What’s on TV Thursday: ‘B Positive’ and ‘Young Sheldon’
SERIES
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Both episodes of the two-part documentary series are reaired. 7 and 9 p.m. KOCE
Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey, returning in a guest role) sends the boy into an emotional tailspin and Meemaw (Annie Potts) is not happy about it. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry also star with guest stars Wallace Shawn and Ed Begley Jr. 8 p.m. CBS
Mr. Mayor (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) then gets caught up in Walker’s old case, while August (Kale Culley) could blow his father’s cover. Jeff Pierre and Keegan Allen also star. 8 p.m. the CW
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Celebrity contestants Jennie Garth, Karamo Brown and Patton Oswalt play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish (N) 8 p.m. Freeform
B Positive After Drew (Thomas Middleditch) realizes he lost all his friends in the divorce with Julia (Sara Rue), Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to cheer him up by throwing a party and invites his dialysis group ( Briga Heelan, Terrence Terrell, David Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens). Linda Lavin also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teams up with Lt. Barek (Annabella Sciorra) and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs. 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW
The Chase Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter (“Jeopardy!”) in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Call Me Kat When Randi’s (Kyla Pratt) party-loving cousin comes to town Kat and Phil (Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan) beg her to let them come along for a night on the town. Lamorne Morris, Christopher Rivas and Azur-De also guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The Unicorn (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS
Last Man Standing Ed (Hector Elizondo) challenges Mike and Joe (Tim Allen, Jay Leno) to find the next classic car suitable for renovation. Jonathan Adams, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Nancy Travis and Krista Marie Yu also star. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) and the team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is pursuing a case against a fringe militia group. Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow and Devyn A. Tyler also star in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS
The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover This new episode documents the plans following the tricky landing on Mars. 8 p.m. National Geographic
The Vaccine: Conquering COVID Against the backdrop of a pandemic this new special takes a behind-the-scenes look at the race for a successful vaccine and the extraordinary scientific accomplishment it represents. 10 p.m. Discovery
The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream Activists gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington in 2020 on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 9 a.m. NBCSP; NC State at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. FS Prime
Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: Brazil versus Argentina, 1 p.m. FS1; United States versus Canada, 4 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Iowa visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN2;Rutgers visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Oregon, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1.
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s Semifinals, 10 a.m. ESPN2; 12:30 a.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs; Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Andra Day; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Blithe Spirit”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Laverne Cox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Drew Barrymore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Eric Christian Olsen; Daniela Ruah. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Author Chad Sanders (“Black Magic”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”); Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Jessie J’s “Price Tag”;Terry Bradshaw and Iain Armitage. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors COVID-19 and infertility; a healthy veggie egg bake; gratitude journal for better sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her 18-year-old daughter physically attacked her on multiple occasions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Neil Patrick Harris (“It’s a Sin”); the winner of “The Masked Dancer.” (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Robin Thicke; Keri Hilson and Deborah Joy Winans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Rami Malek; comic Bridget Everett; comic Jesus Trejo. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Tom Hanks; Meryl Streep; the Mountain Goats perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jodie Foster; Kelly Marie Tran; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Thomas Middleditch; Matt Cameron. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington; Phoebe Bridgers performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lily Rabe. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Bumblebee (2018) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
First Cow (2019) 9:10 a.m. TMC
Premium Rush (2012) 10:23 a.m. Encore
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:28 a.m. Sundance
Dumb and Dumber (1994) Noon MTV
Shazam! (2019) 12:05 p.m. HBO
Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Love, Simon (2018) 1 p.m. FX
Stage Door (1937) 1:30 p.m. TCM
The Missing (2003) 1:57 p.m. Starz
The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
Roxanne (1987) 2 and 9 p.m. Encore
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 2:20 p.m. HBO
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Black Rain (1989) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
42 (2013) 3 p.m. BET
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 3 p.m. TMC
The Front Page (1931) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Tender Trap (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 5 p.m. TMC
Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:11 p.m. Starz
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 7 p.m. TCM
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 7:18 p.m. Encore
Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Widows (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Starz
Brigadoon (1954) 9 p.m. TCM
American Psycho (2000) 10 p.m. Epix
The First Wives Club (1996) 10 p.m. TMC
Us (2019) 10:45 p.m. HBO
Clueless (1995) 11 p.m. CMT
The Band Wagon (1953) 11 p.m. TCM
Knocked Up (2007) 11:30 p.m. Bravo
