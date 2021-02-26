What does Prince Harry think of ‘The Crown’? James Corden finds out

Normally, James Corden picks up his guests in a Range Rover for “Carpool Karaoke.” When it came to Prince Harry, the TV host opted to travel “in the style of a true, native Angeleno”: He showed up on a double-decker bus.

A classic tour of Los Angeles ensued, complete with visits to what may or may not be celebrity-owned mansions. Corden took the opportunity to pepper Harry with questions about his new life in California and how he has been under lockdown.

Harry talked about Netflix being a regular night in at his house. This prompted Corden to coyly follow up : “And how’d you feel about ‘The Crown’?”

Turns out, Harry’s fine with it — even though the drama, which charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, recently introduced his mother Princess Diana while portraying the early years of her tumultuous marriage to his father, Prince Charles.

“They don’t pretend to be news,” Harry said. “It’s fictional.”

Nudged by Corden, the prince acknowledged that the series is “loosely based on the truth” and gives viewers “a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above and everything else, what can come from that.

“I’m way more comfortable with ‘The Crown’ than I am seeing the stories being written about my family, my wife, or myself,” he added.

“Who would you like to see play you?” asked Corden.

“Damian Lewis,” the prince said.

“I think Damian Lewis as you, and me as William. That’s casting,” Corden said.

The prince kept silent, then added, “It’s not great casting, but it is casting.”

As they made their way through the westside boulevards — Sunset, Wilshire, Beverly — Corden’s questions continued. He learned that Archie, the prince’s son, enjoys waffles and that his first word was “crocodile.”

“I was thinking we should have some refreshments,” Corden said early on in the tour, “the sort that you would expect.”

While sipping tea on the double-decker, Harry pitched an idea for a new show.

“James, you’ve got ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ Maybe I can do ‘English Tea on the 405.’”

“Why not?” Corden said. “Get it on Netflix. An absolute winner.”

This being L.A., the vehicle suddenly came to a halt and the prince spilled his tea.

Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will sit for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey set to air March 7.

