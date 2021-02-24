What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Call Me Kat’ on Fox; ‘Young Sheldon’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon and his dad (Iain Armitage, Lance Barber) dine with President Hagemeyer (Wendie Malick) and a university benefactor (Dave Foley). Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) gives Missy (Raegan Revord) some brotherly advice when Mary (Zoe Perry) won’t let her go to the school dance and Dale and June (Craig T. Nelson, Reba McEntire) convince Meemaw (Annie Potts) to attend their son’s wedding. 8 p.m. CBS

Mr. Mayor Neil’s (Ted Danson) plan to save the city money on palm tree maintenance meets unexpected resistance. Also, Tommy and Mikaela (Mike Cabellon, Vella Lovell) don’t believe Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) when he announces that he’s going to be a father. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The chefs receive a surprise phone call from chef Gordon Ramsay informing them that there is no dinner service but someone will still be going home in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots The round of 32 concludes. 8 p.m. Discovery

Grown-ish Vivek (Jordan Buhat) has a new and different experience with Heidi (Kirrilee Berger) while Doug and Aaron (Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson) make an effort to modify their views when it comes to masculinity and sexuality. Also, Junior (Marcus Scribner) turns up to fight for Sky (Halle Bailey). 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

B Positive Drew and Gina (Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford) think of their future after Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) unexpectedly gets a call notifying him that he will soon get a new kidney. Sara Rue, Kether Donohue, Briga Heelan and Linda Lavin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) invents a line of mocktails for Adam’s (William Fichtner) bar. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) is attracted to Bonnie’s therapist (recurring guest star Rainn Wilson). Tyne Daly also guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

The Chase James Holzhauer. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) deals with nerves over her first date with Oscar (Christopher Rivas) in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. Fox

Floribama Shore (season premiere) When their yearly vacation at the beach is upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the cast heads for the mountains of Montana. 9 p.m. MTV

The Unicorn Natalie (Makenzie Moss) realizes that memories of her mother are starting to fade, as Michelle and Delia (Maya Lynne Robinson, Michaela Watkins) arrange a memorial in honor of Wade’s (Walton Goggins) late wife. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller and Ruby Jay also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Last Man Standing In the COVID-19 pandemic Mike and Kristin (Tim Allen, Amanda Fuller) must make some tough business decisions involving Outdoor Man. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Hustler (season finale) 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Fast Foodies James Van Der Beek challenges the chefs to re-create, then remix an iconic Californian burger. 10:30 p.m. TRU

She’s the Boss This new unscripted comedy revolves around the family life of jet-setting entrepreneur Nicole Walters, who runs a multimillion-dollar marketing empire while her husband — a full partner in raising their three adopted daughters — works from home as a lawyer. 10:30 p.m. USA

Baroness von Sketch Show Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen return tonight for the final season of the comedy sketch show. 12:30 a.m. IFC

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Pittsburgh visits NC State, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Advertisement

College Basketball Iowa visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Western Kentucky visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona State, 4 p.m. FS1; Ohio State visits Michigan State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Boise State visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS1; Washington State visits Arizona, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”); Melissa Clark. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Eddie Murphy and Bella Murphy; Melissa King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Chiklis (“Coyote”); chef Beau MacMillan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Peña (“Tom and Jerry”); Jay-Z’s stylist, June Ambrose. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Evelyn Lozada (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Michael K. Williams (“Body Brokers”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”); Ben and Erin Napier (“Home Town”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kimberly Schlapman; Dr. Judy Ho; psychotherapist Joanna Kleinman; Gregg Clunnis. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A woman claims her husband has been unfaithful. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jane Fonda (“9to5: the Story of a Movement”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The Lori Vallow investigation; Chad Daybell accusations; Maureen McCormick (“The Brady Bunch”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Former NFL player Terrell Owens. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kevin James. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Murphy; Eve Hewson; the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Regina King; Vic Mensa and Wyclef Jean perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Steve Harvey; Michael Peña; Ava Max performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Spade; Jason Mantzoukas; Raghav Mehrotra. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jodie Foster; Holly Humberstone performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Randall Park. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9 a.m. FX

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Independence Day (1996) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Crawl (2019) 9:10 a.m. Epix

Pulp Fiction (1994) 10 a.m. AMC

Black Hawk Down (2001) 10:24 a.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Red Shoes (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Bugsy (1991) 11 a.m. and 10:10 p.m. TMC

Eighth Grade (2018) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FX

Advertisement

Saint Maud (2019) 12:45 p.m. Epix

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 1 p.m. AMC

Brigadoon (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Laggies (2014) 1:20 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Knocked Up (2007) 1:30 p.m. E!

Affliction (1997) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Get Out (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 3 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC

Life of Pi (2012) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Dreams (1955) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 3:30 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 3:30 p.m. TCM

The Grey (2012) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

The Palm Beach Story (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 6 p.m. BET

Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6 p.m. Paramount

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) 6:30 p.m. REELZ

Boom Town (1940) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Crash (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Starman (1984) 8 p.m. Epix

Juno (2007) 8:40 p.m. LOGO

Mogambo (1953) 9 p.m. TCM

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax

Places in the Heart (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 10:30 p.m. Encore

Argo (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11:12 p.m. Starz

Richard Pryor Live on the Sunset Strip (1982) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Walk the Line (2005) 11:58 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement