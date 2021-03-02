What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘The Conners’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Contestants stack bales of hay, herd sheep and make horseshoes in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. CBS

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Name That Tune (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) secretly test Kathryn (Wendie Malick) to see if she would make a good guardian for Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) if something were to happen to them in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Conners Mark (Ames McNamara) is convinced he has COVID-19. When Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) visits the cemetery she finds an appalling headstone next to Roseanne’s grave. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson and Emma Kenney also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Farmhouse Fixer Jonathan Knight — one of the New Kids on the Block — hosts this home makeover series in which he offers his advice on meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses. 9 p.m. HGTV

Call Your Mother Jean and Danny’s (Kyra Sedgwick, Patrick Brammall) relationship grows complicated as they try to resist their feelings for one another until his divorce is final. Freddie (Joey Bragg) is disappointed to learn that Celia (Emma Caymares) plans to hang on to her place as a backup. 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. As the team helps the department’s search for the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance, a new team member (Norma Kuhling) joins the team in the field. Shemar Moore and David Lim also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Con The new episode “The Fyre Festival Con” revisits the ill-fated event planned and promoted by entrepreneur Billy McFarland. 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien Harry (Alan Tudyk), the extraterrestrial hiding in disguise as a human, keeps struggling to master human emotions, especially jealousy, after the mayor (Levi Fiehler) hires a talented new town doctor. Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko and Corey Reynolds also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Beyond the Unknown In the season finale, Don Wildman investigates Jack the Ripper. 10 p.m. Travel

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: Boston College versus Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. FS Prime

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits USC, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Connecticut visits Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Louisville visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Villanova, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 6:30 p.m. FS Prime and NBCSP; the Arizona Coyotes visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet; the Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase; author Emma Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Lupita Nyong’o; author Hilary Duff. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Arsenio Hall (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tim and Fred Williams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nadiya Hussain (“The Great British Bake Off”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Birdman (“Tasmanian Devil”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Stephen King (“Later”); Amy Brenneman (“Tell Me Your Secrets”); Ben Schwartz (“Flora & Ulysses”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody”; Awkwafina; Steve Austin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Dr. Judy Ho (“Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer (“Thunder Force”); Brandy Clark performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Differences among COVID-19 vaccines; Martha Stewart. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lauren Cohan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; Elizabeth Olsen; Nicky Jam; Romeo Santos. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Bettany; Metallica performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Daisy Ridley; Justice Smith; Ashe and Finneas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Glynn Turman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Schwartz; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Alexi Pappas. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 8:23 a.m. Starz

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Spectre (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

God Is My Co-Pilot (1945) 10 a.m. TCM

Fargo (1996) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Platoon (1986) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Snatch (2000) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Death Becomes Her (1992) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Mean Girls (2004) 1 p.m. MTV

Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:09 and 10:33 p.m. Starz

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Noah (2014) 1:56 p.m. Syfy

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Cooler (2003) 2:10 p.m. Epix

The Hangover (2009) 2:30 p.m. FX

Hoffa (1992) 2:49 p.m. Encore

The Others (2001) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax

Baby Driver (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

Grandma (2015) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Dunkirk (2017) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 6 p.m. FXX

Scarface (1983) 6 p.m. Paramount

Air Force One (1997) 6 p.m. Showtime

Side Effects (2013) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Metropolitan (1990) 6:15 p.m. TMC

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Iron Man 3 (2013) 7 p.m. FX

Murder, My Sweet (1944) 7 p.m. TCM

Cinderella (2015) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Argo (2012) 8 p.m. HBO

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996) 8 p.m. TMC

Goodfellas (1990) 9 p.m. Paramount

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Starman (1984) 9:45 p.m. Epix

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 9:49 p.m. Cinemax

Pitch Perfect (2012) 11:10 p.m. HBO

