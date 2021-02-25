What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist’; FDA Vaccine hearing
SERIES
The Blacklist As the task force investigates the disappearance of a defense contractor, Cooper (Harry Lennix) gets an unexpected offer and Red (James Spader) makes a connection. Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Elizabeth Keen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank In this new episode, hopefuls pitch a product to help beds; a plant-based take on a classic favorite food; an easy way to walk one’s dog without tracking dirt and germs; and an app designed to help kids learn coding. There’s also an update on FlexScreen, a flexible window screen company. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Abby Segal, Noel Qualter, Christoph Kuch and Ray Lum. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In Alaska, host Guy Fieri is impressed by the culinary diversity he finds at America’s “last frontier.” There are authentic German specialties at a super-funky food truck, a food-and-music jamfest featuring Cuban favorites and a hot spot that has locals lining up for hearty meatball subs. 9 p.m. Food Network
The UnXplained New episode “The Truth About Bigfoot” examines the discovery of large footprints that Bigfoot believers hope to prove are real. 9 p.m. History
Belle Collective (N) 10 p.m. OWN
Hip Hop Uncovered (series finale) 10:24 p.m. FX
Painting With John John Lurie reflects on the challenges and benefits of painting with watercolors. He also considers the complex songs of tree frogs and recounts attempts to make his cameraman laugh in the season finale. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
FDA Holds an Open Meeting on the Janssen Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine The Food and Drug Administration holds a virtual open meeting to discuss emergency use authorization for the Janssen Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. (8 hrs.) 6 a.m. CSPAN2; Highlights at 2 p.m.
SPORTS
College Basketball Richmond visits Saint Louis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Georgia State visits South Alabama, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Utah State, 6 p.m. FS1; UC Santa Barbara visits UC Riverside, 8 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Zimmer (“Good Trouble”); chef Andrew Copley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jason Biggs (“Cherries Wild”); chef Michael Solomonov. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Adam Brody; Coby Bell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Zac Young of PieCaken; Christina Tosi, Milk Bar; Jocelyn Delk Adams (“Grandbaby Cakes”); Jyoti Nanra. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”); Kevin Frazier. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers U2’s “Beautiful Day”; Soleil Moon Frye and Freddie Prinze Jr.; Jonathan Tucker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Mothers who drink too much; what happens to the body after quitting binge drinking. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Sisters say their mother and stepfather believe they are being poisoned by a neighbor. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Taye Diggs (“All American”); Nasty C and Ari Lennox perform; guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Weatherman Al Roker tells about his prostate cancer and vaccination for COVID-19. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter; Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The pandemic; the new stimulus package making its way through Congress; the intelligence report about the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: Susan Davis, NPR; Errin Haines, the 19th; Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Peter Baker, New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Megyn Kelly; Ezra Klein, the New York Times; author Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) (“Grounded: A Senator’s Lessons on Winning Back Rural America”). (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Paris Hilton; the Network performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Will Arnett; Rosamund Pike; NAV and Gunna perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; Annie Mumolo. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina King; Amanda Gorman; Quinn XCII; Chelsea Cutler. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Green Book (2018) 8 a.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8:12 a.m. Starz
Desperate Hours (1990) 8:55 a.m. Epix
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 9:11 a.m. Encore
Basic Instinct (1992) 10 a.m. Sundance
The Breakfast Club (1985) 10:01 a.m. Bravo
The Lobster (2015) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Little Women (2019) 10:24 a.m. and 11:31 p.m. Starz
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix
Wedding Crashers (2005) 11 a.m. MTV
Before Sunset (2004) 11:08 a.m. Cinemax
True Grit (2010) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda (2008) Noon Freeform
Zoolander (2001) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Hitch (2005) 12:30 and 8 p.m. TMC
Night Shift (1982) 1:17 p.m. Encore
Creed (2015) 1:30 p.m. BET
Ray (2004) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform
The Untouchables (1987) 2 p.m. Showtime
Changing Lanes (2002) 2:30 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man (2002) 3:16 p.m. Starz
Minority Report (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:02 p.m. Syfy
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4:51 p.m. Encore
The Karate Kid (1984) 5 and 10 p.m. IFC
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) 6 p.m. FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:59 p.m. Syfy
Gorillas in the Mist (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
Dunkirk (2017) 8:10 p.m. HBO
Donnie Brasco (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime
Apollo 13 (1995) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Clueless (1995) 9:35 p.m. POP
Avalon (1990) 10 p.m. KCET
Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 10 p.m. Paramount
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 11 p.m. Disney XD
Public Enemies (2009) 11:10 p.m. Encore
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:50 p.m. TMC
