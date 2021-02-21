Watch Britney Spears offer Ted Cruz, Gina Carano a place to apologize on ‘SNL’

Last night, “Saturday Night Live” kicked off with a sketch featuring Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) as a talk show host offering embattled celebs a place to apologize for their public missteps.

Spears’ show, “Oops, You Did It Again,” welcomed Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson) and actress Gina Carano (Cecily Strong), who all made headlines last week for various misdeeds.

First up was Cruz, who was there to apologize for abandoning his constituents for Cancún in a week when the state battled a crisis brought on by a deadly winter storm and widespread power failures. “I’m in a little bit of hot water, which I’m told no one in Texas has,” he told Spears sheepishly.

On Wednesday, Cruz traveled to Mexico with his wife and daughters for a family vacation, at one point blaming his daughters for the trip, saying “wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

The “SNL” skit had Spears informing Cruz that many people online were calling him a coward. His reply: “Let me ask you this, would a coward have the cojones to blame his actions on his young daughters? The whole trip was the girls’ idea.”

“Well, as someone who was often blamed for other people’s problems at a young age, maybe leave your daughters out of it because it could really mess with their heads,” replied Spears to audience applause.

Next up on the “SNL” apology tour was Davidson as Cuomo; the governor received backlash for undercounting nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They were counted as hospital deaths, which is basically what happens at Disney World,” he said. “We just did the Disney thing, all right?”

Finally, Strong as former “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano joined the skit to apologize for comparing the plight of conservatives in Hollywood to people living in Nazi Germany. “I never would’ve made that Nazi comparison,” she said, “if I’d known everyone was going to be such a Nazi about it.”

“Do you feel like you are a victim of cancel culture?” Spears asked.

“Yeah absolutely,” said Carano. “And I was canceled by Disney? Disney is the moral high ground? Have you heard Br’er Rabbit’s accent on the Splash Mountain ride recently?”

“Well, if you die on it, they’re gonna move the body,” Cuomo reminded her.