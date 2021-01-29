What’s on TV Saturday plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Wendy Williams’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Holmes chats with Jackie Tohn, the host of the Netflix series “Best Leftovers Ever.” Also, on the menu are family meals from local restaurants KazuNori, Loqui and Uovo. 7:30 p.m. the CW
A Wild Year on Earth In the new episode “March - April: A Time of Renewal” longer days trigger dramatic events across the natural world. 8 p.m. BBC America
Fixer Upper The popular home remodeling/redecorating series hosted by Texans Chip and Joanna Gaines takes a look back at past seasons with three new episodes: “The Beginning,” “The Middle” and “The End” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live John Krasinski hosts this new episode with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly. 8:29 p.m. and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Austin City Limits The new episode “The Best of Spoon” offers highlights from the Austin alternative rock band Spoon’s appearances on the performance series. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Dr. Seema Yasmin, Viral BS Epidemiologist Seema Yasmin discusses misinformation disseminated during the COVID-19 pandemic. 7:15 a.m. C-SPAN2
Wendy Williams: What a Mess This new special follows up on the biographical drama airing tonight. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Keep Sharp Author Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age”) discusses brain health. (N) 10:30 p.m. C-SPAN2
SPORTS
College Basketball Clemson visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; Alabama visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Georgetown, 10 a.m. CBS; La Salle visits VCU, 10 a.m. NBCSP; Florida visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Auburn visits Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola Marymount visits San Diego, 2 p.m. FS Prime; Kansas visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Kentucky, 5 p.m. ESPN; Gonzaga visits Pepperdine, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN2
X Games 10 a.m. ABC; 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
College Football 2021 Senior Bowl, 11:30 a.m. NFL
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Janine Rubenstein. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Brian Deese, National Economic Council. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.). Host Dana Bash. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. The arrest of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny; the second weekend of protests over his detention; U.S./Russia relations: Alexander Gabuev, Carnegie Endowment for Peace; Julia Ioffe, GQ. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Kash Patel; Stephen Miller; Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.); Author Gordon G. Chang (“The Great U.S.-China Tech War”); Jonathan Ward, Atlas. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Cedric Richmond, advisor to President Biden. Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.). Mayor Francis Suarez (R-Miami). Janice K. Jackson, Chicago Public Schools. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Michael Osterholm, Biden Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board; Brian Deese, National Economic Council. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Republican Strategist Al Cardenas; James S. McDonnell; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Panel: Cecilia Vega; Mary Bruce; Rachel Scott; MaryAlice Parks. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Jared Bernstein, Council of Economic Advisers. Dr. Tom Inglesby. Professional rock climber and adventurer Emily Harrington. Panel: Guy Benson; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford, Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Progressive media: Elizabeth Bruenig, the New York Times; Briahna Joy Gray, “Bad Faith” podcast; David Weigel, the Washington Post. Covering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.): Tia Mitchell, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A journalist’s attempt to get through to conspiracy-minded Americans: Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times. Tomorrow’s newsrooms: Farai Chideya, Our Body Politic; Oliver Darcy, CNN. Upcoming retirement: Rick Davis, CNN. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mike Emanuel; Jason Chaffetz; Richard A. Fowler; Jonah Goldberg; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
Frank Buckley Interviews Director Bryan Fogel (“The Dissident”). (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes People reflect on family members they’ve lost to COVID-19; collecting DNA and medical data; genealogy firms and privacy concerns. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Wendy Williams: The Movie The new biographical drama profiles the popular syndicated talk show host. Ciera Payton portrays Williams while Morocco Omari stars as her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Snowkissed A New Yorker (Jen Lilley) who usually has no reason to leave Manhattan is sent by her employer to Canada where an adventurous local (Chris McNally) is her tour guide. Amy Groening, Rodrigo Beilfuss and Jay Koensgen also star in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Burden A young man (Garrett Hedlund) raised in a culture of racist hate in a small South Carolina town finds a path to redemption thanks to a compassionate Black preacher (Forest Whitaker) and a young woman (Andrea Riseborough) in director Andrew Heckler’s 2018 drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
Bloodshot Based on a Valiant Comics character, this 2020 superhero action movie stars Vin Diesel as a Marine who is killed in action then brought back to life with new superpowers by an organization that plans to use him as a weapon. Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eiza González, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce and Lamorne Morris also star. 9:54 p.m. Starz
Everything Must Go (2010) 8:30 a.m. FXX
A Time to Kill (1996) 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. POP
Batman (1989) 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1960) 9 a.m. TCM
Glory (1989) 9:16 a.m. and 4:49 p.m. Encore
The Bourne Identity (2002) 9:40 a.m. Freeform
Chronicle (2012) 9:40 a.m. HBO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 9:45 a.m. TMC
Taken (2008) 9:57 a.m. Starz
Apollo 13 (1995) 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Oh, God! (1977) 11 a.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 11:04 a.m. HBO
The Fighter (2010) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax
Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon POP
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 12:20 p.m. Freeform
Sicario (2015) 12:30 p.m. FX
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Batman Begins (2005) 12:30 p.m. TBS
On the Waterfront (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM
A Few Good Men (1992) 1 p.m. History
Good Will Hunting (1997) 1:04 p.m. Encore
The Jungle Book (2016) 1:15 p.m. TNT
Wedding Crashers (2005) 1:30 p.m. MTV
Men in Black (1997) 2 p.m. Starz
Speed (1994) 2 and 11 p.m. USA
Independence Day (1996) 2:10 p.m. HBO
Captain Blood (1935) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:55 p.m. Freeform
Starship Troopers (1997) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 3:30 p.m. Sundance
Beetlejuice (1988) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. TNT
Knocked Up (2007) 3:38 and 11:22 p.m. Bravo
The Rundown (2003) 4 p.m. A&E
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History
Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. VH1
Oliver! (1968) 4:02 p.m. KCET
John Wick (2014) 4:30 and 9 p.m. USA
Grease (1978) 5 p.m. KCOP
The Music Man (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Dark Knight (2008) 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Zombieland (2009) 5:35 p.m. Syfy
The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
American Hustle (2013) 6 p.m. Sundance
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. USA
Spider-Man (2002) 6:55 p.m. Encore
The Goonies (1985) 7:35 p.m. Syfy
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Stand and Deliver (1988) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Fighting With My Family (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 p.m. FX
Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TBS
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 8 p.m. TNT
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 8:30 p.m. IFC
The Last Samurai (2003) 9 p.m. Sundance
Precious (2009) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek 2 (2004) 10 p.m. TNT
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 p.m. AMC
The Late Show (1977) 11:30 p.m. TCM
The Good Lie (2014) 11:37 p.m. Cinemax
Braveheart (1995) 11:47 p.m. Starz
