What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Walker’ on The CW; Trump impeachment trial

SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) first day of college is derailed by his new philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey). Also, Mary and Brenda (Zoe Perry, Melissa Peterman) live vicariously through Missy’s (Raegan Revord) first day of middle school. 8 p.m. CBS
Mr. Mayor An avocado shortage hits the city of Los Angeles where it hurts. Also, Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers the only thing that can help her fall asleep is listening to one of Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) presentations. Ted Danson also stars, with guest star Beau Bridges. 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable in the spotlight after Captain James (Coby Bell) assigns her to run point on an investigation. Also, Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks with his brother (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns of some issues that came up while he was away. Kale Culley, Jeff Pierre and Violet Brinson also star. p.m. The CW
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Paul Reubens, Nicole Byer and Joel McHale. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish Ana (Francia Raisa) and Javi (Henri Esteve) find their relationship tested for the first time in this new episode. Also, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) keeps getting mixed messages from her new client, a bossy rapper and control freak (guest star Saweetie). 8 p.m. Freeform
Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and asks Sandra and Marcus (Kaliko Kauahi, Jon Barinholtz) to help him figure out what’s going on.
Ben Feldman, Nico Santos and Nichole Sakura also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
B Positive Drew (Thomas Middleditch) sinks into a depression after having to miss his daughter’s (Izzy G.) soccer game because of his dialysis appointment. Annaleigh Ashford also stars with guest stars Briga Heelan, Linda Lavin and David Anthony Higgins. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) is furious when Adam (William Fichtner) makes a big-ticket purchase without talking to her first. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) has an unexpected reaction when her dentist (guest star Rob Brownstein) retires. Mimi Kennedy and Beth Hall also star, with guest stars Melody Butiu and Asante Jones. 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies The Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) unleashes more havoc than anyone expected, so the Super Squad bands together in this new episode. Leo Howard, Kaylee Bryant, Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Chase Ken Jennings returns to the hot seat as three new contestants compete. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Unicorn While having fun in an escape room facility, Wade’s (Walton Goggins) embarrassing slip of the tongue creates an uncomfortable situation for Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea), but she has no way of leaving until they figure out how to escape. Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice Rebecca Breeds (“The Originals”) stars in this new thriller as FBI Agent Clarice Starling. The premiere picks up the action in 1993, one year after the events chronicled in “The Silence of the Lambs.” Michael Cudlitz (“The Kids Are Alright”), Nick Sandow (“Orange Is the New Black”), Kal Penn and Lucca de Oliveira also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Fast Foodies (N) 10:30 p.m. TRU
SPECIALS
Impeachment The second impeachment trial of former President Donald J. Trump. 6 a.m. CNN (10 hrs.); MSNBC (9 hrs.)
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Clemson visits NC State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Basketball UCLA visits Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Purdue visits Minnesota, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. ESPN.
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT
2021 Australian Open Tennis Second round, 10 a.m. ESPN2; third round, 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2
NHL Hockey The San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Vicky Nguyen; Dr. John Torres; Lara Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Daniel Kaluuya; chef Ming Tsai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lana Condor. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Camila Alves McConaughey; Rosemary Shrager. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lamar Odom. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Amanda Knox and her husband; Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); Ledisi performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Unfinished: A Memoir”); Giada De Laurentiis (“Bobby and Giada in Italy”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “If the World Was Ending”; Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jason Biggs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Pets and COVID-19; better sex hacks; embarrassing health problems; carb cravings; power walking. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple talk to the police about accusations of abuse; body-cam footage is shown. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“Breaking News in Yuba County”); singer Jax. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Online dating red flags. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dawn-Lyen Gardner (“Queen Sugar”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sienna Miller. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cardi B; Alex Moffat; Lang Lang performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Blake Shelton performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kevin James; Kat Dennings; Mammoth WVH performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Annie Mumolo. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mila Kunis; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Taraji P. Henson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 8:19 a.m. Starz
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 8:40 a.m. HBO
Beirut (2018) 8:42 a.m. Encore
Paranormal Activity (2007) 10 a.m. Showtime
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 10 a.m. TMC
Just Mercy (2019) 10:30 a.m. HBO
Searching (2018) 11 a.m. FXX
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 12:21 p.m. Encore
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Neighbors (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:35 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 12:53 p.m. Starz
While We’re Young (2014) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 2 p.m. MTV
A Girl, a Guy and a Gob (1941) 2 p.m. TCM
Soul Food (1997) 2:30 p.m. E!
Blockers (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
Coming to America (1988) 3 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
True Grit (2010) 3 p.m. HBO
Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 3:06 p.m. Starz
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 3:15 p.m. Syfy
Grease (1978) 4:25 p.m. MTV
The Rover (2014) 4:50 p.m. TMC
Joker (2019) 4:55 p.m. HBO
Girls Trip (2017) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Taken (2008) 5:40 p.m. Encore
First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. Showtime
Slow West (2015) 6:35 p.m. TMC
Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX
The Italian Job (2003) 7 p.m. Paramount
Lover Come Back (1961) 7 p.m. TCM
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
A League of Their Own (1992) 8 p.m. CMT
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. Syfy
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 8:26 p.m. Starz
The Thrill of It All (1963) 9 p.m. TCM
Logan (2017) 10 p.m. FX
Coach Carter (2005) 10:10 p.m. TMC
Boys’ Night Out (1962) 11 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 11:07 p.m. Starz
The Breakfast Club (1985) 11:30 p.m. Bravo
