What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; impeachment trial

SERIES
MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) and his team investigate when Matty’s (Meredith Eaton) former mentor (guest star Robert Patrick) and his embassy staff are stricken with a potentially deadly illness. Also, Taylor (Henry Ian Cusick) and Bozer (Justin Hires) work with Jerry Ortega (guest star Jorge Garcia, who played the same role in “Hawaii Five-0”) to infiltrate a Codex cell. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative self-cleaning bedding; a twist on a traditional Italian food; cool headwear designed to eliminate tension headaches; a way to turn any can of beer into a draft beer experience. 8 p.m. ABC
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows The supernatural kids series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Magnum P.I. After a young man in dire need of emergency surgery for a bullet in his chest goes missing, his doctor (guest star Jay Ali) pleads with Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) to find him before it’s too late. Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton and Tim Kang also star in this new episode with guest stars Betsy Phillips and John Marshall Jones. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Hip Hop Uncovered (Premiere) This new unscripted series profiles unsung heroes of hip-hop. 9 p.m. FX
Ancient Aliens In this double episode, William Shatner (“Star Trek”) talks with experts on the ancient astronaut theory, including former British Ministry of Defense investigator Nick Pope, rocket scientist Travis Taylor, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku, Erich von Daniken, Giorgio Tsoukalos, David Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe and religious history experts. 9 p.m. History
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Impeachment The second impeachment trial of former President Trump. 6 a.m. CNN (8 hrs.); MSNBC (9 hrs.)
SPORTS
College Basketball St. Bonaventure visits VCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Reese Witherspoon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Hudson (“Music”); Mariah Carey performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Stephen A. Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray John Cusimano. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Magic Johnson; Cookie Johnson; Gloria Estefan; Emilio Estefan; Glennon Doyle; Abby Wambach. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Katie Thurston (“The Bachelor”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Regina Hall (“Breaking News in Yuba County”); Jill Kargman; Lana Condor. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Just a Fool”; Kym Whitley; Matt James (“The Bachelor”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Intimacy in a pandemic. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A couple want their 68-year-old daughter to stand on her own two feet so they can retire in peace. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ciara and Russell Wilson; Jon Dorenbos performs magic; guest hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 can cause memory issues even for those who had mild or asymptomatic cases. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Meagan and La’Myia Good (“Death Saved My Life”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The second impeachment trial of former President Trump: Rachael Bade, Politico; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Phillip Rucker, the Washington Post; Rachel Scott, ABC. Guest moderator Jonathan Karl, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Panel: Markos Moulitsas, “The Daily Kos”; Steve Schmidt, the Lincoln Project. (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kenan Thompson; Lana Condor; Fireboy DML performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers David Duchovny; Elizabeth Olsen; Wright Thompson; Matt Cameron performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Mackie; Machine Gun Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mary Holland. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Saint Maud Rose Glass wrote and directed this 2019 British psychological horror film starring Morfydd Clark (“His Dark Materials”) as a nurse who is shattered when she fails to save the life of a patient in her care. She relocates to an English seaside town where she calls herself Maud, becomes a devout Catholic and takes a job as a caregiver with a hospice service. She becomes obsessed with saving the soul of a cancer-stricken dancer (Jennifer Ehle) to whom she has been assigned. 8 p.m. Epix
How to Build a Girl Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) stars in this 2019 coming-of-age comedy as an aspiring teenage writer who lucks into a gig as a rock critic for a London music paper, reinventing herself in the process. Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”), Paddy Considine, Sarah Solemani and Laurie Kynaston also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Eighth Grade (2018) 8:15 and 7:25 p.m. Showtime
Soul Food (1997) 9 a.m. E!
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 9:02 a.m. Encore
Morris From America (2016) 10:30 a.m. TMC
Bachelor in Paradise (1961) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 11 a.m. HBO
Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. MTV
Logan (2017) Noon FX
Working Girl (1988) 12:05 and 8 p.m. TMC
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 12:22 p.m. Starz
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Silk Stockings (1957) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 1 p.m. Syfy
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Cujo (1983) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Lady in White (1988) 1:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Hours (2002) 2 p.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 2 p.m. TMC
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) 2:05 p.m. MTV
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 2:10 p.m. Starz
Furious 7 (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Enemy of the State (1998) 3 p.m. Syfy
Lincoln (2012) 3:20 p.m. HBO
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Walk the Line (2005) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
When Harry Met Sally ... (1989) 4 p.m. Showtime
Meet the Parents (2000) 5 p.m. E!
Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 11 p.m. VH1
Black Rain (1989) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 6 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 6:25 p.m. Epix
GoldenEye (1995) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
West Side Story (1961) 7 p.m. TCM
Running Scared (1986) 7:10 p.m. Encore
Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. IFC
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Best in Show (2000) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Love, Simon (2018) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 9 p.m. BBC America
Antwone Fisher (2002) 9 p.m. BET
Friday (1995) 9 and 11 p.m. Bravo
Thunderball (1965) 9 p.m. Ovation
How to Build a Girl (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Fences (2016) 9 p.m. TBS
Arthur (1981) 9:39 p.m. KCET
Marty (1955) 9:45 p.m. TCM
The First Wives Club (1996) 10 p.m. TMC
End of Watch (2012) 10:32 p.m. Encore
Hustlers (2019) 10:45 p.m. Showtime
Jurassic Park (1993) 11:15 p.m. TNT
Crossing Delancey (1988) 11:30 p.m. TCM
The Missing (2003) 11:59 p.m. Starz
