What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Playing Cupid’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

A Wild Year On Earth The arctic ice sheets start to thaw and crash as the mass begins moving toward shore during July’s iceberg-calving season in the new episode “July-August: A Time of Migration.” Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey”) narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Regina King (“Watchmen”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Celebrating Black Excellence (N) 7 p.m. NBC



SPORTS

College Basketball Connecticut visits Xavier, 9 a.m. Fox; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Loyola-Chicago visits Drake, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest visits Florida State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Auburn visits Kentucky, 10 a.m. CBS; Tennessee visits LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Arizona, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Michigan State, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Kansas visits Iowa State, Noon ABC; Duke visits NC State, 1 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas visits Missouri, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 2 p.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Virginia, 3 p.m. ESPN; Gonzaga visits San Francisco, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Pacific visits Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Providence visits DePaul, 5 p.m. FS1; UNLV visits Boise State, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Daryn Carp. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union COVID-19: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. Impeachment: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The future of the Republican Party and American democracy in the wake of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial: Author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism”). Author David Frum (“Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic”). The pandemic’s new normal: Former CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden. What SolarWinds and the hack of a water treatment plant in Florida reveal about America’s vulnerability: Author Nicole Perlroth (“This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); Ric Grenell. Alan Dershowitz; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).(N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Kingdom. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. Heyward Donigan, Rite Aid. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Audie Cornish, NPR; former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.); Kasie Hunt; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC. James Patterson (“Walk in My Combat Boots”). Panel: Marc Thiessen; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What the Senate impeachment trial revealed about extremism: Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.). Right-wing media moves further to the right: Tina Nguyen, Politico. Turmoil at the New York Times: Noah Shachtman, Daily Beast. What went wrong with the “Caliphate” podcast: Erik Wemple, the Washington Post; Lorraine Ali, television critic, Los Angeles Times. China’s action against the BBC; Tony Maddox. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Jedediah Bila; Harold Ford Jr.; Ari Fleischer; pollster Frank Luntz; Chad Pergram. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Roman Holiday Audrey Hepburn stars in this 1953 romantic comedy as a princess who escapes from the restrictions of royal life and runs into a debonair gentleman (Gregory Peck) who happens to be a reporter. 5 p.m. TCM

Divergent In a future society where people are divided into factions based on their personalities, a young woman (Shailene Woodley) learns she will never fit into any one group, then uncovers a conspiracy to destroy those like her in this 2014 dystopian tale. Theo James, Kate Winslet, Ray Stevenson, Tony Goldwyn and Ashley Judd also star. 6 p.m. AMC

Pillow Talk Doris Day and Rock Hudson became America’s favorite romantic-comedy couple in this 1959 classic. Tony Randall and Thelma Ritter also star. 7:15 p.m. TCM

Death Saved My Life A successful marketing executive (Meagan Good) seems to have it all but in private her husband (Chiké Okonkwo) is controlling and mentally abusive. After she decides to leave and take their daughter, he threatens to kill her and she learns he has hired someone to it. La’Myia Good also stars in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Playing Cupid A middle-school teacher (Laura Vandervoort) assigns a class project in which her students get to create and run their own small business. One of the kids, a precocious 13-year-old (Mia Quaranta De La Rosa), decides to launch a matchmaking service and soon tries to pair her newly single father, David (Nicholas Gonzalez), with her favorite teacher in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Jurassic Park (1993) 8 a.m. TNT

Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. WGN America

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 9 a.m. FXX

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 9 a.m. Reelz

Gigi (1958) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Love, Simon (2018) 9:35 a.m. Freeform

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9:49 a.m. Starz

The Shape of Water (2017) 10 a.m. FX

Altered States (1980) 10:27 a.m. Cinemax

Drumline (2002) 10:30 a.m. HBO

Predator (1987) 10:47 a.m. Encore

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 11:35 a.m. TMC

Love & Mercy (2014) 11:40 a.m. Epix

The Green Mile (1999) Noon and 4:08 p.m. Bravo

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Noon and 9:30 p.m. CMT

Running Scared (1986) 12:37 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon (1987) 1 p.m. Showtime

Creed (2015) 2 p.m. BET

The Score (2001) 2 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

End of Watch (2012) 2:27 p.m. Encore

Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. E!

Dave (1993) 2:30 p.m. Pop

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 2:50 p.m. Showtime

Trainwreck (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Magnificent Obsession (1954) 3 p.m. TCM

Being John Malkovich (1999) 3 p.m. TMC

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) 3:45 p.m. TNT

Best in Show (2000) 4 p.m. KCET

The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. IFC

Crash (2004) 4:06 p.m. Cinemax

Bulworth (1998) 4:19 p.m. Encore

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 4:30 p.m. MTV

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 4:50 p.m. Epix

Antwone Fisher (2002) 5 p.m. BET

Roman Holiday (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

The Blues Brothers (1980) 5 p.m. TMC

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 5:35 p.m. Freeform

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 5:45 p.m. TBS

Divergent (2014) 6 p.m. AMC

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Little Women (2019) 6:09 p.m. Starz

Dunkirk (2017) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Everything Must Go (2010) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Clueless (1995) 7 p.m. CMT

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 7 and 11 p.m. IFC

Ghost (1990) 7 and 10 p.m. MTV

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 7 p.m. TNT

Pillow Talk (1959) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:40 p.m. Comedy Central

Beauty and the Beast (1991) 7:40 p.m. Freeform

Dead Poets Society (1989) 8 p.m. Epix

Girls Trip (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Death Saved My Life (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Ovation

Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) 9 p.m. AMC

Playing Cupid (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Goodbye Girl (1977) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Brave (2012) 9:45 p.m. Freeform

As Good as It Gets (1997) 9:45 p.m. Pop

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. Encore

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 11:50 p.m. Encore

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 11:50 p.m. Freeform

