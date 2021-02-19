What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’
SERIES
A Wild Year On Earth “September - October” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) hosts with musical guest Bad Bunny. (N) 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
The Bill Gates Interview Anderson Cooper talks to Bill about the current state of the coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and climate change in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN
Long Island Serial Killer This new special, airing as a companion piece to the 2021 TV docudrama “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice” (see below), documents law enforcement efforts to solve the case of the Long Island Serial Killer. 10 p.m. Lifetime
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Burnley versus West Brom, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Everton, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Basketball Arizona visits USC, 3 p.m. Fox; Arizona State visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Michigan State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Tech visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Miami, 9 a.m. FS Prime; La Salle visits Saint Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Kentucky visits Tennessee, 10 a.m. CBS; Connecticut visits Villanova, 10 a.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Missouri visits South Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN2; NC State visits Wake Forest, 11 a.m. FS Prime; George Mason visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; West Virginia visits Texas, Noon ABC; Illinois visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Auburn visits LSU, 1 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits Richmond, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Louisville visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits St. John’s, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Duke, 5 p.m. ESPN; San Diego visits Gonzaga, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball Creighton visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga visits San Diego, 2 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey Vegas Golden Knights versus Colorado Avalanche, Noon NBC; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s Final, 12:30 a.m. ESPN
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Fareed Zakaria GPS What does “America is back” mean? Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Peter Beinart, the Atlantic; author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”). Lessons from crisis in Texas: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. Rebounding from a global crisis: Annie Lowery, the Atlantic. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Former White House Advisor Stephen Miller. Kash Patel. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Mayor Betsy Price (R-Fort Worth). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers. Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Panel: Cornell Belcher; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.); Susan Page; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Leah Wright Rigueur; Margaret Hoover. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Bill Gates. Panel: Josh Holmes, Cavalry; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How the Texas crisis was covered: Emily Ramshaw; Bill Carter; Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post. Facebook blocks news sharing in Australia: Steven Guilbeault, member of the Canadian parliament; Jeff Jarvis, BuzzMachine. Fact-checking in the post-Trump era: Daniel Dale; Angie Drobnic Holan, PolitiFact. What the news media is getting wrong about COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Dr. Leana Wen. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Will Cain; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Oliver North; Larry Kudlow. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Threats against federal judges; a prosecutor says he has evidence to convict Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of war crimes; the QAnon conspiracy movement. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Rush Limbaugh: His Words An in-depth look at the radio personality’s life and his impact on American society. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News; 8 p.m. Fox Business
On Assignment With Richard Engel COVID Mutants: Dr. Anthony Fauci; Ugur Sahin, BioNTech; Devi Sridhar, University of Edinburgh; ICU Nurse Lisa Malpiedi, University Hospital Coventry, United Kingdom; epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, MRC Centre for Outbreak Analysis and Modelling; Dr. Richard Lessells; Dr. Naomi Park, the Sanger Institute; Jeremy Farrar, Wellcome. (N) 7 p.m. MSNBC
MOVIES
Sidney Poitier films The first Black performer to win an Academy Award for lead actor turns 94 today, and TCM is airing two of his 1962 films: “Lilies of the Field,” 5 p.m. and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” 7 p.m.
12 Strong In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, Capt. Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth) leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take on the Taliban and Al Qaeda in this 2018 drama directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Geoff Stults and Thad Luckinbill also star. 8 p.m. AMC
Argo Ben Affleck directs and stars in this 2012 fact-based story of a CIA effort to get several American diplomats out of Iran during the late-1970s hostage crisis. Alan Arkin, John Goodman and Bryan Cranston also star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice Kim Delaney stars in this 2021 docudrama as Mari Gilbert, who embarked on a search for the truth about what really happened to her daughter (Katharine Isabelle), who disappeared on Long Island. Gilbert pressures the local police for answers and the investigation turns up the bodies of 19 young women in shallow graves in Jones Beach State Park. 8 p.m. Lifetime (A follow up special follows at 10, see above)
Mix Up in the Mediterranean Jeremy Jordan pulls double duty in this 2021 romantic comedy playing a pair of twin brothers, one a celebrated big-city chef, the other a cook at his family-run diner in Alaska. Jessica Lowndes and Callum Blue also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Hate U Give (2018) 8 a.m. FX
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:20 a.m. Epix
Bolt (2008) 9 a.m. Freeform
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. Paramount
Patriot Games (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime
Mad Love (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
Tin Cup (1996) 9:10 a.m. Encore
Minority Report (2002) 9:30 a.m. Ovation
Soul Food (1997) 10 a.m. E!
Rush (2013) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax
Shadow of a Doubt (1943) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11 a.m. Showtime
Ghost (1990) 11 a.m. TMC
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11:40 a.m. and 7:55 p.m. Paramount
Double Jeopardy (1999) 11:45 a.m. POP
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) Noon and 10 p.m. CMT
Wedding Crashers (2005) Noon and 8 p.m. MTV
The Guns of Navarone (1961) 12:15 p.m. TCM
8 Mile (2002) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 12:30 p.m. TBS
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 12:56 p.m. Encore
Skyfall (2012) 1 p.m. IFC
Apollo 13 (1995) 1 p.m. Ovation
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1:05 p.m. Freeform
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2:20 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Contact (1997) 2:20 p.m. POP
Glory (1989) 2:30 p.m. Starz
The Cooler (2003) 2:40 p.m. Epix
Breakdown (1997) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM
Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. TMC
True Grit (2010) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Avalon (1990) 4 p.m. KCET
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4 p.m. IFC
Spontaneous (2020) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
American Gangster (2007) 4:30 p.m. TNT
Transformers (2007) 4:45 p.m. TBS
Men in Black (1997) 4:58 p.m. Encore
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 5 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC
Inside Out (2015) 5:15 p.m. Freeform
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10:45 p.m. MTV
Friday (1995) 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. E!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. A&E
The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. VH1
Shrek (2001) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
In the Line of Fire (1993) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. A&E
Detroit (2017) 8 p.m. BET
Wonder Boys (2000) 8 p.m. Epix
Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS
Menace II Society (1993) 9 p.m. VH1
Zootopia (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9:30 p.m. FX
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Malcolm X (1992) 10:45 p.m. TNT
Chaplin (1992) 11 p.m. Epix
Platoon (1986) 11 p.m. Sundance
Diner (1982) 11 p.m. TCM
Dope (2015) 11 p.m. VH1
Starship Troopers (1997) 11:30 p.m. Encore
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 11:30 p.m. HBO
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:37 p.m. Starz
Zoolander (2001) 11:45 p.m. IFC
