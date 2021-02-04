‘Bridgerton’ rebounds from Golden Globes snub, scoring two SAG Awards nominations

After being neglected Wednesday by the Golden Globes like the Duke of Hastings was by his father, the cast of bodice-ripping Netflix drama “Bridgerton” earned two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations Thursday.

The actors in the Shonda Rhimes-produced series were recognized in one of the day’s top categories — ensemble cast in a drama series — for their work in the refreshingly contemporary spin on Regency romance. They’re up against the cast of Netflix’s veteran British period drama “The Crown,” which was last year’s winner, “Ozark,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

Breakout star Regé-Jean Page was singled out with a nod for male actor in a drama series, giving his reformed rake Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, the recognition and love he rightly deserves.

Lady Whistledown and the ton would approve. Even SAG Awards nominations co-hosts Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins swooned over his inclusion.

Alas, Page’s costar and onscreen love interest Phoebe Dynevor, whose incomparable Daphne Bridgerton enlists him for a sham romance that turns into the real deal, was shut out again (though she’s technically nominated with the ensemble).

The nominations in the female actress in a drama category were spread over two shows, Netflix’s “The Crown,” and its dark series “Ozark.” Actresses Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Julia Garner and Laura Linney were the nominees.

Page, 31, is a newcomer in his category this year, as is Josh O’Connor, 30, who plays Prince Charles in “The Crown.” The two actors are up against repeat nominees and stalwart heavy hitters Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”). Bateman and Brown have each taken home the award, in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

“Bridgerton” which was viewed in 82 million households in its first four weeks, is touted as Netflix’s most successful original series in the history of the streaming service. The drama has already been renewed for a second season and was recognized with three NAACP Image Award nominations earlier this week.

“To all the royalty who see themselves more,” Page wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “To the power of stories that advance us all.”

On Thursday, “Bridgerton” showrunner Chris Van Dusen praised the cast and the show’s casting company.

“Could not be prouder of this entire dream team of a cast! Congratulations, fam! And a very special shout-out to the incomparable @kvhcasting,” Van Dusen wrote on Instagram. Dynevor and costar Nicola Coughlan also shared their glee on Instagram.