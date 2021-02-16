What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Good Trouble’ on Freeform and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Contestants must transfer 250 pounds of slime eels into a container in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Riverdale After discovering that Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) has drastically cut the budget for Riverdale High School, Archie and Kevin (KJ Apa, Casey Cott) team up with Toni and Alice (Vanessa Morgan, Madchen Amick) to keep the school’s doors open. Also, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after she realizes that Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Masked Dancer The season finale takes a look back at the first season of the unscripted competition before the winner is revealed. 8 p.m. Fox

NOVA “Beyond the Elements: Life” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Chicago Fire A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide and Casey (Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer) searching for answers. 9 p.m. NBC

Nancy Drew Tensions are flaring between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her crew as they continue their fight against the Aglaeca, when Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes things worse by committing a blunder that could cost all of them their lives. Leah Lewis, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song The finale of the documentary series explores how the Black church expanded its reach to address social inequality and help the needy, from the Jim Crow South through the civil rights movement and to present day. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Advertisement

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

S.W.A.T. Following an ill-fated mission that ends in tragedy, each member of the SWAT team contends with emotional distress in this new episode. Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Rochelle Aytes and Lou Ferrigno Jr. star with guest star Lyndie Greenwood. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

For Life Aaron and Marie (Nicholas Pinnock, Joy Bryant) get threats as Aaron and his team pursue criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up a shooting. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

I Survived a Crime This new documentary series premiering with two episodes takes viewers inside the stress and trauma suffered by those who became victims of violent crimes or life threatening situations. 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) takes a job with a high-power defense lawyer as Jerod Murphy’s (guest star Blake Webb) case is on the line. Also, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) realizes she needs to reassess her relationship with Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) in the season premiere of the spinoff drama. 10 p.m. Freeform

Resident Alien When Harry (Alan Tudyk) travels to the Ute Reservation to help Asta’s (Sara Tomko) grandmother, he learns what it means to belong in this new episode of the quirky science fiction comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy



SPECIALS

Skyville Live: Gladys Knight & Guests Gladys Knight is joined by superstars Martina McBride and Estelle to perform classics, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” 10 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

SPORTS

College Basketball Texas Tech visits TCU, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits USC, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Miami Heat visits the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN; the Utah Jazz visits the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. NBCSP

Women’s College Basketball Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Vince Gill; Maren Morris; Ryan Hurd; Rissi Palmer; SZA. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Kamala Harris; Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Director Lee Daniels and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Dondré Whitfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sleeping better; online steals; a Moroccan chicken dinner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Legendary choreographer Laurieann Gibson (“Dance Your Dance”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Jason Biggs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Samantha Stark (“Framing Britney Spears”); former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft and her wife Priscilla. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jennifer Love Hewitt (“9-1-1"). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally; Jackie Tohn (“Best Leftovers Ever”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Dr. Drew Pinsky; prisoners and the vaccine; Nick Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil The names of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz have been used without permission to endorse CBD products. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”); Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The names of Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz have been used without permission to endorse CBD products. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); Catherine Brewton, Broadcast Music Inc. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Alison Brie; Pa Salieu performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Finneas performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Rosamund Pike; Nav and Gunna perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Post Malone; Mary Steenburgen; Matt Cameron. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Comic Marc Maron; Royal Blood performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Patton Oswalt. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

Princess O’Rourke (1943) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Advertisement

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:25 a.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 9:30 a.m. MTV

Magnolia (1999) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 10 a.m. Sundance

Advertisement

Identity (2003) 10:11 a.m. Encore

Zoolander (2001) 10:45 a.m. IFC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 11 a.m. FXX

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 11 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 11:45 a.m. Encore

Good Will Hunting (1997) 12:35 p.m. Starz

Gone Girl (2014) 1 p.m. FXX

48 HRS. (1982) 1:29 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Harriet (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO

Working Girl (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Swan (1956) 3 p.m. TCM

The Fly (1986) 3:09 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

First Reformed (2017) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America

Lethal Weapon (1987) 5 p.m. Showtime

Stars in My Crown (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 5:05 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man (2002) 5:15 p.m. Starz

The Hate U Give (2018) 6 p.m. FXX

Public Enemies (2009) 6:36 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Pawnbroker (1964) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 7 p.m. Showtime

Bumblebee (2018) 7:30 p.m. Epix

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 7:50 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Troy (2004) 8 and 11:30 p.m. BBC America

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Lincoln (2012) 8 p.m. HBO

In This Our Life (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

John Wick (2014) 10:08 p.m. USA

Superfly (1972) 11 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement