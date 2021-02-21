What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborbood’; ‘Beartown’ premieres

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) finds out that Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) hasn’t seen a physician in nearly a decade and insists that he schedule a physical. The doctor (Michael Gladis) tells him it’s time for a routine colonoscopy . 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) heads to the family cabin where he is surprised by his friends. Everyone seems to have fun, until secrets come out. Chelsea Tavares, Bre-Z and Taye Diggs also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor The finalists’ families arrive in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Bob Hearts Abishola (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Emily (Jessica Camacho) squares off against Sam (Audrey Corsa) in the courtroom over an emotionally charged case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father. Also, due to financial pressure, Rachel (Ryan Michelle Bathe) stays at Mark and Amy’s (Wilson Bethel, Lindsey Gort) place, where an old flame gets rekindled. Juan Carlos Cantu and Kearran Giovanni guest star in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 9 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Black Lightning A therapy session leaves Jefferson (Cress Williams) feeling more lost, but Lynn (Christine Adams) has a breakthrough. Also, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues taking care of Grace (Chantal Thuy), who remains in a coma. China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Host Ali Khan welcomes 11 new competitors in the season premiere of this unscripted culinary competition. In each episode judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman decide which contenders move forward. 9 p.m. Food Network

Beartown When a small-town junior ice-hockey team in Sweden has a shot at winning the national semifinals, their local community rallies behind the teenage boys in this new imported drama. The large cast includes Ulf Stenberg, Aliette Opheim, Tobias Zilliacus, Miriam Ingrid and Oliver Dufåker. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO

Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer Layton and Miss Audrey (Daveed Diggs, Lena Hall) make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford (Sean Bean) has his own plans in this new episode of the dystopian series. 9 p.m. TNT

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor When a vicious cyberattack hits the hospital, threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea (Paige Spara) seeks a way to outwit the hackers in this new episode of the medical drama. Freddie Highmore and Antonia Thomas also star with guest stars Bria Samoné Henderson, Brian Marc and Noah Galvin. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new documentary “Mr. Soul!” profiles Ellis Haizlip, creator of the public television series “Soul!” in 1968, to promote the Black Arts Movement. 10 p.m. KOCE



SPORTS

College Basketball Stanford visits USC, 6 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 3 p.m. FS Prime. Also, Syracuse visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon State visits Utah, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s College Basketball Creighton visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Stanford, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”); Cuban cuisine; Chesca performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Sam Cooke’s “Bring It on Home to Me”; Cookie Monster; Kenan Thompson; Amy Brenneman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Lactation specialist Pauline Sakamoto explains why bodybuilders are using breast milk. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A funeral escort accused of impersonating a police officer could face up to 85 years in prison. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Staying safe after COVID-19 vaccination; Randy Jackson discusses his health. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Wanda Sykes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shailene Woodley; Henry Louis Gates Jr.; Kenice Mobley. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bill Gates; the Tune-Yards perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Pete Buttigieg; the Hold Steady performs; Raghav Mehrotra performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Star (1952) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

Identity (2003) 10:03 a.m. Encore

Adam’s Rib (1949) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11 a.m. AMC

Everest (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Instant Family (2018) 11:45 a.m. Epix

The Hours (2002) Noon Showtime

Two-Faced Woman (1941) Noon TCM

Hero (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The Karate Kid (1984) 1 p.m. Sundance

Changing Lanes (2002) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Father of the Bride (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992) 2 p.m. BBC America

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 2 p.m. Showtime

First Reformed (2017) 2 p.m. TMC

Father’s Little Dividend (1951) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Beetlejuice (1988) 4 p.m. Syfy

Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. TMC

Rain Man (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Enemy of the State (1998) 6 p.m. Syfy

Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TNT

L.A. Confidential (1997) 6:39 p.m. Encore

Argo (2012) 6:55 p.m. HBO

East of Eden (1955) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. Paramount

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 9:45 p.m. TCM

The Missing (2003) 10:28 p.m. Starz

The Firm (1993) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Unfaithful (2002) 10:50 p.m. HBO

Ad Astra (2019) 11:20 p.m. Cinemax

