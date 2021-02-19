What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘Mix Up in the Mediterranean’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

A Wild Year On Earth “September - October” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) hosts with musical guest Bad Bunny. (N) 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator (N) 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

The Bill Gates Interview Anderson Cooper talks to Bill about the current state of the coronavirus, the vaccine rollout and climate change in this new special. 6 p.m. CNN

Long Island Serial Killer This new special, airing as a companion piece to the 2021 TV docudrama “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice” (see below), documents law enforcement efforts to solve the case of the Long Island Serial Killer. 10 p.m. Lifetime



SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Burnley versus West Brom, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Everton, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Basketball Arizona visits USC, 3 p.m. Fox; Arizona State visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Michigan State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Tech visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Miami, 9 a.m. FS Prime; La Salle visits Saint Joseph’s, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Kentucky visits Tennessee, 10 a.m. CBS; Connecticut visits Villanova, 10 a.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Missouri visits South Carolina, 11 a.m. ESPN2; NC State visits Wake Forest, 11 a.m. FS Prime; George Mason visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; West Virginia visits Texas, Noon ABC; Illinois visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Auburn visits LSU, 1 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBA, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Duquesne visits Richmond, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Louisville visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Iowa State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits St. John’s, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Duke, 5 p.m. ESPN; San Diego visits Gonzaga, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Basketball Creighton visits DePaul, 11 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga visits San Diego, 2 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey Vegas Golden Knights versus Colorado Avalanche, Noon NBC; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 6 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Lakers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s Final, 12:30 a.m. ESPN

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Andrea Boehlke. (N) 9 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 6, 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Fareed Zakaria GPS What does “America is back” mean? Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; Peter Beinart, the Atlantic; author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”). Lessons from crisis in Texas: Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, Texas Tech University. Rebounding from a global crisis: Annie Lowery, the Atlantic. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Former White House Advisor Stephen Miller. Kash Patel. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Mayor Betsy Price (R-Fort Worth). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers. Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Panel: Cornell Belcher; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.); Susan Page; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Leah Wright Rigueur; Margaret Hoover. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Bill Gates. Panel: Josh Holmes, Cavalry; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How the Texas crisis was covered: Emily Ramshaw; Bill Carter; Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post. Facebook blocks news sharing in Australia: Steven Guilbeault, member of the Canadian parliament; Jeff Jarvis, BuzzMachine. Fact-checking in the post-Trump era: Daniel Dale; Angie Drobnic Holan, PolitiFact. What the news media is getting wrong about COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Dr. Leana Wen. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Oliver North; Larry Kudlow. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Threats against federal judges; a prosecutor says he has evidence to convict Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of war crimes; the QAnon conspiracy movement. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Rush Limbaugh: His Words An in-depth look at the radio personality’s life and his impact on American society. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News; 8 p.m. Fox Business

On Assignment With Richard Engel COVID Mutants: Dr. Anthony Fauci; Ugur Sahin, BioNTech; Devi Sridhar, University of Edinburgh; ICU Nurse Lisa Malpiedi, University Hospital Coventry, United Kingdom; epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, MRC Centre for Outbreak Analysis and Modelling; Dr. Richard Lessells; Dr. Naomi Park, the Sanger Institute; Jeremy Farrar, Wellcome. (N) 7 p.m. MSNBC

MOVIES

Sidney Poitier films The first Black performer to win an Academy Award for lead actor turns 94 today, and TCM is airing two of his 1962 films: “Lilies of the Field,” 5 p.m. and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” 7 p.m.

12 Strong In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, Capt. Mitch Nelson (Chris Hemsworth) leads a U.S. Special Forces team into Afghanistan to take on the Taliban and Al Qaeda in this 2018 drama directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. Michael Shannon, Michael Pena, Geoff Stults and Thad Luckinbill also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Argo Ben Affleck directs and stars in this 2012 fact-based story of a CIA effort to get several American diplomats out of Iran during the late-1970s hostage crisis. Alan Arkin, John Goodman and Bryan Cranston also star. 8 p.m. HBO

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice Kim Delaney stars in this 2021 docudrama as Mari Gilbert, who embarked on a search for the truth about what really happened to her daughter (Katharine Isabelle), who disappeared on Long Island. Gilbert pressures the local police for answers and the investigation turns up the bodies of 19 young women in shallow graves in Jones Beach State Park. 8 p.m. Lifetime (A follow up special follows at 10, see above)

Mix Up in the Mediterranean Jeremy Jordan pulls double duty in this 2021 romantic comedy playing a pair of twin brothers, one a celebrated big-city chef, the other a cook at his family-run diner in Alaska. Jessica Lowndes and Callum Blue also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Hate U Give (2018) 8 a.m. FX

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8:20 a.m. Epix

Bolt (2008) 9 a.m. Freeform

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. Paramount

Patriot Games (1992) 9 a.m. Showtime

Mad Love (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

Tin Cup (1996) 9:10 a.m. Encore

Minority Report (2002) 9:30 a.m. Ovation

Soul Food (1997) 10 a.m. E!

Rush (2013) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 11 a.m. Showtime

Ghost (1990) 11 a.m. TMC

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11:40 a.m. and 7:55 p.m. Paramount

Double Jeopardy (1999) 11:45 a.m. POP

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) Noon and 10 p.m. CMT

Wedding Crashers (2005) Noon and 8 p.m. MTV

The Guns of Navarone (1961) 12:15 p.m. TCM

8 Mile (2002) 12:17 p.m. Cinemax

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 12:30 p.m. TBS

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 12:56 p.m. Encore

Skyfall (2012) 1 p.m. IFC

Apollo 13 (1995) 1 p.m. Ovation

Kung Fu Panda (2008) 1:05 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2:20 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Contact (1997) 2:20 p.m. POP

Glory (1989) 2:30 p.m. Starz

The Cooler (2003) 2:40 p.m. Epix

Breakdown (1997) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM

Hitch (2005) 3 p.m. TMC

True Grit (2010) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Avalon (1990) 4 p.m. KCET

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. History

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4 p.m. IFC

Spontaneous (2020) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

American Gangster (2007) 4:30 p.m. TNT

Transformers (2007) 4:45 p.m. TBS

Men in Black (1997) 4:58 p.m. Encore

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 5 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC

Inside Out (2015) 5:15 p.m. Freeform

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10:45 p.m. MTV

Friday (1995) 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. E!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. A&E

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. VH1

Shrek (2001) 7:20 p.m. Freeform

In the Line of Fire (1993) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. A&E

Detroit (2017) 8 p.m. BET

Wonder Boys (2000) 8 p.m. Epix

Ready Player One (2018) 8 p.m. TBS

Menace II Society (1993) 9 p.m. VH1

Zootopia (2016) 9:25 p.m. Freeform

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 9:30 p.m. FX

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Malcolm X (1992) 10:45 p.m. TNT

Chaplin (1992) 11 p.m. Epix

Platoon (1986) 11 p.m. Sundance

Diner (1982) 11 p.m. TCM

Dope (2015) 11 p.m. VH1

Starship Troopers (1997) 11:30 p.m. Encore

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 11:30 p.m. HBO

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 11:37 p.m. Starz

Zoolander (2001) 11:45 p.m. IFC

