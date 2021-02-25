What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’; FDA Vaccine hearing

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist As the task force investigates the disappearance of a defense contractor, Cooper (Harry Lennix) gets an unexpected offer and Red (James Spader) makes a connection. Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Elizabeth Keen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a product to help beds; a plant-based take on a classic favorite food; an easy way to walk one’s dog without tracking dirt and germs; and an app designed to help kids learn coding. There’s also an update on FlexScreen, a flexible window screen company. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Abby Segal, Noel Qualter, Christoph Kuch and Ray Lum. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Alaska, host Guy Fieri is impressed by the culinary diversity he finds at America’s “last frontier.” There are authentic German specialties at a super-funky food truck, a food-and-music jamfest featuring Cuban favorites and a hot spot that has locals lining up for hearty meatball subs. 9 p.m. Food Network

The UnXplained New episode “The Truth About Bigfoot” examines the discovery of large footprints that Bigfoot believers hope to prove are real. 9 p.m. History

Belle Collective (N) 10 p.m. OWN

Hip Hop Uncovered (series finale) 10:24 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Painting With John John Lurie reflects on the challenges and benefits of painting with watercolors. He also considers the complex songs of tree frogs and recounts attempts to make his cameraman laugh in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

FDA Holds an Open Meeting on the Janssen Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine The Food and Drug Administration holds a virtual open meeting to discuss emergency use authorization for the Janssen Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. (8 hrs.) 6 a.m. CSPAN2; Highlights at 2 p.m.

SPORTS

College Basketball Richmond visits Saint Louis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State visits South Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Utah State, 6 p.m. FS1; UC Santa Barbara visits UC Riverside, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN

Advertisement

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Zimmer (“Good Trouble”); chef Andrew Copley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”); chef Michael Solomonov. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Brody; Coby Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Zac Young of PieCaken; Christina Tosi, Milk Bar; Jocelyn Delk Adams (“Grandbaby Cakes”); Jyoti Nanra. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Drew Barrymore Show Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”); Kevin Frazier. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers U2’s “Beautiful Day”; Soleil Moon Frye and Freddie Prinze Jr.; Jonathan Tucker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Mothers who drink too much; what happens to the body after quitting binge drinking. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Sisters say their mother and stepfather believe they are being poisoned by a neighbor. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taye Diggs (“All American”); Nasty C and Ari Lennox perform; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Weatherman Al Roker tells about his prostate cancer and vaccination for COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter; Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The pandemic; the new stimulus package making its way through Congress; the intelligence report about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: Susan Davis, NPR; Errin Haines, the 19th; Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Peter Baker, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. KOCE

Advertisement

Real Time With Bill Maher Megyn Kelly; Ezra Klein, the New York Times; author Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) (“Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America”). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Paris Hilton; the Network performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Arnett; Rosamund Pike; NAV and Gunna perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Annie Mumolo. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina King; Amanda Gorman; Quinn XCII; Chelsea Cutler. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Green Book (2018) 8 a.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:12 a.m. Starz

Desperate Hours (1990) 8:55 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 9:11 a.m. Encore

Basic Instinct (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:01 a.m. Bravo

The Lobster (2015) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Little Women (2019) 10:24 a.m. and 11:31 p.m. Starz

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix

Wedding Crashers (2005) 11 a.m. MTV

Advertisement

Before Sunset (2004) 11:08 a.m. Cinemax

True Grit (2010) 11:35 a.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon Freeform

Zoolander (2001) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Hitch (2005) 12:30 and 8 p.m. TMC

Night Shift (1982) 1:17 p.m. Encore

Creed (2015) 1:30 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Ray (2004) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform

The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. Showtime

Changing Lanes (2002) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) 3:16 p.m. Starz

Minority Report (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:02 p.m. Syfy

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4:51 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Karate Kid (1984) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC

The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 6 p.m. FX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:59 p.m. Syfy

Gorillas in the Mist (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

Dunkirk (2017) 8:10 p.m. HBO

Donnie Brasco (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Clueless (1995) 9:35 p.m. POP

Avalon (1990) 10 p.m. KCET

Advertisement

Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 11 p.m. Disney XD

Public Enemies (2009) 11:10 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:50 p.m. TMC