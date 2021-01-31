What’s on TV Monday: ‘All American’ on the CW and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) starts feeling pressure on and off the field as the season’s first game approaches in this new episode. Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Taye Diggs and Samantha Logan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

9-1-1: Lone Star As a wildfire spreads across Texas, crew members from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 in this new episode of the spinoff series. 9 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship To promote the upcoming “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman pair each of the bakers with an adorable, adoptable puppy and challenge them to create a birthday cake that reflects their puppy’s life after adoption. 9 p.m. Food Network

30 Coins Fleeing from Santoro (Manolo Solo), Vergara (Eduard Fernández) hides among soldiers and war hospitals in Syria. Also, Elena (Megan Montaner) follows Roque (Antonio Velázquez) to Paris, where the coin finds its way back to her. Miguel Ángel Silvestre also stars in this new episode. (In Spanish, with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens In their new documentary “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement,” filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar look back at a grassroots movement in the 1970s and ‘80s, as secretaries banded together to create meaningful changes in the workplace. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Salisbury Poisonings CID officer Nick Bailey’s (Rafe Spall) condition worsens as Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) struggles to protect residents against the numerous deposits of Novichok being found across the city. Annabel Scholey also stars in this new episode.10 p.m. AMC

The Investigation A hit in its native Denmark, this six-part Scandinavian series delves into the real-life 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed after boarding a homemade submarine. (Subtitled-English) 10 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Basketball Duke visits Miami, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ibram X Kendi; Keisha N. Blain. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Quarterback Alex Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Josh Lucas. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Runaway Train”; Paul O’Sullivan Band; Leslie Odom Jr.; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Dr. Ian’s new book; intermittent fasting; psychology of dieting; at-home exercise plan. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says she lives in constant fear that something may cause her to die. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Rita Wilson performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Science teacher Bill Nye shows how to protect oneself from coronavirus; vaccine. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Remy Ma and Papoose (“Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jay Baruchel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; John Cena; Remi Wolf performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Post Malone; Mary Steenburgen; Matt Cameron. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rapper Russ. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Instant Family (2018) 8:40 a.m. Epix

Just Mercy (2019) 9:40 a.m. HBO

Apocalypse Now (1979) 10:10 a.m. Cinemax

Chaplin (1992) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Hitch (2005) 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 10:45 a.m. TMC

Neighbors (2014) 11 a.m. FX

Test Pilot (1938) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Selma (2014) Noon FXX

Ray (2004) 12:32 p.m. HBO

8 Mile (2002) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) 1 p.m. Freeform

Interstellar (2014) 1 p.m. FX

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 1:43 p.m. Starz

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform

Hidden Figures (2016) 3 p.m. FXX

Drumline (2002) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Transformers (2007) 3:05 and 11:04 p.m. TNT

Baby Boy (2001) 3:30 p.m. BET

Tootsie (1982) 3:42 p.m. Encore

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 4 p.m. Syfy

Long Shot (2019) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Fright Night (2011) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 5:25 p.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 5:42 p.m. Encore

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 6:35 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 7 p.m. Freeform

Thunderball (1965) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Score (2001) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 8 p.m. TMC

Starship Troopers (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 9 p.m. Freeform

Minority Report (2002) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 10:20 p.m. Starz

Up in the Air (2009) 10:50 p.m. HBO

