Pedro Pascal celebrates his sister, Lux, after she comes forward as a trans woman

This is the way to support your family.

“Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal is celebrating his sister, actress Lux Pascal, after she publicly came forward as a transgender woman. On Tuesday, Pedro Pascal shared the latest cover of Chile’s Ya magazine, which spotlights his younger sister and reads “The Transition of Lux Pascal” in Spanish.

“Mi hermana,” Pascal wrote on Instagram, “mi corazón, nuestra Lux.” (In English, the sweet message translates to, “My sister, my heart, our Lux.”)

In the Ya profile, Lux Pascal discussed her journey and recalled opening up to her brother about her transition over FaceTime. According to the acting student, who is enrolled at Juilliard School in New York City, the “Wonder Woman 1984" actor played an “important” role in helping her come into her identity.

“Perfect,” she remembered her brother saying upon telling him she was happy to be trans, as translated from Spanish by People magazine. “This is incredible.”

In fact, Lux Pascal credited her entire family with supporting her, including when she previously came out to them as nonbinary, according to People. She also encouraged others to “speak out against transphobia, homophobia and racism.”

“For everyone in my family, my transition has been something very natural,” she told Ya. “As if it were something they expected to happen.”

In addition to her brother, Lux has also received celebratory messages from Pedro Pascal’s “Wonder Woman” and “Mandalorian” costars Gal Gadot and Amy Sedaris, respectively. Others who have rallied behind Lux Pascal include actors Fernando Guallar, Cristina Umaña, Paco León, Juan Pablo Raba and many more.

“Hello [everyone] ... I am evolving!” Lux Pascal wrote Monday on Instagram. “Follow me ... to learn more and follow the evolution. Tomorrow will be a very special day for me.”