What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; impeachment trial

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and his team investigate when Matty’s (Meredith Eaton) former mentor (guest star Robert Patrick) and his embassy staff are stricken with a potentially deadly illness. Also, Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) and Bozer (Justin Hires) work with Jerry Ortega (guest star Jorge Garcia, who played the same role in “Hawaii Five-0”) to infiltrate a Codex cell. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative self-cleaning bedding; a twist on a traditional Italian food; cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; a way to turn any can of beer into a draft beer experience. 8 p.m. ABC

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows The supernatural kids series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Magnum P.I. After a young man in dire need of emergency surgery for a bullet in his chest goes missing, his doctor (guest star Jay Ali) pleads with Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to find him before it’s too late. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Tim Kang also star in this new episode with guest stars Betsy Phillips and John Marshall Jones. 9 p.m. CBS

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Hip Hop Uncovered (Premiere) This new unscripted series profiles unsung heroes of hip-hop. 9 p.m. FX

Ancient Aliens In this double episode, William Shatner (“Star Trek”) talks with experts on the ancient astronaut theory, including former British Ministry of Defense investigator Nick Pope, rocket scientist Travis Taylor, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, Erich von Daniken, Giorgio Tsoukalos, David Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe and religious history experts. 9 p.m. History

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Impeachment The second impeachment trial of former President Trump. 6 a.m. CNN (8 hrs.); MSNBC (9 hrs.)



SPORTS

College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits VCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson (“Music”); Mariah Carey performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Stephen A. Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray John Cusimano. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Magic Johnson; Cookie Johnson; Gloria Estefan; Emilio Estefan; Glennon Doyle; Abby Wambach. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Katie Thurston (“The Bachelor”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Regina Hall (“Breaking News in Yuba County”); Jill Kargman; Lana Condor. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Just a Fool”; Kym Whitley; Matt James (“The Bachelor”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Intimacy in a pandemic. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A couple want their 68-year-old daughter to stand on her own two feet so they can retire in peace. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ciara and Russell Wilson; Jon Dorenbos performs magic; guest hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 can cause memory issues even for those who had mild or asymptomatic cases. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Meagan and La’Myia Good (“Death Saved My Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The second impeachment trial of former President Trump: Rachael Bade, Politico; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Phillip Rucker, the Washington Post; Rachel Scott, ABC. Guest moderator Jonathan Karl, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Markos Moulitsas, “The Daily Kos”; Steve Schmidt, the Lincoln Project. (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Lana Condor; Fireboy DML performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Duchovny; Elizabeth Olsen; Wright Thompson; Matt Cameron performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Machine Gun Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mary Holland. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Saint Maud Rose Glass wrote and directed this 2019 British psychological horror film starring Morfydd Clark (“His Dark Materials”) as a nurse who is shattered when she fails to save the life of a patient in her care. She relocates to an English seaside town where she calls herself Maud, becomes a devout Catholic and takes a job as a caregiver with a hospice service. She becomes obsessed with saving the soul of a cancer-stricken dancer (Jennifer Ehle) to whom she has been assigned. 8 p.m. Epix

How to Build a Girl Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) stars in this 2019 coming-of-age comedy as an aspiring teenage writer who lucks into a gig as a rock critic for a London music paper, reinventing herself in the process. Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”), Paddy Considine, Sarah Solemani and Laurie Kynaston also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Eighth Grade (2018) 8:15 and 7:25 p.m. Showtime

Soul Food (1997) 9 a.m. E!

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 9:02 a.m. Encore

Morris From America (2016) 10:30 a.m. TMC

Bachelor in Paradise (1961) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Shazam! (2019) 11 a.m. HBO

Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. MTV

Logan (2017) Noon FX

Working Girl (1988) 12:05 and 8 p.m. TMC

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 12:22 p.m. Starz

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Silk Stockings (1957) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 1 p.m. Syfy

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Cujo (1983) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Lady in White (1988) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Hours (2002) 2 p.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) 2:05 p.m. MTV

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:10 p.m. Starz

Furious 7 (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Enemy of the State (1998) 3 p.m. Syfy

Lincoln (2012) 3:20 p.m. HBO

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Walk the Line (2005) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

When Harry Met Sally ... (1989) 4 p.m. Showtime

Meet the Parents (2000) 5 p.m. E!

Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1

Black Rain (1989) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 6 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix

GoldenEye (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

West Side Story (1961) 7 p.m. TCM

Running Scared (1986) 7:10 p.m. Encore

Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. IFC

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Best in Show (2000) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Love, Simon (2018) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9 p.m. BBC America

Antwone Fisher (2002) 9 p.m. BET

Friday (1995) 9 and 11 p.m. Bravo

Thunderball (1965) 9 p.m. Ovation

How to Build a Girl (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime

Fences (2016) 9 p.m. TBS

Arthur (1981) 9:39 p.m. KCET

Marty (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM

The First Wives Club (1996) 10 p.m. TMC

End of Watch (2012) 10:32 p.m. Encore

Hustlers (2019) 10:45 p.m. Showtime

Jurassic Park (1993) 11:15 p.m. TNT

Crossing Delancey (1988) 11:30 p.m. TCM

The Missing (2003) 11:59 p.m. Starz

