sidney Poitier, Rod Steiger. A black Philadelphia detective helps a white Mississippi sheriff solve a murder. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Inside the Rain (2019) Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland. Facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding, a bipolar student and a moonlighting porn actress, hatch a scheme to prove his innocence. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Internal Affairs (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Andy Garcia. A Los Angeles policeman toys with the mind of a division investigator on his case. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:55 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Into the Blue (2005) ★★ Paul Walker, Jessica Alba. Four divers cross paths with drug smugglers whose cargo plane has crashed near the site of underwater treasure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Mon. 8:28 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:47 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:14 p.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze (2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 7:44 a.m.

Invasion Roswell (2013) Denise Crosby, Greg Evigan. Sixty-six years after the Roswell crash, aliens invade Earth and the only people who can stop them are retired commandos who trained to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:33 a.m.

Irresistible (2020) ★★ Steve Carell, Rose Byrne. A Democratic political consultant helps a retired Marine colonel run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

It May Happen to You (1937) J. Carrol Naish. Mobsters convince an employee of a meat packing plant to steal a truckload of beef. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Fri. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:42 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Jackie Robinson Story (1950) ★★★ Jackie Robinson, Ruby Dee. Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey makes Robinson the first black player in major-league baseball. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. MLB Sun. 9 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Jennifer 8 (1992) ★★ Andy Garcia, Uma Thurman. An ex-Los Angeles detective turns small-town policeman and falls for a blind woman vulnerable to a killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:20 a.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:31 a.m.

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Claire Danes. A Memphis law school graduate aids a battered wife and fights a corporate lawyer for insurance benefits for a dying man. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:35 p.m. EPIX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Johnny Mnemonic (1995) ★ Keanu Reeves, Dolph Lundgren. Corporate thugs chase a guy carrying classified data in his computer-chip brain in the year 2021. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Jojo Rabbit (2019) ★★★ Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie. Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 7 a.m.

Joy of Living (1938) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A radio singer becomes a Boston playboy’s probation officer, and they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 3:15 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:42 p.m.

Juice (1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Mon. 2 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Juror (1996) ★★ Demi Moore, Alec Baldwin. A mob hit man will kill a single mother’s son if she cannot sway her fellow jurors in a murder trial. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Mon. 9:40 a.m.

Justice League (2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TBS Sun. 10 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Mon. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Key to the City (1950) ★★ Clark Gable, Loretta Young. A New England mayor and a California mayor clash and flirt at a convention in San Francisco. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 p.m.

The Killer That Stalked New York (1950) ★★ Evelyn Keyes, Charles Korvin. New York is looking for a smallpox-carrying diamond smuggler who is looking for her partner. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Killers (1964) ★★ Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson. A hit man and his partner try to find out why their latest victim, a former race-car driver, did not try to get away. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Killing Fields (1984) ★★★ Sam Waterston, Haing S. Ngor. Newsman Sydney Schanberg loses his friend Dith Pran in the 1975 fall of Phnom Penh. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:39 p.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 10 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. Un agente chino de visita en París pone en práctica sus habilidades marciales, cuando es acusado de asesinar a un capo. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Kitchen (2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Mon. 7 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:14 p.m.

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Showtime Thur. 11 a.m.

Lady in the Water (2006) ★★ Paul Giamatti, Bryce Dallas Howard. A building manager rescues an enigmatic young woman and learns that she is a narf, a character from a bedtime story, who is trying to return to her world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:02 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:17 a.m.

Lady in White (1988) ★★★ Lukas Haas, Len Cariou. A widower’s young son sees the ghosts of children molested and murdered in the 1960s and tries to identify their killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:12 a.m.

Laggies (2014) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz. Caught in a panic over her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, a woman pretends to go on a business trip but, in reality, hangs out with a teenage friend. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sun. 5:34 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 a.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 11:56 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:34 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:44 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:32 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Mon. 7:20 a.m. HBO Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. Single Becca has been a bridesmaid too many times, but then she meets a handsome videographer at her cousin’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Last Night (2010) Keira Knightley, Sam Worthington. Temptation creeps into a marriage when a man takes a business trip with an attractive colleague and his wife encounters a former lover. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:40 a.m. TMC Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Lavalantula (2015) Steve Guttenberg, Leslie Easterbrook. Volcanic eruptions in Los Angeles unleash a swarm of gigantic, lava-breathing tarantulas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 2:20 a.m.

Laws of Attraction (2004) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Julianne Moore. Two successful attorneys fall in love despite battling each other in high-profile divorce cases. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 a.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m.

Legends From the Sky (2015) Edsel Pete, Mia Sable. A Native American veteran with survivor’s guilt searches for his missing grandfather after his ancestral land is taken over by the government. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KVCR Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:50 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Life of Pi (2012) ★★★ Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan. After the freighter they’re on sinks in a storm, a teenager and a Bengal tiger wind up on a small lifeboat and must learn to trust each other to survive. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 6:50 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 6 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Like a Boss (2020) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne. The owners of a struggling cosmetics company receive a tempting buyout offer from an industry titan -- a proposal that puts their lifelong friendship to the ultimate test. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Like Cats & Dogs (2017) Cassidy Gifford, Wyatt Nash. Spencer and Lola couldn’t be more different. He’s a cat person, and she loves dogs. When a reservation mix-up lands them -- and their pets -- in the same vacation house, they have to find a way to get along without killing each other. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 11 a.m.

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Wed. 5:36 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Little Caesar (1930) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. An aspiring small-town criminal relocates to Chicago to hit the big time, accompanied by his buddy, but once there they find their paths taking them in drastically different directions. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 p.m.

A Little Christmas Charm (2020) Ashley Greene, Brendan Penny. A jewelry designer teams up with an investigative reporter to find the owner of a charm bracelet before Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 9 p.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Little Women (2019) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson. In the years after the Civil War, Jo March and her two sisters return home when shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that forever changes all of their lives. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 1:17 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:03 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:24 a.m.

Live Flesh (1997) ★★★ Javier Bardem, Francesca Neri. A single gunshot shapes the fate of several Spaniards over the course of years in 1970s Madrid. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Livin’ for Love: The Natalie Cole Story (2000) ★★ Natalie Cole, Randy J. Goodwin. The singer/songwriter, daughter of musician Nat King Cole, finds life in the public eye to be overwhelming. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 3 a.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Locke (2013) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson. A man’s life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London to be present for the birth of a child conceived during a one-night stand. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Long Riders (1980) ★★★ David Carradine, Keith Carradine. The Jesse James-Cole Younger gang leaves a trail of emptied banks, plundered stagecoaches and dead bodies in its wake. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:05 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Lord of War (2005) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto. A relentless Interpol agent tracks an arms dealer trying to stay one step ahead of his business rivals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Fri. 9:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Lost Boys: The Thirst (2010) Corey Feldman, Jamison Newlander. The Frog brothers must prevent a vampire from unleashing an army of his repulsive ilk. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:34 p.m.

Lost Boys: The Tribe (2008) Tad Hilgenbrinck, Angus Sutherland. After moving to a new California town, a young woman learns that her new friends are a pack of vampires. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★ John Cusack, Paul Dano. In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson, under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Love in the Afternoon (1957) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Gary Cooper. An older American playboy loves a private eye’s young daughter in Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

Love on Ice (2017) Julie Berman, Andrew Walker. A former figure skating champion gets an improbable second shot to reclaim glory when a young coach sees greatness in her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 11 a.m.

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 1 p.m.

Love Struck Café (2017) Sarah Jane Morris, Andrew W. Walker. An aspiring architect gets the opportunity of a lifetime when she’s chosen to develop her home town’s lake into an entertainment complex. Unfortunately, to complete the project, she must convince a lifelong friend to leave her family’s home. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate (2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 9 p.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 1 p.m.

La última sombra (2011) Eleazar García, Oscar López. Las cosas se complican entre el gobierno y los capos de la mafia cuando una carga de droga desaparece. Una ola de violencia y asesinatos se produce por este motivo, pero entre balas y sangre será difícil descubrir el rastro de La Última Sombra. (NR) KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Luv (2012) ★★ Common, Michael Rainey Jr. Accompanied by his young nephew, an ex-convict tries to raise money through a drug deal. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:44 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Freeform Mon. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. 2 p.m.

Made in Italy (2020) Liam Neeson, Yolanda Kettle. A London artist and his estranged son try to mend their relationship as they work together to repair a dilapidated house in Italy. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 7:33 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Maiden (2018) Tracy Edwards, Nancy Harris. In 1989 Tracy Edwards leads the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race, a grueling yachting competition that covers 33,000 miles and lasts nine months. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 2:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:19 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

A Man Called Adam (1966) ★★ Sammy Davis Jr., Louis Armstrong. A tormented jazz trumpeter makes a downbeat comeback with a civil-rights activist and her grandfather. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons. Musketeers try to displace corrupt King Louis XIV with his twin brother, imprisoned in the Bastille. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:46 p.m.

Marona’s Fantastic Tale (2019) Animated. An accident causes a little dog to remember all of the masters it loved unconditionally. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 6:01 a.m.

Marvel’s the Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:20 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. Noon Freeform Mon. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m.

Mavis! (2015) Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy. The life, music, and message of singer Mavis Staples. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Max Winslow and the House of Secrets (2019) Sydne Mikelle, Marina Sirtis. Five teens square off against a supercomputer while trapped inside an eccentric billionaire’s mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Thur. 5:54 a.m.

The Mayor of Hell (1933) ★★★ James Cagney, Madge Evans. A reform-school nurse inspires a gangster to replace the school’s cruel superintendent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Mon. 5 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m.

Me caí de la nube (1974) Cornelio Reyna, Rosenda Bernal. Un hombre va a la ciudad a buscar trabajo y empieza a cantar en un restaurante hasta que poco a poco gana fama. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Tues. 3 p.m. MTV Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Mean Girls 2 (2011) ★★ Meaghan Martin, Maiara Walsh. After a clique of girls makes life difficult, a new student forms a rival group to take control of the school’s corridors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KEYT Sat. 2:30 p.m. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Meatballs (1979) ★★ Bill Murray, Chris Makepeace. A zany summer camp counselor leads his misfit charges into a no-holds-barred competition against high-class campers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 4 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Medianoche (1949) Arturo de Córdova, Elsa Aguirre. Un villano hace que sus compinches secuestren a un maestro y se hace pasar por él, dando clases en un pueblo escondido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Thur. 11:39 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:26 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

El mejor regalo (1974) Jorge Rivero, Teresa Gimpera. En el pleno día de la boda el novio recibe un regalo insólito: un bebé, supuestamente producto de un viejo amorío. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 11:15 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 10:21 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:01 p.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E! Sun. 5 p.m. E! Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 3 p.m. E! Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Thur. Noon FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990) ★★ Denzel Washington, Spike Lee. Music comes first for a Manhattan jazzman with one too many lovers and a manager who gambles. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Mojave (2015) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund. A down-and-out artist has a dangerous and shocking encounter with an evil drifter in the desert, leading to terrifying consequences when the deadly stranger follows his unsuspecting victim home. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 4:15 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Tues. 6:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m.

Moonlight in Vermont (2017) Lacey Chabert, Carlo Marks. Fiona, a New York City real estate broker, retreats to her family’s quaint Vermont inn after being dumped by her boyfriend, Nate When Nate shows up at the inn with a new girlfriend, Fiona devises a plan to win him back. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 1 p.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Michael Keaton, Teri Garr. An automotive engineer’s wife gets a job, and he stays home with the children, housework and housewives. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 4:45 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

My Fair Lady (1964) ★★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Rex Harrison. Oscar-winning adaptation of the Broadway hit about an English professor who teaches a cockney merchant to be a lady. (G) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 2 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

My Favorite Wife (1940) ★★★ Irene Dunne, Cary Grant. A shipwrecked woman returns to a remarried husband after seven years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

My Secret Valentine (2018) Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker. A young woman takes advice from the chalkboard notes that her mysterious tenant leaves when a slick sales rep arrives with plans to buy her family’s prized winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

My Summer Prince (2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006) ★★ Uma Thurman, Luke Wilson. A young man discovers that the manipulative woman he is dating is a superheroine, and after he breaks up with her, she uses her powers to turn his life into a nightmare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:07 a.m.

The Namesake (2006) ★★★ Kal Penn, Tabu. The son of East Indian immigrants feels caught between American culture and his family’s traditions. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 11:55 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. LOGO Thur. 8:40 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m.

Nature of Love (2020) Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell. City girl Katie, who is supposed write a magazine feature on a glamping resort, faces her fears by trying the camp’s activities with a rugged outdoorsman and nature guide. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 9 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. Parents go to war with a neighboring fraternity president who refuses to tone down his house’s raucous activities. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Mon. 11 a.m. FX Tues. 1 a.m.

Never Let Me Go (1953) ★★ Clark Gable, Gene Tierney. A U.S. reporter smuggles his ballerina wife out of Russia, with an Englishman in the same boat. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) ★★★ Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 5:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 p.m.

A Night at the Roxbury (1998) ★ Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan. Desperate to meet women and open their own dance club, brainless brothers Steve and Doug Butabi cruise Beverly Hills. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:55 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:05 a.m.

No eres tú, soy yo (2010) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Alejandra Barros. Los recuerdos de su primera esposa mandan a un hombre a través de una montaña rusa emocional mientras intenta encontrar nuevamente el amor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

No Escape (2015) ★★ Owen Wilson, Lake Bell. In Southeast Asia, a newly relocated American businessman and his family look for a safe haven during a violent political uprising. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:35 a.m. Syfy Tues. 8:30 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

No Way Out (1987) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Gene Hackman. The secretary of Defense forces a Pentagon naval aide to lead a manhunt for a Soviet spy during a murder cover-up. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Tues. 11:05 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:17 a.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Nobody Lives Forever (1946) ★★ John Garfield, Geraldine Fitzgerald. A con-man war hero falls in love with a young California widow he planned to fleece. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Non-Stop (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Julianne Moore. Durante un vuelo de Nueva York a Londres, un alguacil federal aéreo recibe una serie de mensajes de texto informándole que un pasajero será matado cada 20 minutos hasta que el gobierno transfiera $150 millones de dólares a una cuenta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m.

Notes From the Field (2018) Anna Deavere Smith. Anna Deavere Smith’s portrayal of 18 real-life characters dramatizes the accounts of students, parents, teachers and administrators who are caught up in America’s school-to-prison pipeline. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 3:34 a.m.

Novocaine (2001) ★★ Steve Martin, Helena Bonham Carter. An upscale dentist becomes a murder suspect after an attractive patient seduces him into prescribing drugs for her. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Thur. 5:21 a.m.

Nurse 3D (2014) Paz de la Huerta, Katrina Bowden. A young nurse begins to suspect that a sexy colleague is responsible for murdering a string of unfaithful men. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:33 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sat. 1:16 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

O.G. (2018) Jeffrey Wright, Theothus Carter. Louis is in the final weeks of his 24-year prison sentence when he encounters Beech, a newly incarcerated young man who offers him much-needed friendship, though it’s not without unfortunate complications. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 2 a.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 1:31 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:14 p.m.

One Fine Day (1996) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney. On a hectic day, architect Melanie, single mom of a small boy, meets news columnist Jack, divorced dad of a little girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

The One (2001) ★ Jet Li, Carla Gugino. A team of agents hunts a renegade who leaps through dimensions in order to gain enormous power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 3:55 a.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Wed. 12:35 p.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:45 a.m.

Ouija (2014) ★ Olivia Cooke, Daren Kagasoff. Teens unwittingly awaken a dark power when they use an antique Ouija board to try to communicate with a friend who recently died. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:46 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3:01 a.m.

Out of the Fog (1941) ★★★ Ida Lupino, John Garfield. A tailor and a cook plot to kill a Brooklyn racketeer demanding protection money for their boat. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Out-of-Towners (1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Overcomer (2019) ★★ Alex Kendrick, Shari Rigby. High school coach John Harrison reluctantly agrees to take over the cross-country team, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, a young runner who pushes herself to the limit and inspires those around her. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 2:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 2:21 a.m. Encore Fri. 10:49 a.m.

El Padrino Es mi Compadre (1974) Olga Breeskin, Fernando Arriaga. Una bailarina famosa se enamora de un albañil solamente para hacerse publicidad sin que él lo sepa. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Palm Springs Weekend (1963) ★★ Troy Donahue, Connie Stevens. A medical student and a Hollywood high-school girl join spring-break fun in the California resort. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sun. 6:43 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Paul McCartney & Wings: Rockshow (1980) ★★ Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney. Paul McCartney & Wings, on a U.S. tour, perform Band on the Run, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. AXS Thur. 9 a.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Pearl Harbor (2001) ★★ Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett. Two pilots and lifelong friends fall for the same woman, but must put aside their differences when the Japanese attack their naval base on Dec. 7, 1941. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:41 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Pick-Up Artist (1987) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Robert Downey Jr. A New York playboy finds a way to impress a girl set on getting her gambling father out of debt. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Mon. 10:46 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:56 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ Sally Field, Lindsay Crouse. A widowed mother fights for her cotton farm with a laborer and a blind boarder in 1930s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 a.m.

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) ★ Bela Lugosi, Vampira. Filmmaker Ed Wood Jr.'s laughable tale of alien invaders and resurrected corpses in the San Fernando Valley. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:37 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Thur. 1 a.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:40 a.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Sun. 1:43 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:52 p.m.

Poltergeist III (1988) ★ Tom Skerritt, Nancy Allen. Destructive demons follow a little girl sent to live with her aunt and uncle in a Chicago high-rise. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:49 a.m.

Por un Vestido de Novia (1983) Rodolfo de Anda, Monica Prado. Dos amigos inseparables tienen la desgracia de enamorarse de la misma malvada mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Garfield. A drifter stops at a Greek diner and helps the owner’s lusty wife become a widow. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017) ★★★ Joe Cole, Billy Moore. The amazing true story of Billy Moore, an English boxer incarcerated in Thailand’s most notorious prison. Thrown into a world of drugs and violence, he finds his best chance to escape is to fight his way out in Muay Thai tournaments. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Princess Protection Program (2009) ★★ Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato. After a military takeover, a princess assumes a new identity and stays with a covert agent and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

Private Benjamin (1980) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Eileen Brennan. A pampered Jewish widow is tricked into joining the Army and unexpectedly finds a new sense of purpose and self-worth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. POP Sat. 3:55 a.m.

The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) ★★★ Robert Stephens, Colin Blakely. Holmes and Watson seem chummier than usual on a German-spy job for Queen Victoria. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Producers (1968) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder. A Broadway producer and his accountant back a sure-fire flop: Springtime for Hitler. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 7 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Public Enemy (1931) ★★★ James Cagney, Jean Harlow. Two hoodlums, Tom and Matt, rise up from their poverty-stricken slum life to become petty thieves, bootleggers and cold-blooded killers. But with street notoriety and newfound wealth, the duo feels the heat from the cops and rival gangsters both. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. AMC Wed. 5 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 11 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Wed. 2 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:20 p.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:26 a.m.

The Queen (2006) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Michael Sheen. Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair try to reach a compromise in determining the royal family’s public reaction to Princess Diana’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 p.m. TMC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon

A Raisin in the Sun (1961) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Claudia McNeil. Proud members of a Chicago family argue over a $10,000 insurance windfall. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. HBO Mon. 12:32 p.m. HBO Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 3:18 a.m.

La recta final (1987) Lilia del Valle, Emilio ``El Indio’’ Fernández. Un jockey es impulsado por su antiguo entrenador para ganar su última carrera luego de caer en el alcohol y la depresión. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The Red Badge of Courage (1951) ★★★ Audie Murphy, Bill Mauldin. Based on Stephen Crane’s novel of a young Union soldier panicked upon exposure to his first Civil War battle. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rent (2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Fri. 7:19 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 3:10 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth. Thieves ponder the identity of the traitor in their midst in the violent aftermath of a failed jewelry heist. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 2 a.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 2 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Wed. 9:06 a.m.

Return of the Living Dead III (1993) ★ Mindy Clarke, J. Trevor Edmond. A teen uses an Army chemical to revive his dead girlfriend after a motorcycle accident. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:55 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Ride Along (2014) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. A veteran cop and his future brother-in-law, a fast-talking trainee, tangle with Atlanta’s most-dangerous criminal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Ride the High Country (1962) ★★★ Randolph Scott, Joel McCrea. Two old ex-lawmen and their sidekick guard a gold shipment and rescue a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Ride to Freedom: The Rosa Parks Story (2002) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Peter Francis James. A seamstress recalls events leading to her act of peaceful defiance that prompted the 1955 bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Ovation Thur. 3 a.m.

A Ring by Spring (2014) Rachel Boston, Kirby Morrow. A woman ponders her future when a fortuneteller predicts a lifetime of loneliness if she does not wed soon. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 7 a.m.

Rio (2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond (1960) ★★ Ray Danton, Karen Steele. The New York killer goes from mob bodyguard to mob boss to mob target. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Risky Business (1983) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay. A call girl helps a Princeton applicant turn his home into a one-night brothel. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 6:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

El Robo al Tren Correo (1964) Noé Murayama, Carlos Cortez. Un hombre roba un tren cargado de barras de oro, luego asesina a sus cómplices y se culpa de lo ocurrido a un inocente. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

RoboCop (2014) ★★ Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman. En el 2028, una compañía de robots le brinda su tecnología a la policía estadounidense y transforma a un oficial gravemente herido en un cyborg. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rock of Ages (2012) ★★ Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta. Songs by Def Leppard, Journey, Joan Jett, Bon Jovi and others underscore a rock ‘n’ roll romance between a small-town girl and a city boy who meet on the Sunset Strip while chasing their Hollywood dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 2:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. Un científico y un espía británico que una vez escapó de Alcatraz son enviados a la antigua prisión de la isla para detener a un enojado héroe de guerra quien pretende destruir San Francisco con ojivas químicas. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:50 a.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Rope (1948) ★★★ James Stewart, John Dall. Two young men kill another they feel is inferior, throw a party and serve cocktails off a trunk holding the corpse. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Roughly Speaking (1945) ★★★ Rosalind Russell, Jack Carson. A New Englander raises a family with her second husband, from 1902 to World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

A Royal Winter (2017) Merritt Patterson, Jack Donnelly. A woman flees to Europe for some soul searching and meets a handsome playboy prince who exposes her to a world she has never before known. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 3 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000) ★★★ Voices of E.G. Daily, Christine Cavanaugh. Animated. When Stu Pickles must travel to Paris to work on a new amusement park, the gang accompanies him. (G) 1 hr. 18 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Rules of Engagement (2000) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L. Jackson. A decorated career Marine, about to stand trial for a botched rescue mission, asks an old friend to defend him. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Wed. 5:50 p.m.

Run All Night (2015) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ed Harris. When his estranged son becomes a mob target, an aging hit man must figure out where his loyalties lie and how to save his offspring from a deadly fate. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. A&E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Rush (2013) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl. Charismatic Englishman James Hunt and Austrian perfectionist Niki Lauda burn up the 1970s Formula 1 racing scene and share an intense rivalry on the track. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Thur. 3 p.m. MTV Fri. 1 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Thur. 1 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Salvation Boulevard (2011) ★ Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear. A man becomes the target of a fundamentalist preacher’s minions after he sees the preacher accidentally shoot an atheist. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Sun. 8 a.m. TMC Mon. 5:05 a.m.

The Samaritan (2012) ★ Samuel L. Jackson, Luke Kirby. After many years in prison, a former grifter tries to go straight, but the son of his former partner insists on learning the game and relieving a feared gangster of $8 million. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

San Francisco (1936) ★★★ Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald. A Barbary Coast gambler loves his new saloon singer, then loses her in the 1906 earthquake panic. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Saratoga (1937) ★★ Clark Gable, Jean Harlow. A horse breeder’s granddaughter falls in love with a gambler in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Scarecrow (2013) Lacey Chabert, Robin Dunne. Stranded in the countryside, a monstrous scarecrow terrorizes a group of teens and their teacher. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 3 a.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sun. 7:55 a.m.

The Score (2001) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. A master thief agrees to work with a volatile partner for one last heist before he retires. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Sea of Trees (2015) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Ken Watanabe. After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher meets a mysterious stranger who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery and redemption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:15 a.m.

The Secret Ingredient (2020) Erin Cahill, Brendan Penny. A small-town baker reunites with her ex-fiance after traveling to New York City to compete on a Valentine’s Day cooking show. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Selma (2014) ★★★ David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wages a historic, but dangerous, battle to secure voting rights for all, culminating in an epic march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Semi-Tough (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Kris Kristofferson. Two pro-football buddies love the team owner’s daughter, their longtime mutual friend. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 a.m.

The Sentinel (2006) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland. A fugitive Secret Service agent must clear himself of charges of murdering a colleague and save the president from an assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 3:33 a.m.

Shaft (2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:06 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:37 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 11:35 a.m.

Shanghai Surprise (1986) ★ Sean Penn, Madonna. An American tie salesman and a missionary team up to track down missing opium in 1938 China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:08 a.m.

The Shape of Water (2017) ★★★ Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon. Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works in a hidden, high-security government laboratory. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Sharpshooter (2007) ★★ James Remar, Mario Van Peebles. En su última misión, un francotirador debe detener a un terrorista que planea vender material nuclear. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. Noon

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law. The murder of Austria’s crown prince leads Holmes, Watson and a Gypsy to a showdown with an evil genius named Moriarty. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 7:50 p.m.

A Shock to the System (1990) ★★★ Michael Caine, Elizabeth McGovern. An English businessman in New York turns to murder: first his nagging wife, then his new boss. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:43 a.m.

The Shooting (1967) ★★ Millie Perkins, Jack Nicholson. A woman, two bounty hunters and a gunman ride into a desert and run out of water. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:07 a.m. TCM Fri. 10 a.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 a.m.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991) ★ Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee. A hulking police detective and his Eurasian partner take turns kicking around the Japanese yakuza. (R) 1 hr. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:28 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 7 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Siete Evas para un Adán (1971) ★ Rodolfo de Anda, Zulma Faid. Un joven se lanza en paracaídas y cae en un apartado lugar donde lo encuentran siete excursionistas que lo hacen su criado. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Silver Chalice (1954) ★★★ Virginia Mayo, Paul Newman. After the Last Supper, Christians fight Romans over Christ’s cup, for which a Greek sculptor makes a holder. (NR) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Silver Streak (1976) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jill Clayburgh. A Los Angelean gets help from a petty thief to rescue a woman from killers on the same train to Chicago. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. Noon

Sister of the Bride (2019) Becca Tobin, Ryan Rottman. An anthropology professor gets engaged to her boyfriend after only sixth months of dating. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Ski Party (1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Dwayne Hickman. A pair of college men poses as girls to find out why a fellow classmate is so successful in his romantic endeavors. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 9:45 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. CMT Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Snow Birds (1932) Narrated by Pete Smith. Sports enthusiasts enjoy tobogganing and ski jumping. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Snow Devils (1966) ★ Giacomo Rossi-Stuart, Ombretta Colli. Himalayan explorers in search of the elusive Yeti learn of an extraterrestrial plot to alter the world’s climate. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Thur. 5 p.m.

Snowcoming (2019) Trevor Donovan, Lindy Booth. A famous NFL quarterback returns to his hometown to celebrate his high school football coach’s retirement. While in town, he rekindles a romance with his former sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

Snowed Under (1936) ★ George Brent, Genevieve Tobin. A playwright at work is cabin-bound with his wife, ex-wife and girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Snowkissed (2021) Jen Lilley, Chris McNally. Sparks fly between a New York writer and her adventurous tour guide in Canada. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 9 p.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 1:43 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:45 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Source Code (2011) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan. A helicopter pilot takes part in a secret government program that enables him to assume someone’s identity and experience the last few minutes of that person’s life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Southpaw (2015) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Forest Whitaker. After losing everything to a senseless tragedy, a boxer turns to a retired fighter for guidance as he struggles toward redemption. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sat. 4:53 a.m.

Spring Madness (1938) ★★ Maureen O’Sullivan, Lew Ayres. A student from a nearby women’s college falls for a Harvard man set on a postgraduate two-year tour of Russia with his roommate. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 9:18 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:05 p.m.

The Station Agent (2003) ★★★ Peter Dinklage, Patricia Clarkson. A friendly man and a tormented woman try to befriend an anti-social dwarf who inherited a train depot. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:18 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:08 p.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Stockton on My Mind (2020) Michael Tubbs works tirelessly to effect change after he becomes the first African American mayor of Stockton, Calif. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 1:10 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story (2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Strange Cargo (1940) ★★ Joan Crawford, Clark Gable. An island convict, his girlfriend and other lost souls escape in a sailboat with a Christlike man. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Stranger Fruit (2017) On Aug. 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo., Officer Darren Wilson kills 18-year-old Michael Brown.Now, Michael Brown’s family discusses the events of that day. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Mon. 11:52 a.m.

Sueños de pasión: Infidelidad mortal (2014) Marcelo Buquet, Paola Toyos. Un magnate empresarial está a punto de la quiebra si no paga a la brevedad una suma millonaria y no se detendrá hasta asesinar a su esposa y cobrar su herencia para salvar el emporio. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Summer School (1987) ★★ Mark Harmon, Kirstie Alley. The vice principal makes a high-school gym teacher teach catch-up English to a group of misfits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Summer Villa (2016) Hilarie Burton, Victor Webster. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016) Rhyon Nicole Brown, Curtis Hamilton. R&B singer Michel’le lives through the turbulent days of N.W.A, being signed to Ruthless Records and becoming romantically involved with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Suspect Zero (2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. Noon

The Swarm (1978) ★ Michael Caine, Katharine Ross. A scientist and an Air Force general trick killer bees away from Houston. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Autumn (2020) Nikki Deloach, Andrew Walker. A young woman and a maple farmer uncover the secret behind their inheritance of a candy shop. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis. An all-powerful New York gossip columnist gives a press agent some dirty work. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

The Switch (2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Tanbark and Turf (1955) Narrated by Peter Roberts. Horses are trained to become harness racers or show horses. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 3:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Thur. 5:30 p.m. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Test Pilot (1938) ★★★ Clark Gable, Myrna Loy. A famous test pilot meets his dream-girl after making a forced landing in a Kansas cornfield. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m.

The Thing From Another World (1951) ★★★ Margaret Sheridan, Kenneth Tobey. Arctic soldiers and scientists find an alien aircraft containing a frozen creature that wakes and feeds on human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) ★★ James Badge Dale, John Krasinski. Six members of the Annex Security Team defend the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, from an attack by Islamic militants. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m. FXX Sun. 12:31 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 3 p.m.

Three Amigos! (1986) ★★ Chevy Chase, Steve Martin. Three silent-film cowboys come to Mexico to perform but instead are expected to save a town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Mon. 3 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. A scientist travels into the future and meets a race of people who fear hideous monsters living under the ground. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 1 a.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 5:20 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Thur. 12:42 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:42 p.m.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kathy Burke. Called back from retirement, veteran British spy George Smiley must ferret out a mole in MI6, who has been feeding vital information to the Soviets. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Mon. 5:25 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:42 p.m.

To Have and Have Not (1944) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. A boat skipper flirts with a singer and fools Nazis on the island of Martinique. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Todos los pecados del mundo (1971) José Marrone, Susana Giménez. Relato antológico en el que cada uno de los pecados capitales es representado en una breve historia. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. History Fri. 11 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange. The Oscar-winning tale of a temperamental actor who becomes a sensation while posing as a woman on a hit TV soap opera. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 12:14 p.m. Encore Mon. 3:42 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 11:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:32 a.m. Encore Sat. 8 p.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Mon. Noon

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982) ★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. A French TV newswoman interviews friends and foes of the missing Inspector Clouseau. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:13 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Transformers (2007) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson. Humanity’s fate rests in the hands of a youth when two races of warring robots make Earth their final battleground. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. TNT Mon. 3:05 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:04 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:20 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Frank Martin es un indiscutible especialista en entregas de alto riesgo. En esta ocasión, se ve obligado, bajo amenazas, a trasladar dos voluminosas bolsas y a una joven ucraniana, Valentina, desde Marsella hasta Odessa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 9:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Troy (2004) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Eric Bana. The fierce warrior Achilles leads Greek forces in the Trojan War, ignited when Paris abducts Helen of Troy. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m.

True History of the Kelly Gang (2019) George MacKay, Russell Crowe. An exploration of Australian bushranger Ned Kelly and his gang as they attempt to evade authorities during the 1870s. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Turquoise Rose (2007) Natasha Kaye Johnson, Deshava Apachee. Raised in the suburbs or Phoenix, a Navajo college student must choose between a vacation in Rome or moving to the reservation to care for her ailing grandmother. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVCR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

The 24th (2020) Trai Byers, Aja Naomi King. Members of the Army’s all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment become involved in a deadly riot in Houston in 1917. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 2:27 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

20,000 Years in Sing Sing (1933) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Bette Davis. The warden lets a convict out on the honor system to visit his injured girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) ★★ Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly. A hit man falls for an art dealer’s helper amid confusion in the San Fernando Valley. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:23 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 5:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:29 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sat. 3:45 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:45 p.m.

2 Lava 2 Lantula (2016) Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow. Colton West must save Florida when fire-breathing, lava-spewing arachnids return to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 4:05 a.m.

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Barbara Stanwyck. A London artist poisons his first wife with glasses of milk, then tries it with his second wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

2nd Chance for Christmas (2019) Brittany Underwood, Tara Reid. After trading love for fame and fortune long ago, a spoiled pop star is visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 3:35 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral (2019) ★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. A reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea, Joe and other family members gather for an anniversary. Instead of fun and relaxation, the gang soon find themselves attending an elaborate funeral that doesn’t quite go according to plan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Tues. Noon

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Under Fire (1983) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Joanna Cassidy. Three U.S. journalists get too close to one another and their work in 1979 Nicaragua. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Unfinished Business (2015) ★ Vince Vaughn, Tom Wilkinson. A business trip to Europe goes disastrously awry for a business owner and his associates, who are hoping to close the most important deal of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 10:50 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:35 p.m.

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. E! Thur. 6 p.m. E! Thur. 8:45 p.m.

A Valentine’s Match (2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane. Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine’s Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Tues. 7 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 10 p.m.

Valley Girl (2020) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse. A valley girl and a punk rocker from the city defy their parents and friends to stay together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:35 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1 a.m.

Vantage Point (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Matthew Fox. Secret Service agents, a tourist and others witness an assassination attempt on the U.S. president just moments following the leader’s arrival in Spain. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Thur. 6:59 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sun. 3 p.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 1:46 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:59 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:53 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A&E Sat. 3:30 p.m. A&E Sat. 10:01 p.m. A&E Sun. 2:04 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 4:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Warm Bodies (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer. The unusual romance between a zombie and a living woman sets in motion a series of events that may transform the entire lifeless world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Tues. 2 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:55 a.m.

The Watch (2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:46 p.m.

The Watcher (2000) ★★ James Spader, Marisa Tomei. A traumatized FBI agent comes out of hiding to catch a serial killer who sends him pictures of his intended victims before he strikes. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:10 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2:35 p.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:15 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Wedding Bells (2016) Danica McKellar, Kavan Smith. When they’re asked to be best man and maid of honor at a friend’s wedding, two commitment phobic professionals never expect that they’re about to get a romance of their own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. MTV Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Wedding Every Weekend (2020) Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell. Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings for four weekends in a row. To avoid setups, they go together as wedding buddies. But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday (2018) Mychala Lee, Chene Lawson. A homeless teen who lives in a car commits a desperate, reckless act. (NR) 15 mins. HBO Thur. 2 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Welcome to Hard Times (1967) ★★ Henry Fonda, Janice Rule. A mayor’s cowardice allows an outlaw to ride roughshod over the citizens of a desolate frontier town. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Wendy Williams: The Movie: Special Edition (2021) Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari. Wendy Williams overcomes obstacles and defies naysayers to become the popular host of a syndicated talk show. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Thur. 9:25 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:15 a.m.

Where the Boys Are (1960) ★★ Dolores Hart, George Hamilton. Angie, Melanie, Tuggle and Merritt take off to Florida for spring break, and find that the trip isn’t all fun and games. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Tues. 2 p.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sat. 10 p.m.

The White Tower (1950) ★★ Glenn Ford, Alida Valli. An American scales an Alpine peak with an Italian girl and climbers from other countries. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Whitney (2015) Yaya DaCosta, Arlen Escarpeta. Singer Whitney Houston skyrockets to fame and has a tumultuous marriage with fellow entertainer Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 1 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

The Whole Ten Yards (2004) ★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A retired hit man, his wife and a dentist face the wrath of a mobster just released from prison. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Wed. 8:15 a.m. HBO Sat. 8:45 a.m.

Wild Things (1998) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Matt Dillon. A Florida policeman investigates when two teens accuse a high-school guidance counselor of rape. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Wild, Wild Planet (1967) ★ Tony Russel, Lisa Gastoni. A space cowboy saves planetary leaders from an alien shrinker’s army of inflatable females. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:54 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:07 p.m.

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Topher Grace. Secretly in love with his friend, a supermarket manager becomes jealous when she meets a famous actor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall, Chris McNally. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Witchville (2010) ★★ Luke Goss, Ed Speleers. Prince Malachy returns home from the Crusades and finds the kingdom haunted by a dark force after his father’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:30 a.m.

With Drawn Arms (2020) Tommie Smith, Megan Rapinoe. An intimate conversation with Tommie Smith, the gold medalist who is known for raising his fist after accepting a medal at the ’68 Olympic games in protest of racial inequality. Tommie Smith reflects on the moment that helped define a movement. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Mon. 8 p.m. Starz Tues. 4:42 a.m.

Witless Protection (2008) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Ivana Milicevic. A small-town lawman and the FBI witness that he has in custody grapple with crooked federal agents, quack doctors and Chicago high-society. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:37 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Wonder Boys (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Tobey Maguire. Terrified his second novel won’t live up to the first and stumbling over his personal life, a writer takes a gifted student under his wing. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Tues. 6:05 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 8:50 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:30 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:40 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10:05 p.m.

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver. An Australian reporter betrays his friend and his lover in volatile 1965 Indonesia. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Yo fui violada (1976) Martha Elena Cervantes, Armando Silvestre. Una adolescente es drogada y abusada sexualmente por un villano, pero su madre se niega a aceptar la dura realidad que atraviesa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Wed. 7 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:20 p.m.

Young Ones (2014) Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult. In a future where water is scarce, a farmer defends his land and hopes to rejuvenate his parched soil. However, his daughter’s boyfriend schemes to steal the land for himself. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Your Love Never Fails (2011) ★★★ Elisa Donovan, Brad Rowe. Laura has to move to Texas with her daughter, Kelsey, when the girl’s dad files for joint custody, forcing Kelsey to confront the lifestyle and father she left behind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Mon. Noon AMC Wed. 9 a.m. Starz Fri. 10:49 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:05 a.m. Starz Sat. 6:19 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 1:18 a.m.

