What’s on TV Monday: ‘Black Lightning’ returns on the CW
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) phone is stolen, Calvin and Dave (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) team up to get it back in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American After Layla (Greta Onieogou) urges Spencer (Daniel Ezra) to see a therapist, he tries to get to the root of his problems. Also, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is concerned about Simone’s (guest star Geffri Maya) behavior and tries to be supportive. Cody Christian and Alexandra Barreto also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola and Christina (Folake Olowofoyeku, Maribeth Monroe) unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law. Also, Bob (Billy Gardell) praises Douglas (Matt Jones) as a natural leader. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes an ’80s Hollywood star (guest star Lesley Ann Warren) — his favorite childhood icon — who is accused of murdering her husband 30 years earlier. The trial turns into a showdown between Mark and a flashy celebrity lawyer (guest star Jere Burns) who makes a complete mockery of the court. Also, Judge Laski (Paul McCrane) presides over Lola’s (Simone Missick) cases while she is on maternity leave. 9 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning The superhero series returns for its fourth and final season of adventures for high school counselor Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and his superhero alter ego. James Remar, Christine Adams and China Anne McClain also star. 9 p.m. the CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge each of the five bakers to create a giant cookie face with expressions like happy, sad, angry, surprised or excited. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ty Breaker “When Two Families Merge” (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) embarks on a dangerous and vital mission while Andre (Daveed Diggs) grapples with unexpected developments in his personal life in this new episode of the science fiction adventure. 9 p.m. TNT
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Independent Lens The new episode “Women in Blue” profiles women police officers in Minneapolis who seek gender equity as they redefine what it means to protect and serve against the backdrop of protests over police misconduct. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Salisbury Poisonings After several months the city begins to forget the crisis and heal — until a discarded perfume bottle is scavenged. Anne-Marie Duff, Johnny Harris and MyAnna Buring star in the third of the miniseries’ four episodes. 10 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
College Basketball SMU visits East Carolina, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Maryland, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. FS1
Women’s College Basketball Arizona visits Oregon, 4 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Connecticut, 4 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
2021 Australian Open Tennis First round, from Melbourne. 10 a.m., 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Nancy Armour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Katherine Heigl (“Firefly Lane”); Josh Kelley performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Phil Keoghan; Rebecca Breeds. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Misery; author Jenny Han; Al Roker; Meagan Good. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A live procedure; embarrassing patient questions; DIY home makeover; eating healthier. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Two women discovered their sister’s boyfriend’s bizarre double life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chrissy Teigen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Duane Chapman (“Dog the Bounty Hunter”) discusses his COVID-19 experience; microwave cheats. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Ray J and Trina; Rachel Lindsay (“Extra”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jay Pharoah. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Grohl; Joel Kinnaman; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Queen Latifah; Steven Yeun. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bill Burr; Justin Hartley. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Salma Hayek; Owen Wilson; the Weeknd performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jay Pharoah. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Bad and the Beautiful Kirk Douglas stars as a ruthless Hollywood producer who has suffered a reversal of fortune and seeks help from a director (Barry Sullivan), an actress (Lana Turner) and a writer (Dick Powell) — all of whom loathe him. Gloria Grahame and Walter Pidgeon also star in this dark 1952 drama. 5 p.m. TCM
I Feel Pretty Amy Schumer stars in this 2018 comedy as a young woman struggling with low self-esteem and poor body image who falls off an exercise bike and knocks herself out and awakens brimming with self-confidence and believing she’s a raving beauty. Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps also star. 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Bandslam (2009) 9 a.m. TMC
Cloverfield (2008) 10 a.m. AMC
Public Enemies (2009) 10 a.m. Encore
The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:15 a.m. Starz
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 11:50 a.m. HBO
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) Noon AMC
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 12:10 p.m. Epix
The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. Freeform
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 2 p.m. MTV
Before Sunrise (1995) 2:22 p.m. Cinemax
L.A. Confidential (1997) 2:25 p.m. Encore
Ziegfeld Girl (1941) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Ghost (1990) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
True Grit (2010) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Crash (2004) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Meddler (2015) 4:47 p.m. Encore
Face/Off (1997) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Finding Forrester (2000) 5:40 p.m. Starz
The Rover (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Ice Age (2002) 6:35 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 7 p.m. AMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Frozen (2013) 8 p.m. Encore
First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
In the Line of Fire (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
Dark Waters (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Glory (1989) 9:19 p.m. Starz
Monsters University (2013) 9:46 p.m. Encore
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
X-Men: First Class (2011) 10:55 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 11:03 p.m. AMC
Slow West (2015) 11:35 p.m. TMC
