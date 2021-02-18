What’s on TV Friday: ‘Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy’
SERIES
MacGyver When sensitive intel falls into Codex’s hands Mac (Lucas Till) must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together in the moment to prevent the information being transmitted in this new episode of the rebooted adventure. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. the CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch high heels that are attractive and comfortable; a food storage solution; an accessory for women’s bathing suits; a successful sauce company. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must record lyrics and learn choreography as they perform on social media. Choreographer Jamal Sims guest judges and Anne Hathaway makes a virtual appearance in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. When Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is abducted, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) discovers it’s a retaliation related to one of his first cases. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC Detectives investigating a woman’s murder learn about her husband’s five other marriages and three dead wives and discover he has been on trial before in a case that resembles their own. 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Greg Frewin, Dyna Staats, Matt Marcy and Guilherme Silveira. 9 p.m. the CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode is set in California and features a prime rib sandwich at a place visited in the series’ first episode. There’s also a stop for sandwiches in Eagle Rock. 9 p.m. Food Network
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Belle Collective (N) 10 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy The family and friends, including Bill Burr, Colin Quinn, Kevin Hart, Jim Norton and others, look back on the late comic’s promising but sometimes fraught career.10 p.m. Comedy Central
SPORTS
College Basketball Saint Louis visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Toledo visits Buffalo, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits Boise State, 7 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Andra Day; Lee Daniels. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Wolfgang Van Halen; Liz Vaccariello. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Amanda Seyfried; Cherie Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Lou Diamond Phillips (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Radha Blank. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Storm Reid; Ross Butler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Beverly Peele discusses accusations against fashion designer Peter Nygard; Kai Bickle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”); Rita Ora. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Garrett Hedlund; Jake Hoot; Alison Sweeney. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Podcast host Annie F. Downs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A funeral escort says he’s being accused of impersonating a police officer. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Randy Jackson (“Name That Tune”); Dean Edwards. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Armie Hammer faces accusations of abuse and cannibalistic desires. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Washington and Judy Ho (“House of Ho”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic; school reopenings; the crisis in Texas and the cold war between the Trump and McConnell wings of the Republican party. Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Ed O’Keefe, CBS. Moderator: Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Cole Sprouse; Henry Hall performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Ingrid Andress performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kate Hudson; Dominique Fishback; Evanescence performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Pfeiffer; the Tenderloins; Baio performs; Matt Cameron performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Philanthropist Bill Gates; the Head and the Heart perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Instagram’s Adam Mosseri. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Ad Astra James Gray’s 2019 science fiction adventure stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his long-lost father (Tommy Lee Jones), who was part of a project that now threatens the solar system. Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Roxanne (1987) 8:18 a.m. Encore
Colorado Territory (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Living in Oblivion (1995) 9:32 a.m. Cinemax
The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Trading Places (1983) 10:09 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore
Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 10:28 a.m. Starz
Snatch (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Black Hawk Down (2001) 12:09 p.m. Encore
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax
Escape From New York (1981) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Baby Driver (2017) 1 p.m. FX
Bugsy (1991) 1:40 p.m. TMC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 2:05 p.m. Starz
The Badlanders (1958) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Apollo 13 (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Joker (2019) 5 p.m. HBO
Gun Crazy (1950) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Trek (2009) 5:30 p.m. IFC
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Score (2001) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax
Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Identity (2003) 5:58 p.m. Encore
Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. BBC America
Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 6:30 p.m. FX
Thelma & Louise (1991) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Minority Report (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation
Avalon (1990) 8 p.m. KCET
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP
Glory (1989) 8 p.m. Starz
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8:30 p.m. IFC
Tin Cup (1996) 9 p.m. Encore
Best in Show (2000) 10 p.m. KCET
The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix
GoldenEye (1995) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
No Country for Old Men (2007) 11:45 p.m. Showtime
