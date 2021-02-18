What’s on TV Friday: ‘Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver When sensitive intel falls into Codex’s hands Mac (Lucas Till) must scale a vertical cliff using only gear he can cobble together in the moment to prevent the information being transmitted in this new episode of the rebooted adventure. Tristin Mays, Justin Hires and Meredith Eaton also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops. (N) 8 p.m. the CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch high heels that are attractive and comfortable; a food storage solution; an accessory for women’s bathing suits; a successful sauce company. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants must record lyrics and learn choreography as they perform on social media. Choreographer Jamal Sims guest judges and Anne Hathaway makes a virtual appearance in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. When Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is abducted, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) discovers it’s a retaliation related to one of his first cases. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC Detectives investigating a woman’s murder learn about her husband’s five other marriages and three dead wives and discover he has been on trial before in a case that resembles their own. 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Greg Frewin, Dyna Staats, Matt Marcy and Guilherme Silveira. 9 p.m. the CW

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives This new episode is set in California and features a prime rib sandwich at a place visited in the series’ first episode. There’s also a stop for sandwiches in Eagle Rock. 9 p.m. Food Network

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Belle Collective (N) 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy The family and friends, including Bill Burr, Colin Quinn, Kevin Hart, Jim Norton and others, look back on the late comic’s promising but sometimes fraught career.10 p.m. Comedy Central



SPORTS

College Basketball Saint Louis visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Toledo visits Buffalo, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Utah State visits Boise State, 7 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Andra Day; Lee Daniels. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Wolfgang Van Halen; Liz Vaccariello. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Amanda Seyfried; Cherie Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lou Diamond Phillips (“Prodigal Son”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Radha Blank. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Storm Reid; Ross Butler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Beverly Peele discusses accusations against fashion designer Peter Nygard; Kai Bickle. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”); Rita Ora. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Garrett Hedlund; Jake Hoot; Alison Sweeney. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Podcast host Annie F. Downs. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A funeral escort says he’s being accused of impersonating a police officer. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Randy Jackson (“Name That Tune”); Dean Edwards. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Armie Hammer faces accusations of abuse and cannibalistic desires. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Washington and Judy Ho (“House of Ho”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic; school reopenings; the crisis in Texas and the cold war between the Trump and McConnell wings of the Republican party. Yasmeen Abutaleb, the Washington Post; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Ed O’Keefe, CBS. Moderator: Weijia Jiang, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nicole Kidman; Cole Sprouse; Henry Hall performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Ingrid Andress performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kate Hudson; Dominique Fishback; Evanescence performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michelle Pfeiffer; the Tenderloins; Baio performs; Matt Cameron performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Philanthropist Bill Gates; the Head and the Heart perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Instagram’s Adam Mosseri. 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Ad Astra James Gray’s 2019 science fiction adventure stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his long-lost father (Tommy Lee Jones), who was part of a project that now threatens the solar system. Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Roxanne (1987) 8:18 a.m. Encore

Colorado Territory (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Living in Oblivion (1995) 9:32 a.m. Cinemax

The Hate U Give (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Trading Places (1983) 10:09 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 10:28 a.m. Starz

Snatch (2000) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Black Hawk Down (2001) 12:09 p.m. Encore

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax

Escape From New York (1981) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Baby Driver (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Bugsy (1991) 1:40 p.m. TMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 2:05 p.m. Starz

The Badlanders (1958) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 3:50 p.m. Epix

Apollo 13 (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Joker (2019) 5 p.m. HBO

Gun Crazy (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 5:30 p.m. IFC

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5:45 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Score (2001) 5:55 p.m. Cinemax

Pleasantville (1998) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Identity (2003) 5:58 p.m. Encore

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. BBC America

Thor (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 6:30 p.m. FX

Thelma & Louise (1991) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Minority Report (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation

Avalon (1990) 8 p.m. KCET

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 8 p.m. POP

Glory (1989) 8 p.m. Starz

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 8:30 p.m. IFC

Tin Cup (1996) 9 p.m. Encore

Best in Show (2000) 10 p.m. KCET

The Avengers (2012) 10:05 p.m. Epix

GoldenEye (1995) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

No Country for Old Men (2007) 11:45 p.m. Showtime

