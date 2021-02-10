What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Walker’ on The CW; Trump impeachment trial

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey). Also, Mary and Brenda (Zoe Perry, Melissa Peterman) live vicariously through Missy’s (Raegan Revord) first day of middle school. 8 p.m. CBS

Mr. Mayor An avocado shortage hits the city of Los Angeles where it hurts. Also, Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers the only thing that can help her fall asleep is listening to one of Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) presentations. Ted Danson also stars, with guest star Beau Bridges. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable in the spotlight after Captain James (Coby Bell) assigns her to run point on an investigation. Also, Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks with his brother (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns of some issues that came up while he was away. Kale Culley, Jeff Pierre and Violet Brinson also star. p.m. The CW

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Paul Reubens, Nicole Byer and Joel McHale. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish Ana (Francia Raisa) and Javi (Henri Esteve) find their relationship tested for the first time in this new episode. Also, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) keeps getting mixed messages from her new client, a bossy rapper and control freak (guest star Saweetie). 8 p.m. Freeform

Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and asks Sandra and Marcus (Kaliko Kauahi, Jon Barinholtz) to help him figure out what’s going on.

Ben Feldman, Nico Santos and Nichole Sakura also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) sinks into a depression after having to miss his daughter’s (Izzy G.) soccer game because of his dialysis appointment. Annaleigh Ashford also stars with guest stars Briga Heelan, Linda Lavin and David Anthony Higgins. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is furious when Adam (William Fichtner) makes a big-ticket purchase without talking to her first. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) has an unexpected reaction when her dentist (guest star Rob Brownstein) retires. Mimi Kennedy and Beth Hall also star, with guest stars Melody Butiu and Asante Jones. 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies The Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) unleashes more havoc than anyone expected, so the Super Squad bands together in this new episode. Leo Howard, Kaylee Bryant, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Chase Ken Jennings returns to the hot seat as three new contestants compete. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Unicorn While having fun in an escape room facility, Wade’s (Walton Goggins) embarrassing slip of the tongue creates an uncomfortable situation for Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea), but she has no way of leaving until they figure out how to escape. Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice Rebecca Breeds (“The Originals”) stars in this new thriller as FBI Agent Clarice Starling. The premiere picks up the action in 1993, one year after the events chronicled in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Michael Cudlitz (“The Kids Are Alright”), Nick Sandow (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kal Penn and Lucca de Oliveira also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Fast Foodies (N) 10:30 p.m. TRU



SPECIALS

Impeachment The second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump. 6 a.m. CNN (10 hrs.); MSNBC (9 hrs.)

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Clemson visits NC State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net

College Basketball UCLA visits Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Purdue visits Minnesota, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. ESPN.

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT

2021 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 10 a.m. ESPN2; third round, 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2

NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Vicky Nguyen; Dr. John Torres; Lara Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daniel Kaluuya; chef Ming Tsai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lana Condor. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Camila Alves McConaughey; Rosemary Shrager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Amanda Knox and her husband; Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); Ledisi performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Unfinished: A Memoir”); Giada De Laurentiis (“Bobby and Giada in Italy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “If the World Was Ending”; Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jason Biggs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Pets and COVID-19; better sex hacks; embarrassing health problems; carb cravings; power walking. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple talk to the police about accusations of abuse; body-cam footage is shown. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“Breaking News in Yuba County”); singer Jax. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Online dating red flags. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dawn-Lyen Gardner (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sienna Miller. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cardi B; Alex Moffat; Lang Lang performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin James; Kat Dennings; Mammoth WVH performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Annie Mumolo. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mila Kunis; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taraji P. Henson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8:19 a.m. Starz

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Beirut (2018) 8:42 a.m. Encore

Paranormal Activity (2007) 10 a.m. Showtime

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 10 a.m. TMC

Just Mercy (2019) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Searching (2018) 11 a.m. FXX

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 12:21 p.m. Encore

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Neighbors (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 12:53 p.m. Starz

While We’re Young (2014) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

The Wedding Singer (1998) 2 p.m. MTV

A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) 2 p.m. TCM

Soul Food (1997) 2:30 p.m. E!

Blockers (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Coming to America (1988) 3 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

True Grit (2010) 3 p.m. HBO

Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:06 p.m. Starz

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 3:15 p.m. Syfy

Grease (1978) 4:25 p.m. MTV

The Rover (2014) 4:50 p.m. TMC

Joker (2019) 4:55 p.m. HBO

Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Taken (2008) 5:40 p.m. Encore

First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. Showtime

Slow West (2015) 6:35 p.m. TMC

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount

Lover Come Back (1961) 7 p.m. TCM

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Syfy

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 8:26 p.m. Starz

The Thrill of It All (1963) 9 p.m. TCM

Logan (2017) 10 p.m. FX

Coach Carter (2005) 10:10 p.m. TMC

Boys’ Night Out (1962) 11 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 11:07 p.m. Starz

The Breakfast Club (1985) 11:30 p.m. Bravo

