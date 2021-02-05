Here are the 2021 Super Bowl commercials with celebrity cameos (so far)



For Super Bowl LV fans who have little interest in the actual game and care more about its commercials, you’ve come to the right place.

After a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, even the big-game commercials are going to be a little different this year. Legacy advertisers such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Hyundai and Budweiser have opted out of advertising during Sunday’s game, pouring their cash into philanthropic efforts instead of splashy ad campaigns. But that left plenty of airtime for newcomers to the Super Bowl ad blitz.

One thing is certain: The stars are still coming out to play.

Fully represented this year as usual: the celebrity cameos that make the ads conversation starters — or occasionally a questionable move in the star’s career.

Sure, the flashy sales pitches are there too, and maybe a few tentpole movie and TV trailers, with 30-second spots during the game reportedly selling for $5.5 million or higher.

This year several advertisers contended with the unprecedented year we’ve lived through, making light of it or making room for somber PSAs, pandemic-related content and plugs for services that have kept us going. (Still, there’s no dearth of commercials for snack foods, alcohol and delivery services.)

Here’s a look at the 2021 commercials and the big-name talent that companies, listed alphabetically below, have enlisted to peddle their products. Several teasers for the full commercials have been released ahead of the big game, while other advertisers have already debuted the full ad and extended cuts.

Michael B. Jordan for Amazon’s Alexa

Post Malone and Cedric the Entertainer for Bud Light

2020 — as lemons — for Bud Light Seltzer

Shaggy, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Cheetos

Daveed Diggs and the Sesame Street gang for DoorDash

Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel for Doritos 3D

Marshawn Lynch, Peyton and Eli Manning and other NFL legends for Frito-Lay

Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina for General Motors

Amy Schumer for Hellman’s

Brad Garrett for Jimmy John’s

Maya Rudolph for Klarna

Lil Nas X for Logitech

Don Cheadle and a bunch of celebrity doppelgängers for Michelob Ultra

Serena Williams for Michelob Ultra

Dan Levy for M&M’s

John Cena for Mountain Dew

Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy

Tony and Candice Romo for Skechers

Dolly Parton for Squarespace

Lenny Kravitz for Stella Artois

Jason Alexander for Tide

Martha Stewart and John Travolta for Scotts Miracle-Gro

Mike Myers, Dana Carvey and Cardi B for Uber Eats