Television

Taylor Swift blasts Netflix show ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for ‘lazy, deeply sexist joke’

Taylor Swift called out Netflix and its new series “Ginny & Georgia” for making a “deeply sexist” joke about her love life.
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Taylor Swift isn’t a fan of Netflix’s new series “Ginny & Georgia” and the singer made that very clear Monday when she slammed the show on Twitter.

The pop superstar blasted the angsty comedy after one of its lead characters made a joke about the singer’s past boyfriends — a jab the singer-songwriter called “lazy” and “deeply sexist.”

The line was delivered by the titular Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a biracial 15-year-old who relocates to New England with her 30-year-old mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and younger brother.

Swift, 31, included a subtitled image of the barb Ginny flung at Georgia: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

It turns out, Swift cares a lot.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” the singer-songwriter tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s— as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

The “Evermore” artist has been vocal about her frustration over the media’s obsession with her love life, notably taking on Golden Globe Awards co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for making a similar quip in 2013 and penning a number of articles about the “public humiliation” of the fixation.

The Netflix jab in the latter part of her tweet refers to the streaming titan’s 2020 documentary about her, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.”

Netflix reps for “Ginny & Georgia” did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

One thing is certain: Those who weren’t aware of “Ginny & Georgia,” which Netflix has rated No. 1 in the U.S., certainly have it on their radar now because of Swift. The 10-episode series premiered Wednesday and has been compared to “Gilmore Girls” for its banter and cultural criticism. It’s also been reviewed as “Degrassi dipped in acid”.

Incidentally, “Degrassi: Next Class,” also streaming on Netflix, recently made a similar joke — “Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes” — that angered Swifties and got “Respect Taylor Swift” trending on Twitter.

The campaign started trending again Monday after Swift criticized the series. Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey fans also took to Twitter to blast the series for jokes it made about those singers.

Here’s a sample of what fans are saying:

TelevisionMusic
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

