What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Last Man Standing’ on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon At college Sheldon (Iain Armitage) campaigns to become Dr. Linkletter’s (Ed Begley Jr.) lab assistant, while back home Georgie (Montana Jordan) enlists the help of the drama teacher (Jason Alexander) for a business venture. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) convinces Garrett (Colton Dunn) to throw a party to cheer up the employees and mark the store’s first deep cleaning since the pandemic began. Lauren Ash, Nichole Sakura, Ben Feldman and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Rachael Leigh Cook, Sherri Shepherd and Kevin Nealon compete for charity in the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen The remaining chefs take part in a blind taste test. Then in teams they prepare a steak dinner for dining-room customers. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots The round of 16 begins. 8 p.m. Discovery

B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom A planned romantic Valentine’s Day dinner for Bonnie and Adam (Allison Janney, William Fichtner) keeps getting interrupted as the other women in her group struggle with their own romantic relationships. Beth Hall also stars and Mark Bloom guest stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The Chase Ken Jennings. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat After Max’s (Cheyenne Jackson) boss (Julian Gant) helps Kat (Mayim Bialik) win a seat on the local business council, he feels betrayed when she doesn’t vote in favor of allowing Max’s bar to stay open later in this new episode. Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Leslie Jordan also star with guest star Yvette Nicole Brown. 9 p.m. Fox

Go-Big Show (N) 9 p.m. TBS

The Unicorn Wade and Shannon (Walton Goggins, Natalie Zea) are having trouble staying connected in their long-distance relationship. Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) challenges Mike (Tim Allen) to give up meat and go vegetarian for aweek. Also, Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders) move into Kristin and Ryan’s (Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson) guest house, and Ed (Héctor Elizondo) trolls ventriloquist Jeff Dunham (himself) on social media. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Chase (season finale) Brad Rutter. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Fast Foodies Amanda Seals. 10:30 p.m. TRU

SPORTS

College Basketball Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne versus Richmond, 8 a.m. NBCSP; TBA versus Massachusetts, 10 a.m. NBCSP; Rhode Island versus Dayton, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; TBA versus George Mason, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP. Michigan State visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona State visits Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Basketball ACC Tournament: Wake Forest versus North Carolina, 9 a.m. FS Prime. WCC Tournament: Pepperdine versus Loyola Marymount, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime. TCU visits Oklahoma, 3 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Washington Wizards, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Miami Heat visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; podcasters Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (“Double Date”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daisy Ridley; Paul Bettany. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Stanley Tucci (“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Brad Paisley performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Tia Mowry (“Family Reunion”); Cam Ayala. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mayim Bialik; Kevin Powell; Julie Gentry. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Travis Barker; Kelly Marie Tran (“Raya and the Last Dragon”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Lonely”; Daisy Ridley; Gina Torres; Grace Potter performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teenage girl is both an aspiring cardiologist with top grades and a pot-smoking car thief. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”); Maluma performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The charges against Jerry Harris (“Cheer”); Elizabeth Smart discusses her abduction. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Ruth E. Carter (“Coming 2 America”); Keith and Kenny Lucas. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Paul Bettany. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Sam Heughan; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sacha Baron Cohen; Wesley Snipes; Charlotte Lawrence. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Lilly Singh. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daisy Ridley; Caroline Polachek performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Andy Puddicombe. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Tunnel of Love (1958) 8:15 a.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Equity (2016) 8:29 a.m. Starz

Everest (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Noah (2014) 10 a.m. Syfy

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) 11 a.m. Sundance

Adventure (1945) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Love Is Strange (2014) 12:16 p.m. Starz

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Coming to America (1988) 3:30 and 8:25 p.m. Paramount

Paranormal Activity (2007) 3:30 p.m. TMC

’71 (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Iron Man 3 (2013) 5 p.m. FX

Gone With the Wind (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Cinderella (2015) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Lincoln (2012) 5:30 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Ready or Not (2019) 6:23 p.m. Cinemax

In the Line of Fire (1993) 8 p.m. Epix

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007) 8:15 p.m. Showtime

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Encore

Bowfinger (1999) 9 p.m. HBO

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Silverado (1985) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Groundhog Day (1993) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 10:54 p.m. Starz

Rope (1948) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Fright Night (2011) 11:30 p.m. TMC

