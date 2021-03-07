What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS and more
SERIES
Jeopardy! Katie Couric begins a two week run as guest host of the answer-and-question quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC
The Neighborhood When Dave’s (Max Greenfield) “dad band” band loses its lead singer just before a gig, Tina (Tichina Arnold) offers to fill in. Cedric the Entertainer and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue. With Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Homecoming king and queen nominations are about to be announced, but Spencer and Coop (Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z) both are in no mood for it. Also, Laura (Monet Mazur) allows Olivia and Jordan (Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling) to take a mental health day. Taye Diggs also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) finds a couple who have reached the limits of their patience for the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Maddie and Chimney (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi) make a major decision about their baby. Oliver Stark and John Harlan Kim also star. 8 p.m. Fox
The Alaska Triangle A group of Bigfoot hunters imagine that an ape-like beast might be responsible for a string of disappearances in the remote Alaskan wilderness. 8 p.m. Travel
Bob Hearts Abishola When Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) forbids Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from going to Nigeria with his father (Dayo Ade), Dele rebels against her for the first time in this new episode of the comedy. Billy Gardell also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning As Black Lightning (Cress Williams) embarks on a special mission, he has the support of Gambi (James Remar) in this new episode. Also, Grace (Chantal Thuy) tries to persuade Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to let her guard down a bit. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star As T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) celebrates a year of sobriety, Owen and Gwyn (Rob Lowe, Lisa Edelstein) may not make it to the end of the week as a couple. Also, Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) works a case with his Texas Ranger father (guest star Benito Martinez). 9 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Ali Khan challenges the bakers to create beautiful edible eggs and a decorative spring chick in the first of two new episodes. Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman judge the work. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Beartown Peter (Ulf Stenberg) pushes the team and his coaching staff to their limits as they approach the finals. Maya (Miriam Ingrid) tries her best to work through her trauma from the assault while Kevin (Oliver Dufaker) does everything he can to block it from his mind. 9 p.m. HBO
Rock the Block Some of HGTV’s favorite renovators face off as this home improvement competition returns. Host Ty Pennington referees the action as two-person teams compete to maximize the value of identical suburban properties. 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer As Layton and Till (Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner) investigate murders, Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
Debris While Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) are investigating mysterious wreckage that is dragging metal from an evacuated town, Bryan struggles to keep his secret about Finola’s father (Tyrone Benskin) in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
The Investigation As this true-crime series from Denmark draws to a close, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen (Pilou Asbaek) emphasizes to Jens Moller (Soren Malling) that more evidence is needed to ensure a conviction. After nearly six months of hard work, Maibritt (Laura Christensen) finds the key that might dispel any doubt about the guilt of the accused. (Subtitled-English) 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 11 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus BYU, 2 p.m. FS Prime. Big East Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Southern Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN. Sun Belt Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus BYU, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Horizon Tournament: Wisconsin-Milwaukee versus Cleveland State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net and FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Malala Yousafzai; Stacey Abrams; Janelle Monae. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”); Ciara Bravo (“Cherry”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Max Greenfield; Sheaun McKinney; Marcel Spears. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Healthful meals for children. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s husband has been in a vegetative state for years, and she says it’s time to let him go. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”); Kings of Leon perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A the wife of a man who survived a heart attack. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Sister Souljah (“Life After Death”); Maahra Hill. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:16 a.m. Comedy Central
Conan Fortune Feimster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler; Courtney B. Vance; Willie Jones performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nicolle Wallace; Michaela Coel; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Eddie Murphy; Guy Fieri; John Herndon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andra Day; SG Lewis and Nile Rodgers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Elsa Majimbo. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:05 a.m. Showtime
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8:18 a.m. and 11:36 p.m. Starz
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9 a.m. TCM
WarGames (1983) 9:10 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 a.m. Showtime
Heat (1995) 10:37 a.m. Encore
Cliffhanger (1993) 11 a.m. AMC; 4 p.m. Sundance
The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FX
The Untouchables (1987) 12:40 p.m. TMC
The Westerner (1940) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 1:06 p.m. Cinemax
The Skeleton Twins (2014) 1:10 p.m. Epix
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 1:30 p.m. FXX
The Bank Job (2008) 1:30 p.m. Sundance
Lucy (2014) 1:32 p.m. TNT
The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. HBO
Red River (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:40 p.m. TMC
Like Crazy (2011) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Wonder Woman (2017) 3:18 and 11:02 p.m. TNT
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax
A Quiet Place (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Calamity Jane (1953) 5 p.m. TCM
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:20 p.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy
I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951) 7 p.m. TCM
Sing (2016) 8 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX
Twins (1988) 8 p.m. Sundance
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 8 p.m. TBS
October Sky (1999) 8 p.m. TMC
Copycat (1995) 9 p.m. Encore
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 10:30 p.m. Sundance
