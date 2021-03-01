Taylor Swift blasts Netflix show ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for ‘lazy, deeply sexist joke’

Taylor Swift isn’t a fan of Netflix’s new series “Ginny & Georgia” and the singer made that very clear Monday when she slammed the show on Twitter.

The pop superstar blasted the angsty comedy after one of its lead characters made a joke about the singer’s past boyfriends — a jab the singer-songwriter called “lazy” and “deeply sexist.”

The line was delivered by the titular Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a biracial 15-year-old who relocates to New England with her 30-year-old mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and younger brother.

Swift, 31, included a subtitled image of the barb Ginny flung at Georgia: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Advertisement

It turns out, Swift cares a lot.

“Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” the singer-songwriter tweeted. “How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s— as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

The “Evermore” artist has been vocal about her frustration over the media’s obsession with her love life, notably taking on Golden Globe Awards co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for making a similar quip in 2013 and penning a number of articles about the “public humiliation” of the fixation.

Advertisement

The Netflix jab in the latter part of her tweet refers to the streaming titan’s 2020 documentary about her, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.”

Netflix reps for “Ginny & Georgia” did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

One thing is certain: Those who weren’t aware of “Ginny & Georgia,” which Netflix has rated No. 1 in the U.S., certainly have it on their radar now because of Swift. The 10-episode series premiered Wednesday and has been compared to “Gilmore Girls” for its banter and cultural criticism. It’s also been reviewed as “Degrassi dipped in acid”.

Advertisement

Incidentally, “Degrassi: Next Class,” also streaming on Netflix, recently made a similar joke — “Taylor Swift made an entire career off of her exes” — that angered Swifties and got “Respect Taylor Swift” trending on Twitter.

The campaign started trending again Monday after Swift criticized the series. Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey fans also took to Twitter to blast the series for jokes it made about those singers.

Here’s a sample of what fans are saying:

🚨 Writers of "Ginny & Georgia" are currently blocking Swifties on Instagram.



Note: DON'T attack the lead actresses, attack the writers. pic.twitter.com/SFozfraqrt — Pop Crave (@PopCraveUpdates) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Lana Del Rey stans coming together to drag the Netflix show Ginny & Georgia pic.twitter.com/RnSQxpvUuP — My Name Is James (@_JamesGtfo) March 1, 2021

the real tragedy of that ginny and georgia taylor swift "joke" is that the show is created by a woman and the ep was written by two women iirc — Jackie (@taetoro) March 1, 2021

A Netflix series, called "Ginny & Georgia," made an extremely unnecessary and misogynistic joke involving Taylor. It is for situations like this that Taylor wrote "The Man" guiding exactly how our society is so macho.



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT ❤ pic.twitter.com/6ui9Kfei3J — Portal Selena Gomez SG3 (@SG3Portal) March 1, 2021

TV shows mentioning Taylor Swift in a respectful way: pic.twitter.com/S4DlZcBnay — Kusum💛💛 (@fearlesstaylena) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

imma be honest with y’all, that ginny&georgia taylor line was a realistic representation of how teens talk. like that’s exactly how people will talk about celebs in school. does it make it right? no, but it’s the accurate teen portrayal yall beg for — ida⁷ JJ DAY (@dayazuIa) March 1, 2021

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT — lindsey ⸆⸉ evermore💛💛 (@LindsTS19) March 1, 2021

My friend: Taylor Swift taking on Netflix for a hacky Ginny & Georgia line is her taking charge of her own narrative.

Another friend: Browbeating a corporation into neutering its art so it doesn't joke about you, a celebrity, is awful!

Me: Am I... in CHARGE of the simulation?? — Emily VanDerWerff 🙋‍♀️ (@emilyvdw) March 1, 2021

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST ENDED GINNY & GEORGIA AND NETFLIX WBK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j7VagY04Ur — ces🌙 (@swifolkfolk) March 1, 2021